Nepal is between India and Tibet known as Himalayan, Temples, and Mountains. Which include Mt. Everest, Top of the World, Kathmandu the capital of Nepal, It has a maze-like old quarter filled with Hindu and Buddhist shrines. Kathmandu Valley is Swayambhunath and Boudhanath are Buddhist Stupa with resident monkeys; Boudhanath, a massive Buddhist stupa; Hindu temples and cremation grounds at Pashupatinath, and the medieval city of Bhaktapur.

You’re Arrival in Nepal, only one International Airport Known as, Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu. A visitor who wants visits Nepal’s Himalayan. Trekkers need to acquire their permits and other documentation. Which is required by Nepal Governments? These documents will be checked along the trekking route. For those with little time to spend in Nepal, there are half-day hikes from Kathmandu to witness breathtaking Himalayan views.

Nepal was Changes some Travelling rules and regulations, Trekking in Nepal today is completely different to that of the 1960 s. The main trekking areas, the National Parks and Conservation Areas lodges have been established. Where we find accommodation, food and meet other trekkers and locals along the way. The majority of the trails are well maintained and in many cases is sign-posted.

The trekking areas and therefore the most easily accessible are the Manaslu, Langtang, Everest, and Annapurna regions. Annapurna and Langtang have a slight advantage in so much that they can be reached via road connections. Trekkers are of course rewarded when they venture further afield as well! Great Himalaya Trails has extensive information on other trekking regions, which are accessible by domestic flights, such as Kanchenjunga, Makalu, Dolpo, and the Far West. Several days of trekking is required to reach the higher mountain areas from the local centers of population and administration.