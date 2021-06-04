Hilmon Sorey of ClozeLoop: “Follow-up is essential!”

H stands for ‘highlight’, the goal here is to highlight specific things that the prospect has stated to you in previous conversations because we are not always our prospects top priority and sometimes they need a little reminder

As a part of my series about how to be great at closing sales without seeming pushy, obnoxious, or salesy, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hilmon Sorey.

Hilmon Sorey is Managing Director of ClozeLoop a sales management consulting and training firm located in Silicon Valley, Nashville, and Johannesburg. He has worked with companies that range from early-stage start-ups to Salesforce, Box, SurveyMonkey, and some of the fastest-growing companies in the world. Sorey is an award-winning trainer, bestselling author, and sought after speaker around the world. Sorey thrives on growing individuals and organizations with repeatable, scalable processes. He has co-published eight books on sales and management, and is regarded as a top thought leader in the category. You can connect with Sorey on Twitter or LinkedIn to become part of the ClozeLoop community of sales professionals worldwide.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

It’s my pleasure, thank you for the invitation.

You know the majority of my career has been in sales and marketing. I lead sales for a number of organizations with successful exits to buy acquisitions through an IPO. After doing so, I got really interested in knowing how to go about growing sales and people solving problems for myriad organizations in creating repeatable progress. When I met my cofounder Cory Bray, we began to deconstruct the ways in which this had been traditionally done to create a modern means; so that we can apply frameworks to provide consistent scale and repeatable growth.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Cory and I have published eight books so far and this year we have three more to be slated for publication. So you can say that the new and exciting project is the latest book that’s in front of us! We write them explicitly to open source the frameworks that we have been using with our clients to create repeatable success. This allows anybody in any role and in any organization to have the same opportunity to be competitive and hype their growth.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m fortunate to have many people whom I could point to as my helping hand in my journey of success. So far, I would say that the group of people who are the strongest professional catalysts have been my clients. Clients provide direct feedback on what’s working and what’s not working, accept your advice and push the level of your capacity; which forces you to continue to sharpen the acts and ultimately validate your effectiveness through their success.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

To declare oneself in authority on the topic of sales can be a bit naive. All I can say is that being working with more than 500 companies over the course of nearly 15 years, I am able to create a significant impact on both individual’s performance and company’s success. In my opinion, the most fascinating thing about sales is that it’s constantly changing. I often say that there are three types of salespeople: those who are consistently surveying the landscape and moving in the direction of the market, those who pause for a minute and try to figure out where the market has gone, and those who stand around saying what has happened? Everything changes! Anybody who has been in authority the previous year may become less credible in the coming times.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the COVID-19 pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I really appreciate this question. Cory and I were recently invited to teach a class at Wharton, which included both undergraduate and graduate students. This is likely not something that would have occurred 10 years ago. I think that historically sales has been perceived as a mystical art form; the idea that there are individuals who are born to sell quotes or have a certain charm, personality or existance. Frankly, I think there are some practitioners who have enjoyed and benefited from this perception. Increasingly, sales is becoming as analytical as marketing or any other technology driven profession. The average salesperson today utilizes new technology platforms to accomplish his job, requires daily analysis and tracks very specific metrics for success. This is creating a real opportunity for sales to become more science driven and more formulaic. Having said that, if you couple analysis with psychology with an understanding of human behavior, then you get an effective salesperson. Perhaps, the cross discipline nature of sales has made this difficult to achieve in our traditional educational system. I do know a number of extraordinary professors however, who are blazing the trail in this respect. I might add that the profession for those who excel is typically so well compensated that until the University system changes its compensation structure perfect for professors, it may be difficult to lure the very best.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

We all have encountered a self-centered salesperson who does not work the best for his customer’s interest at heart. Ultimately, sales is all about communication, uncovering the problems that can be solved and providing fair and expert solutions to those problems. The best salesperson ought to model these three criteria, in order to define a quote as a great one for making a lot of money and sales.

Lead generation and prospecting is all about understanding your market segmentation. The easiest way to segment the market is to understand:

Your battlefield — where you and your competitors have featured parity parentheses, this is the place where you will have a room price war parentheses.

Your losing zone — where your competitors actually provide a better solution to a problem.

Your winning zone — where your product or service clearly solves specific problems better than your competitors.

Once you understand this, your only challenge would be to go and find the people who have the problems that fall into your winning zone and to clearly articulate to them that you will solve those problems efficiently. That’s how you generate good and qualified leads.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down to versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling objections, Closing, and Follow-up. In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’

When a salesperson leaves handling objections at the final stages of the sales process then yes, it becomes difficult! I never recommend that someone should wait to handle the objections. First things first, objections are simply resistance and this goes back to human behavior. Any human being when posed with change is going to surface some level of resistance; it’s quite natural. Foreseeing that the typical conflict might appear, a salesperson should get ready to face it sensibly and negotiate with the prospect. Then collaboratively come to a resolution instead of waiting till the end of the sales process for this thing to raise its ugly head and create conflict. It’s a poor sales discipline knowing that something may appear as a challenge and waiting for it to come up, rather than thinking to resolve it.

‘Closing’ is of course the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest 5 things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

Cory Bray and I wrote the book “Triangle Selling” which outlines our sales methodology that is modern in nature and geared towards today’s buyers. What it means is that today’s buyers come to their sellers prepared with information from the Internet, from peers and from other vendors — which may not create a linear process. That being said the most successful way to close the sale without being pushy is to look at the stages you mentioned earlier as incremental closes. Closing should not be a ‘holy grail’. Closing is a process of uncovering pain, validating pain, defining a solution, presenting a solution, confirming the value of the solution, uncovering the willingness and ability of your prospect to resolve the problem and finally coming to terms on that solution. Salespeople place way too much focus on the quote instead of emphasising on the process of closing.

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

Follow-up is essential! Some say that it takes 9 to 13 touches for a prospect to actually purchase, but the nature of a follow-up can’t just be nagging someone based upon your own timeline. If you had the opportunity to uncover the pain, then it’s your responsibility to help your prospect to resolve that pain too. This is way too different from just saying that, “it’s the end of my quarter can we close the deal”. As for the mechanics of follow-up, in our book “Triangle Selling” we have a reference framework called ‘HELP’.

H stands for ‘highlight’, the goal here is to highlight specific things that the prospect has stated to you in previous conversations because we are not always our prospects top priority and sometimes they need a little reminder

E stands for ‘educate’, follow-ups can educate our prospect about the market, about our product and about their own market segment or industry and even what their competitors are doing.

L stands for ‘leverage’, leverage means leverage our resources and our knowledge. A specific example here could be a client whom I know, leveraged their ability to leverage their network to help a prospect fill a vacant role. How high do you think that person’s value went in the eyes of that prospect who is trying to fill a critical position?

P stands for ‘predict’, the idea here is to predict the future. We are all very close to our industries and our products that we sell into, so we have insights that our prospects might not have. Being able to lend those insights and making them aware in a trusted advisor capacity of what might happen in the future can definitely move the needle on stalled deals

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

I always look at this from the perspective of a pebble being tossed into a pond. When you toss a pebble into the pond water ripples away in concentric circles nearest to the stone until farthest away, that appears pretty faint on the surface. It’s the same for a salesperson; if the salesperson is the stone, the nearest circle might be an in person meeting. The next circle might be a Zoom meeting or a phone call. The next circle might be a text message rippling all the way out to something that would probably be a letter delivered with a stamp on it. The goal is to maintain ‘proximity’. So if your nearest proximity is a text message and you had permission from your prospect to text liberally and this is a way by which you can close the deal — by all means go for it! Though that probably would not be my medium of choice!

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s a really interesting question. A few years back, there was a beer commercial that took individuals who fell under self-proclaimed quotes to unquote labels and put them into a room with another person who held a very opposite belief and let them have a conversation. Granted this was a beer commercial, and I don’t drink… But the concept of having conversations with rivals might be overdue in this world, where it is so easy to fall into an echo chamber of our own belief system instead of trying to understand those around us. But I’m a sales guy, I’ll stick with that!