High staff turnover in your company? 5 ways to reduce it.

Personnel rotation is one of the business problems that nobody wants in their business, not only because it can imply delays in work and fulfillment of goals.

Why are my employees quitting?

Today, millennials are looking for something more than a great salary, so the reasons for high staff turnover can vary according to the type of company or average age. However, there are some common reasons worth focusing on:

  • Lack of recognition
  • Absence of emotional salary
  • Lack of benefits
  • Low wages
  • Little flexibility (hours, home office)
  • Toxic work environment

5 WAYS TO REDUCE STAFF TURNOVER IN A COMPANY

 1. DO NOT HIRE TO HIRE

On many occasions, recruiters only look for a candidate who “occupies” the place, without taking the time to find the right person, beyond the length of the process. This can result in the recruiter being not the right fit for the position and leaving faster than they entered.

2. OFFER MORE THAN MONEY

Although a good salary in the job of locksmith north York is key for people to apply for a job and stay in it, today your company has to go one step ahead and think about the emotional salary, flexibility, recognition and benefits that make the person feel valued and happy. employee.

One way to give the employee what he wants without raising the costs in your budget is the salary increase with grocery vouchers, since you offer a good salary, plus a benefit, two of the most important issues for an employee. In addition, you can give gift cards for meeting goals or organize small wellness workshops once or twice a month, so your staff feels valued and treated with more humanity.

3. PAY ATTENTION TO THE WORK ENVIRONMENT

This is essential, because not only can it increase staff turnover, but it can also decrease productivity. When an employee does not feel happy where he works, his commitment to the company tends to decrease.

A toxic work environment can be linked to bosses, poor organization, or inefficiency in the distribution of tasks that saturates employees with overwork. Doing integration activities can help balance the workload with breaks and foster a more relaxed relationship between employees.

4. ANALYZE THE REASONS

To be able to solve a problem you must understand it, that is why it is important to do an analysis of the situation in your company if you are having a high staff turnover. The main factors are those mentioned at the beginning that there is a new variant in the rotation equation: lack of maturity and commitment of the new generations, who no longer seek a life in a single company, but experiences, changes and constant challenges .

5. LABOR RECOGNITION

Feeling valued is essential, not only in the workplace, but also in the personal. Having someone recognize that we are doing a good job always motivates us to continue giving our best and helps us feel valued.

Labor recognition has different faces and it is not always about money, it also involves considering your staff for a high position, before recruiting someone outside, giving them a day off, investing in a course, or a gift card with which you can acquire what you want. The options are varied and it doesn’t really matter what the award is, but the sense of value you give to your staff.

    Benjamin Louis, blogger

