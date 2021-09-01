Himalaya, People, and Cultural

The land of the Himalayas, brings you a blend of nature, unique culture, and its people to amazing you with its immense beauty of ultimate destination Himalayan Nepal. The Himalaya country is rich in cultural heritage. Ancient cities, historic palaces, temples as old as time itself are some of its prime cultural examples.

The natural beauty of Nepal may just be impossible to describe in a single piece of writing. To start off is the unique topography. From its lowest of 60 meters above sea level to 8848 meters at the top of Mt. Everest, Nepal is divided into three regions; the Himalayas, the hills, and the (terai) plains. The Himalayan region is where you find the earth’s mightiest mountains. Resting below is the hilly region; an area covered with dense green hills. Further down to the south are the lowlands of the Terai region, the haven of fertile lands.

Nepal has 125 ethnic groups in Nepal, among them the local Kirat communities prevail in eastern Nepal whereas the Musahar and Tharu ethnicity resides in the southern parts. Brahmins are also found in quite considerable numbers here. Sherpas and Tibetan descendants are commonly found in northern Nepal. Newar people have been the indigenous community of central Nepal whereas Gurung, Tamang, and Magar people also co-exist here.

(*Kirat, Mushar, Tharu, Sherpa, Newar, Gurung, Tamang, Magar are ethnic groups of Nepal)

The cooperative and friendly nature of the Nepalese has been known far and wide. But on top of it all, Nepalese people are famous for their hospitality to their travelers. The wide smiles and kind gestures have reached out a long way to the Himalayas. If you speak to a fellow traveler who has visited Nepal, they will definitely mention the kindness of a pure Nepali soul. With their hands pressed together, you will be welcomed by the people with the warmest gestures.

Nepal has many travel destinations, which shine with cultural diversity and Natural. Wherever you go, Nepal will not fail to take you by surprise. It is only here that you will witness a Buddhist monastery beside a Hindu shrine or mountains at a touching distance from cities. This amazing nation has exciting destinations that are filled with natural beauty, cultural glory, and humility of Nepalese. With the massive Himalayan Nepal chain in the north, the country has gained popularity for its mountains. But beneath these mountains is a paradise destination that should definitely be on your wish list. We are always happy to keep & touch with you.