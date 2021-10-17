Contributor Log In
Hilbrow Dreams For The Blessings Of Hope: Johannes Kerkorrel 🇿🇦

A Brief Look At JOHANNES KERKORREL'S Performance Of "Hillbrow," and Hearing Its Hopeful Sound! 🇿🇦

They say there are certain places, where hopelessness lays. It lays in waiting to conquer its next victim. An ongoing cycle, from one generation to the next. Yet, is the aura of hopelessness everlasting? Even in the midst of hopelessness, there has to be a spacing of hope. No doubt about that. You know that hope is still alive when a place is ongoing and kicking. When a place has not been destroyed is when you know that hope is alive, within. One of the most intriguing atmospheres, concerning the human Spirit is the ability to exist, in spite of. Even in the most destitute spaces, there is the awakening and essence of hope.

So, now we have come to a place, known as Hillbrow. It is not known for being one of the most luxurious places in all of South Africa. Nevertheless, it is a story of human overcoming and the defeat of tragedy. While there is poverty, and the thriving of social ills, there is also the artistry, within. One does not realize the power of rejecting negativity until one is forced into a position to do, so!

Before we go further into the details of this space and song, let’s listen to a garden, which begins to bloom in the supposed, “absence” of hope.

Johannes Kerkorrel

https://www.pinterest.cl/pin/304204149812412933/
https://youtu.be/CpeS7lanGMc
https://open.spotify.com/track/3Rcn3U6cqE8ZjxE9mz5w4X

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

