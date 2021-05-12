Hilmarie Hutchison of Matrix PR: “Empathy”

Where feasible, make an office available for those individuals who prefer to work in an office environment. For some team members, they might do better working in the office for a couple of days per week and then remotely for the remainder of the time. For others it might be more practical to work from home for all the time.

We are living in a new world in which offices are becoming obsolete. How can teams effectively communicate if they are never together? Zoom and Slack are excellent tools, but they don’t replicate all the advantages of being together. What strategies, tools and techniques work to be a highly effective communicator, even if you are not in the same space?

In this interview series, we are interviewing business leaders who share the strategies, tools, and techniques they use to effectively and efficiently communicate with their team who may be spread out across the world. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hilmarie Hutchison.

Hilmarie comes armed with multiple disciplines, mainly communications, business management, accounting, and information technology. This has served her well as CEO of Matrix PR.

Her career path has seen her play roles as an accountant, CFO and business and communications consultant in the USA, Australia, South Africa, Denmark and the UAE. Since 2008 she has been actively involved with communications, PR, Social Media and Digital Marketing. Equipped with her background in IT and Accounting, as well as exposure working with varied business models, she is able to provide valuable insights and recommendations while working with PR clients.

Her education includes a Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Accounting and minor in Information Technology, which she completed Summa Cum Laude at the University of Maryland, USA.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Looking back, I have had the pleasure of being exposed to a wide variety of businesses and played several roles, which have shaped and influenced my career. My springboard was accounting and from there I went on to become a CFO. Adventurous as I am I ventured into a different but fascinating career path as a business and communications consultant. My experience spans a range of business sectors including retail, F&B, information technology and security, manufacturing, commercial and industrial sectors. Besides, I have also been very fortunate to have lived in many countries and experienced diverse cultures, including: Australia, the USA, South Africa, China, the UAE and Denmark. This exposure has helped me to understand and work easily with a range of nationalities, which fortunately we have at Matrix Public Relations. This mixed bag of personalities is what makes it such a special place.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have had so many incredible experiences and opportunities during my career that it would be difficult to single out one as the most interesting story. One thing that is always so rewarding is the connections and friendships I have made along the way. I still keep in touch with colleagues that I worked with early in my career.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have many favorite quotes. The words of Steve Jobs still resonate in my mind ‘… the only way to do great work is to love what you do’. I certainly love what I do and I know from first-hand experience that happy employees enjoy their work more.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

During my career, I have worked with many fantastic and inspirational people and I can say that I have learnt something from every single one of them. One such person is Jack Pearce, the founder of Matrix PR. He is one of the most patient and generous people I have had the pleasure of working with. His ability to tell stories and to make complicated topics easy to understand is phenomenal. For example, in his welcome letter to new team members, he tells the story of himself playing rugby as a schoolboy and how that taught him leadership and management. A rugby team, or any team for that matter, is made up of players that each brings different strengths to the table. No matter which position one plays everyone is going to drop the ball from time to time. That is a given. At that time, we do not want to assign blame, but rather pull together as a team to pick up the dropped ball. This is what distinguishes a good team. This is central to the culture we have built at Matrix. We don’t do blame. I am particularly proud of the current team we have at Matrix PR. We have supported each other and worked together to successfully navigate some difficult times, especially during COVID when everyone faced so many challenges. During this awful period, it heartening to see members of our team forget themselves and reach out in support of others.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

When a team is physically together in the same space the simple body language of colleagues makes all the difference. Being together does wonders for interaction, engagement, and productivity. That face-to-face brainstorming, sharing of information and checking on project progress cannot be replaced. In addition, when a team is together it stimulates bonding and provides an opportunity to offer a helping hand. The ability to interact with each other and see collaborative skills in action is an experience in itself. That is precious.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

Our main challenges include:

1. Virtual working can certainly distort the normal nature of our conversations. The formality of an email or the tone of a text message is likely to be misinterpreted. This can cause anxiety and sometimes affect morale.

2. Remote communication can disrupt the normal practice of our communications. For example, we can send an email that could end up in your manager’s inbox late at night and he works at a location in a different time zone. This can cause concern.

3. The other downside of Virtual Working is the distance it creates between workers. This raises issues of trust, time zones, bandwidth etc. which hinders smooth interaction.

4. Not being able to see your work colleagues face-to-face can cause snags in social interactions. Being apart can also mean there is a tendency to remind colleagues about texts, emails, or phone calls. This can be annoying and be interpreted as micromanaging.

5. Another challenge in virtual teams is having members from different cultures and geographical distances. Unlike face-to-face interactions at work, it is sometimes tricky to pick up on visual clues like facial expressions, hand movement, body language etc. It is hard to know if a person is uncomfortable, distressed, angry, complacent or happy. This makes it even more difficult if you want to settle a conflict.

6. Some employees simply do not enjoy working remotely. They feed off the energy of colleagues and may not have that motivation or inspiration working remotely and that could affect creativity in particular.

7. Some employees find it difficult to focus and to separate themselves from distractions at home when they are working remotely. This can severely impact productivity.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need to Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Having experienced the challenges above, I would recommend the following:

1. Empathy: In my opinion, empathy is the most important thing we need when communicating remotely with our team. We need to understand and make allowances for the needs of each team member, especially for those who might find it challenging working with others remotely. At Matrix, we are a close-knit unit, a family of sorts, and have an unwritten code of concern and respect for each other. We are aware of each other’s personal and family circumstances and we honor them. We also bear in mind each member’s level of competency and interact accordingly.

Thankfully, we are a small team and have developed a close rapport. I would say we are quite transparent with each other and know that we can express our feelings openly. This helps to iron out any doubts or misunderstandings. We try not to harbor ill feelings and accept that if there is any disagreement it relates to work and not a personal affront.

2. Actively Listen: This can be a genuine challenge, especially when you are not in the same physical space as others. We try to encourage active listening through regular video calls. Masks off. This is the closest we can get to chat with someone in person and allows us to pick up on facial expressions and other body language clues. Instead of wasting a lot of back and forth via email or chat, a quick 5-minute video call is often more productive. Video calls work as a treat for resolving a conflict (if one arises) because you can have multiple people in attendance. It is like being in a room together.

3. Check-In (daily and weekly): As a team, we do a daily video check-in at the end of each day where we go over any issues or challenges we might be facing. We try to limit the time for these daily check-ins to between 20 and 40 minutes to not “waste” time on unnecessary meetings. We also have a longer weekly team meeting, at the end of the week, which is an opportunity for training or for addressing issues that require more in-depth discussion. We use this opportunity to inspire each other and give an outlet for people to be at their creative best without any judgment. This can also be a great time for some online games that the whole team can partake in.

4. Technology to the rescue / Adopt & Accept Virtual: Although we are separated physically and operationally we have been able to reduce the effects of physical distance by using an array of different technology solutions, including cloud-based and shared file management, online calendars, online messaging boards, project management software, chat programs and video calls. It has allowed our team members to interact with each other seamlessly, establish rapport, offer support and share information, skills, and solutions. In some ways, video communication has made it easier for the shy ones in the team.

5. A hybrid approach: Because some employees prefer to work from home while others thrive by working from the office it is important to provide a solution that allows each person to work to their strengths. Where feasible, make an office available for those individuals who prefer to work in an office environment. For some team members, they might do better working in the office for a couple of days per week and then remotely for the remainder of the time. For others it might be more practical to work from home for all the time.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

I would say not really because we had the work from home option available to our employees much before Covid-19. New parents in the team have been availing of this option since 2016 at Matrix PR. Most of the team use laptop computers so it makes it easy to carry their work along with them and work from wherever it is most suitable. We allow the employees to use their own phones if that is more convenient for them while working from home. Since we had a work from home option the transition was a lot smoother than perhaps what others might have had. The major issues were the team missing out on interacting with each other in a physical space and not being able to meet clients and media in person. I think overall our existing policies prepared us for such eventualities.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

The moment the pandemic was made public we put our crisis management plan in motion. At the heart of it was our own Communications Toolkit.

Top of the list was to install Slack for various client projects. This ensured that communications between us and clients were not disrupted.

for various client projects. This ensured that communications between us and clients were not disrupted. Of course, Zoom was the natural choice for meetings, presentations, training, and daily check-ins.

was the natural choice for meetings, presentations, training, and daily check-ins. The ever-handy WhatsApp cannot be underestimated.

cannot be underestimated. Trello never fails when it comes to keeping track of client projects and ‘to-do’ lists. It keeps everyone in the loop as far as active projects are concerned.

never fails when it comes to keeping track of client projects and ‘to-do’ lists. It keeps everyone in the loop as far as active projects are concerned. And oh yes, Google Drive (and Google Docs) has been a blessing. There is no better answer to team members working on the same document simultaneously and as a resource for shared file storage. I am sure in time to come there will be another breakthrough.

(and Google Docs) has been a blessing. There is no better answer to team members working on the same document simultaneously and as a resource for shared file storage. I am sure in time to come there will be another breakthrough. I cannot leave out the sheer utility of Google Calendar either. Such a help in remembering events and remind invitees about meetings etc.

either. Such a help in remembering events and remind invitees about meetings etc. Now you do not want to disturb a colleague out of working hours or bother your boss on a weekend. Again, a team member could be in another time zone. So, to show respect we encouraged the team to use ‘Schedule Send’ so it arrives during working hours. After all, we do not want to intrude in another’s private time, especially during a pandemic.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

I believe communication is at the heart of human interaction. Depending on how it is used, it can make or break a business. Being a relatively small business, our staff tend to play varied roles which pulls them in different directions sometimes. This poses a challenge for smooth operations. What I’d like to see is a “All-in-one-place” communication solution. By this I mean a kind of collaborative workspace that includes a work and social intranet, a video channel, private chat rooms, email, instant messaging, project management workspace. All in one convenient workspace.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

I believe the emphasis for new unified technology requirements should be on creating a communications impact rather than must-have tools. This will hold the key for succeeding in the new working reality. The rules have changed. I see 5G networks will be the order of the day. The important factor of course will be to build a solid, sustainable infrastructure that will make collaboration and conferencing more efficient.

We can expect to see major growth in videoconferencing equipment purely because the work landscape has changed. Already we see a transformation with a notable shift in the dynamics of how we communicate. The communications industry is already seeing a spike in both software and equipment. Understandably, people are questioning the role of the traditional office. The talk now revolves around flexi-working and hot-desking. If technology is moving into homes who needs an office? I would say UC is here to stay.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

The pressing need currently is to keep the company culture alive and relevant in an increasing virtual workspace. The team needs to be connected and aligned not just via technology but also mentally. So, I think anything that helps meets these needs will be exciting. Immersive Team apps are something to look forward to as there is the promise of increased engagement leading to higher productivity.

Besides these, I think advances in cloud and cyber protection will be key for virtual workspaces and I look forward to seeing what the future brings us.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Whilst unified communications and new technologies are proving to be smarter, quicker, and super-efficient there is a danger of us losing the human touch. Business is about people and the rise of remote working is cutting us off from face-to-face interactions. People are longing to shake hands, hug, smile, laugh, sit around the table and socialize when work is done. Can’t wait to celebrate an account win with the team! The pandemic and our dependence of techy tools have already had some negative effects on relationships — personal, social, and work-related, not to mention the alarming rise of mental health issues. This is certainly concerning.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

What happened to our customers and clients was exactly what happened to us. They reappraised the things they value most and made changes accordingly. We adapted accordingly ensuring that we do not take anything for granted. While we focus on efforts for brands and companies our customers are human beings. While we may not meet them as often as we would like to in person the frequency of our phone calls, in particular, has gone up. And just like we do with the team our Zoom call meetings with them is frequent and our WhatsApp groups with clients are always buzzing.

Overall, I think our interactions with them have increased and for the better. However, we look forward to meeting them in person more often when things get better.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

Remote working certainly has its limitations and there is bound to be cases of misunderstanding and miscommunication. The solution lies in everybody learning to understand the new rules of engagement that reflect our digitally-driven work habits. Virtual collaborations will require a new and clear set of etiquettes. The trick is to reiterate the trust you have in each other.

As for how best to give constructive criticism to a team member, the best way, of course, is to invite the team member to a private one-to-one Zoom session where an open and honest discussion can take place. This way you will be able to pick up clues from the facial expressions, tone and voice and gestures of the remote team member. It is important that you create an atmosphere of trust and transparency before you deliver your criticism. This of course works both ways. Additionally, I would ‘hold space’ for them if and when they need me. I know from experience that sometimes just offering to listen can make a huge difference!

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

My first step would be to clearly define our company goals. Where do we want to go as a team? What do we want to achieve? What contribution do you expect from me as an individual? What rewards can I expect? The enjoyment of the work experience is paramount to me. Happier employees are definitely more productive. So yes, incentives (both monetary and perks) are a great motivation. We have a family atmosphere at our agency which I am proud of. It gives people a sense of belonging. You know, despite the pandemic we continued to create virtual spaces to celebrate birthdays and special events. Whilst personalized cards, cakes and gifts were delivered to their homes. Time off work was welcomed too. We do this because socializing can strengthen relationships which in turn are great for that collaborative spirit.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Without trying to be an evangelist, I’d quite like to promote the propagation of plant-based food for both health and ethical reasons. The growing level of plant-based cuisine is proof that it has valuable nutrients, it is great for the immune system, reduces inflammation and plays a big part in stabilizing blood sugar. Not to mention better weight management. Moreover, it is important for its role in reducing animal farming, nasty carbon emissions and halting deforestation. See the connection with climate change? So, if there is a plant-based business (start-ups in particular) looking for a PR communications consultancy look no further. I want to see a healthier world, especially for our children’s generation who will make healthier food choices. I’d like to see more PR companies join hands with me to raise awareness of healthier eating and a healthier planet. Let’s do this.

