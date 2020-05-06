High Tech Changes To Agriculture Companies Coming In 2020

It’s no secret that development in technology will continue to revolutionize every sector in the upcoming years. In 2020, there are so many advanced technologies that have been developed to make farmers’ work easier and hassle-free.

The world population will hit 9.8 billion in 2050, making it essential to increase food production in order to keep everyone fed. It is difficult for farmers to cultivate crops and pulses and vegetables manually. Many thanks belong to companies working hard and developing technologies that assist our agricultural professionals.

In this article, we share with you high tech changes coming to the farming industry in 2020.

Self Driving Farm Equipment

You may have seen the self-driving car in the transportation sector. But this technology is not limited to transportation; farmers are now taking advantage of this technology also. Tractors are combined with driverless technology, which is guided by GPS, sensors, and cameras. The farmers can do any task right from distributing fertilizers to plant crops automatically. This technology doesn’t only save time but also labor costs.

DNA Testing of Soil

Generally, DNA testing is performed in medical research. But, today, agriculture companies are also using it to test the quality of the soil. Different forms of bacteria are found in the soil. DNA tests manifest to farmers what types of pathogens are present in their soil so that they can take preventive measures before it is too late.

Precision Agriculture

Technology is becoming an important part of agriculture. New precision agriculture companies are inventing technologies that enable grain growers to maximize crop production by controlling and managing every element of the crop such as moisture levels, pest stress, micro-climates, and soil conditions.

Blockchain

Blockchain technology has solved all the issues that grainers face in a traditional finance management system. The superior features that blockchain technology has provided to agriculture companies are remarkable. From the tracking of food to tracking information transparently, this technology makes the process of growing and supplying food hassle-free. To improve the productivity and sustainability of agricultural companies, it is essential to utilize technology that can record data, solve problems like food supply frauds, supply chain efficiency, and ensure the deliverance of verified food products on the market. The use of blockchain in agriculture goes beyond storing data and tracking supply. It creates immense transparency in the business by sharing transaction details with each player involved in the process.

Artificial Intelligence

Advancements in technology have opened a wealth of opportunities for the agriculture sector. Technologies like UAV, remote sensors, and satellites can gather information round the clock regarding entire crop production. They can keep watch over the temperature, moisture, soil condition, etc. The level of information received from these technologies is overwhelming. They impart data to the agriculture companies that cannot be seen with the naked eye. Technology like remote sensors enables an algorithm to check the field environment and aids farmers in making important decisions. Farmers can use artificial intelligence in the field to receive statistical data that predicts outcomes. In addition, grain growers also use artificial intelligence to create seasonal forecasting models to increase productivity in the field. Technology like drones helps farmers to analyze field performance and fix flaws. Many farmers also use chatbots to resolve queries related to farming. All in all artificial intelligence has improved a wide range of agricultural tasks and made things simpler.

Smart Greenhouse

Many people are integrating smart technologies in their greenhouses, like cameras and AI-assisted speakers to make a smart greenhouse. From sensors to equipment to control humidity, cooling, harvesting, and lighting, all use these technologies to enhance the productivity and efficiency of the smart greenhouse.

Automation

Farm automation is also known as smart farming. It has made tasks simpler and time-saving. Many agriculture companies have increased production rates by implementing automation into fieldwork. Harvesting food and fruits have always proven tough for automation. Agrobot has invented the first robot which gently harvests fruits and vegetables. With the help of automation, agricultural companies can easily reach consumers and achieve 100% satisfaction by delivering fresh products on time. It makes a farming business profitable by eliminating labor costs and increasing productivity.

Livestock Farming Technology

So many farmers today are facing challenges from infrastructure to connectivity. The average animal receives enough healthy protein to produce dairy products. With the help of livestock farming technology, connections to cows are formed digitally, and their health monitored and daily activities recorded. All data generated by this technology is meaningful in making better decisions. By monitoring the health of each animal, this technology allows producers to create a better management system for their herds. Sensors and data technologies help the livestock farming industry by detecting sick animals digitally. If your business is related to dairy products, consider opting for this technology. It not only saves time in managing animal resources but also helps in producing quality based products.

Final Say

We hope this comprehensive guide on the high tech changes to agriculture companies has helped.