Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Himalayan, Temples and Mountains

Nepal is between India and Tibet known as Himalayan, Temples, and Mountains. Which include Mt. Everest, Top of the World, Kathmandu the capital of Nepal, It has a maze-like old quarter filled with Hindu and Buddhist shrines.  Kathmandu Valley is Swayambhunath and Boudhanath are Buddhist Stupa with resident monkeys; Boudhanath, a massive Buddhist stupa; Hindu […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Himalayan, Temples and Mountains

Nepal is between India and Tibet known as Himalayan, Temples, and Mountains. Which include Mt. Everest, Top of the World, Kathmandu the capital of Nepal, It has a maze-like old quarter filled with Hindu and Buddhist shrines.  Kathmandu Valley is Swayambhunath and Boudhanath are Buddhist Stupa with resident monkeys; Boudhanath, a massive Buddhist stupa; Hindu temples and cremation grounds at Pashupatinath, and the medieval city of Bhaktapur.

You’re Arrival in Nepal, only one International Airport Known as, Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu. A visitor who wants visits Nepal’s Himalayan.   Trekkers need to acquire their permits and other documentation. Which is required by Nepal Governments?  These documents will be checked along the trekking route. For those with little time to spend in Nepal, there are half-day hikes from Kathmandu to witness breathtaking Himalayan views.

Nepal was Changes some Travelling rules and regulations, Trekking in Nepal today is completely different to that of the 1960 s.  The main trekking areas, the National Parks and Conservation Areas lodges have been established. Where we find accommodation, food and meet other trekkers and locals along the way. The majority of the trails are well maintained and in many cases is sign-posted.

The trekking areas and therefore the most easily accessible are the Manaslu, Langtang, Everest, and Annapurna regions. Annapurna and Langtang have a slight advantage in so much that they can be reached via road connections. Trekkers are of course rewarded when they venture further afield as well! Great Himalaya Trails has extensive information on other trekking regions, which are accessible by domestic flights, such as Kanchenjunga, Makalu, Dolpo, and the Far West. Several days of trekking is required to reach the higher mountain areas from the local centers of population and administration.

    Ganesh Adhikari at Ace vision Treks & Tours (P.) LTD

    Having spent 10 years trekking in the Himalayan region as trekking guides, we can help you find the best trek fitting your personal preferences. Nepal is one of the most beautiful countries in the world for trekking and tours as well as a family holiday. The Nepalese people are renowned for their hospitality.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Monk Walking in Nepal
    Community//

    10 things to do in Nepal for Mental Peace

    by Roy Calaguas
    Community//

    Five Best Short Treks in Nepal

    by Balaram Thapa
    Community//

    Four Places in Kathmandu Valley I Always Visit to Make Myself Much Happier.

    by Kishor Panthi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.