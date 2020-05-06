High Tech Changes to Recycling Companies Coming In 2020

When it comes to the pollution of planet Earth, every individual is accountable. Nonetheless, corporations play an essential role in either protecting or damaging the environment.

According to some predictions, if we continue to consume plastics at the present rate, by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish residing in our oceans. It is necessary to change our techniques and improvise the technology used for recycling waste material. In this article, we discuss the high tech changes coming In 2020 to recycling companies.

The Problem

The worldwide demand for plastics is constantly increasing, and consequently, more and more waste is being produced. Therefore, global waste is becoming one of the most serious problems of our generation. This waste is a by-product of consumerist and capitalist growth, which is inevitable.

Although changes are being made, they do not largely affect at the global level. However, more and more recycling companies are now emerging. One of these companies is Trash King. Such recycling companies not only help at the personal level but also worldwide.

To improve waste management, recycling companies are using the best available technologies. Some of these high technology changes are mentioned here.

Transparency and Technology

The technologies that currently exist are creating a sensation across the recycling industry. RFID or Radiofrequency identification and other tracking technologies are resulting in a rise in transparency during both disposal and production, permitting the lifecycle of such products to be recorded. By 2020, the initiatives in recycling will escalate in the number of products that are part of such programs, permitting detailed metrics to be detected across a large range of data points.

The technologies related to recycling’s future are also likely to be developed as material sensors, which aim to boost the efficiency of facilities on both the consumer and commercial scale. Making sure that the streams of waste are pure is one of the major challenges facing productive recycling, and a rise in mass-produced material sensors will increase separation efficiency in recycling facilities and at home.

The Use of Organic Materials

Although bottles from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are recyclable, bottles that are made from other plastics come from petroleum-based, non-renewable sources. These cannot be recycled by any company. Therefore, it is likely that some companies will begin manufacturing plastic bottles from materials that are renewable such as angel’s tears, cardboard, and sawdust in 2020. This will help in the reduction of waste created at the production level.

Eco-Friendlier Plastic

Some companies are trying to produce plastic that is more eco-friendly by using bacteria. Their aim is to turn non-degradable plastic into polyester PHA or polyhydroxyalkanoate, which is biodegradable. This will provide recycling companies with more material to be recycled thus reducing the amount of waste produced.

Mixed Materials

In 2020, recycling companies will utilize a new method of recycling for mixed materials. Generally, people toss products made of mixed materials into the garbage because they contain not only plastic but other materials such as aluminum foil and cardboard. Seperatec, a German company, has made micro-emulsions based on surfactants that are highly specialised. These reduce the tension of the surface by channeling their way between the laminated layers of the material. This leads to the separation of material that can then be sent for recycling.

Smart Way

Usually, when a magnetic field is applied, smart materials change their properties. In the case of a variety of plastics, especially PET bottles, the smart liquid removes contaminants and colorants. This leaves behind a raw material that is usable, which can then be recycled again into more such bottles.

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic

When it comes to plastic, there is a material that is formed into a product, utilized, tossed away, collected again, cleaned, and then reprocessed. After this, it can be remade into a new product. This material is known as post-consumer recycled plastic. Sadly, present technologies do not permit the recycling of all kinds of plastics.

One such method to recycle over 90% of the current plastics that will be used in 2020 is to change plastic waste into pretty decorative panels of about 1×1 meters with a thickness of 5 millimeters to 30 millimeters. These are easily portable and can be carried to all parts of the world.

Recycling Chemically

Over 30% of global plastic is polyethylene. Due to its lightweight and durability, it is mainly used in packaging. Both high and low-density polyethylene are recycled. What is new this year is the fact that a new plastic recycling technology has been developed that utilizes chemical processes to convert post-consumer plastics into the basics of synthetic biology and synthetic chemistry like azelaic acid, suberic acid, pimelic acid, adipic acid, glutaric acid, and succinic acid. Chemically extracted from food wraps, retail packaging, trash bags, bubble wraps, and grocery bags, these acids can replace fossil fuels with plastic waste.

Polywaste Technology

One of the major drawbacks of recycling plastic experienced by all recycling companies is that only part of plastic can be recycled, not all of it. This means that numerous items are completely removed from the chain of recycling.

Polywaste technology is a solution to this problem. This method has the potential of recycling a large combination and variety of contaminated rigid, semi-rigid, and film plastics from numerous domestic, agricultural, industrial, and commercial waste streams. These are then converted into value-added plastic products.