Hilbrow Dreams For The Blessings Of Hope: Johannes Kerkorrel 🇿🇦

They say there are certain places, where hopelessness lays. It lays in waiting to conquer its next victim. An ongoing cycle, from one generation to the next. Yet, is the aura of hopelessness everlasting? Even in the midst of hopelessness, there has to be a spacing of hope. No doubt about that. You know that hope is still alive when a place is ongoing and kicking. When a place has not been destroyed is when you know that hope is alive, within. One of the most intriguing atmospheres, concerning the human Spirit is the ability to exist, in spite of. Even in the most destitute spaces, there is the awakening and essence of hope.

So, now we have come to a place, known as Hillbrow. It is not known for being one of the most luxurious places in all of South Africa. Nevertheless, it is a story of human overcoming and the defeat of tragedy. While there is poverty, and the thriving of social ills, there is also the artistry, within. One does not realize the power of rejecting negativity until one is forced into a position to do, so!

Before we go further into the details of this space and song, let’s listen to a garden, which begins to bloom in the supposed, “absence” of hope.

Johannes Kerkorrel