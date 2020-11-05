Hildegard Knef’s Softening Of Vocal Depth, For A Germany, Anew!

There is a ton of riches in, depth. In fact, depth has the power to reveal, not only what is hidden, but all the riches, underneath. When an artist has the capacity to color and design the artistry of depth through their voice or musicianship, they have truly reached a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, many people are not aware of such majesty. Depth is a symbol in having reached the very core. Returning back to the foundation of what was, and what can be. That’s the very essence of depth. Too often, there are many illusions when it comes to “going deep,” within one’s artistry. Nevertheless, its a way for a number of people to assess a new form of beauty, and its ability to illuminate another realm of artistry, initially deemed to be “displeasing,” or “unattractive” to see and hear.

There are those feminine Dames, who have taken us to that arena of depth, through the timber of their voice. Their voices present another layer of femininity; one that often goes overlooked, in favor of the more dainty, and light approach. Such women singers vocally defy the rigid trajectory of femininity; thereby, forcing audiences, and listeners, to embrace another form, which is more hidden. It is still pleasing. It is still feminine. What such singers are doing is dismantling the boundaries in what are considered acceptable sounds, or performances, of womanhood. Crash! The glass has been shattered. Simultaneously, it compels many to acquire their taste, for this level of richness, and how it feels once it is heard.

Reverting back to Germany, we remember that tainting aura, which had hidden Germany’s creative treasures from the rest of the world. The lingering stereotypes of the German language, and it being projected as a “harsh” language. Of course, one of the blessings of German men and women performers is how they reflect the very opposite. Highlighting the gentility, softness, color, and vivacious timber from the German language, it is they who bring the German language to life. It is they who highlight the beauties of Germany. And then, there are those rich and in-depth voices, who also demonstrate the softness, and smoothness, within the musical depths of the German language. For the nation of Germany, that person is none other than. . .

Hildegard Knef

https://m.imdb.com/name/nm0460651/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

“Success and failure are greatly overrated. But failure gives you a whole lot more to talk about.” Hildegard Knef

Her voice is one example of feminine depth. Furthermore, it continues to move in eloquence and smoothness. What a number of people do not understand is how her voice is reflected with that Earthly touch. People would question her femininity, and if her voice is even worthy to be heard. Well, is the voice of womanhood only cloaked on one sound? Answer: Absolutely not! There are many sounds, including the rich ones. Therefore, Hildegard Knef sings, she is reflecting one example of Earthly richness and depth of German landscapes. It is fulfilling and restores Germany to hear creative memory. A world outside of the politics and past pains, which had been covered and hidden. Hildegard Knef uses her voice to uncover what has been hidden. Notice that when listening to her, there is a deeply smooth texture, connected to her voice. Yet, when listening to her, one gains imagination of this flowing glow; moving under, around, and throughout different directions. It moves here and there. It colors this area, lights up another area. In whatever area that it touches, beauty is found. There are different arenas and spaces, that are being revealed. When Hildegard Knef blesses any space with her voice, ugliness is quietly uprooted. There is a silent light being shown on all the beauty, which has been hidden. That’s what is so powerful about those women, who have a depth of riches, through their voices. It requires depth, in order to move into what’s deep.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/ [email protected] /5119719113; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

What is so talented about the voice of Hildegard Knef is how she adds a smooth and caressing nature to her artistry. She has that power to delicately move through any boulders, which diminishes Germany’s artistic and musical sector. Again, her voice is low, deep, and soothing, simultaneously. What makes her approach so easing is that she has also utilized the music of another culture, within her musicianship. That is none other than the perfume of Jazz, from Black America’s gardens!

There is a light, subtle, and raspy texture within her voice. Yet, the sound is comforting and silky for all to hear. As she is taking us to the depths of German soiling, listeners are feeling the comforts of our sensory being guided through that hidden terrain of musicality. There are so many tools and beautiful decor, which directs our attention to this other world of German landscapes. Its a world of content, and enjoyment, with the creative arts. Its heavenly, and reminds the world of German artistry, in the current, and more modern, times.

“If you have to make mistakes, make them good and big, don’t be middling if you can help it.” Hildegard Knef

https://www.berlin.de/aktuelles/berlin/2253118-958092-rote-rosengala-fuer-hildegard-knef.html; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

It is unsurprising that Hildegard Knef was called and gifted with this responsibility of restoring Germany, and its creative sector. Not at all. Researching upon her previous her/history, it was evident that she was front and center to the harsh atrocities, and Germany’s ugly past. Her father was a World War I veteran, who ended up dying from syphilis; leaving her mother to labor as a factory worker, in Berlin. Before the fall of the “Third Reich,” she also performed in different films Knef was romantically involved with Ewald von Demandowsky, and stayed with him during the Battle of Berlin, in Schmargendorf. She was captured by Soviet forces, and taken to a prison. It was through her fellowship with other prisoners, which assisted in her escape. Later in 1950, she created a scandal with the Catholic Church, when she appeared in a nude scene in the character of “Marina,” in the film Die Sunderin. It was evident that she was designed to shake up inhumane restrictions; all the while highlighting the treasures of German theater, film, and music. Her purpose was more than for entertainment, or for simply being a star. Hildegard Knef performed the role of continuing that healthy sector of Germany his/herstory; while ensuring that it is continued during World War II and after. It was such women as Hidegard Knef, who made sure that the arts were being channeled, throughout German lands. That way, there would always be a powerful source, that Germany could return to, when rebuilding their image and nation.

https://schmusa.de/hildegard-knef-in-den-menschen-des-tages-28-12-2019/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

All too often, the arts have been overlooked by outsiders, when it comes to the tools, utilized, in re-creating Germany’s image. The performing sector within this nation has too often been overlooked when it came to preserving, authentic German heritage. The Dancers. Singers. Actors. Actresses. Writers. Poets. Entertainers. Everyone of these precious Beings were created to keep that realm of Universal aesthetics and celebration sustained in German lands-no matter what political upheavals or atrocities were at play. Such actions are powerful. They are more than significant and necessary because they reminded the world that life was still around in Germany. Such was a necessity. It was more than essential that these life-sustaining energies were consistently revived throughout Germany. The channeling of holistic wellness and aesthetics throughout a nation, ensures that it will always be there. Even in the midst of pain, ugliness, suffering, and atrocities, the creative arts were there. In fact, the arts is one of the most powerful sources in the celebration of Heaven’s domain! Continuing Heaven’s artistry on Earth is part of producing the painting of Heaven on Earth.

One of the real treats in listening to the voice, vocal artistry, and theater work of Hildegard Knef is her ability to bring calm in the comforts of some of the most painful times. Leading you with the depth, that only a true vocal healer can do, the revival of German landscapes, arises. She overturns the barriers, which dims the light of creativity. Doing it with such ease, elegance, and grace, that it appears effortless. Remember, you must always use depth, in order to unmask the treasures of things, underneath! What is more rewarding than a woman, who can engage in deep artistry, for the healing of others? Clearly, one Frauline, got it right! Moving her tone into a deeper hue, for the re-birth of it all!

“If one sits down and concentrates on imagining the worst possible surroundings for rehearsing a musical show, it’s never as bad as the rehearsal rooms one actually lands in.” Hildegard Knef