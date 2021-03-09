High Performing Teams; Setting Dual Career Couples up for Success.

I recall reading an article a few months back which talked about the impact working from home is having on our relationships. The article referred to a woman who had seen a completely different side to her husband since they both commenced the work from home regime. She realized her husband was ‘that‘ guy. You know, the guy, at work who says things like ‘let’s circle back on that‘ or ‘we’ll table that until next week‘. Quite frankly, the exposure to her beloveds daily virtual meetings made her cringe. This new working from home arrangement certainly has created some very different relationship dynamics then we could have ever expected.

There are some real positives for dual career couples now working from home. Things like meal times together, less commuting time, cost savings on day-to-day expenses, flexibility and more ‘quality’ (I use that word lightly) time together.

For dual career couples, it also however, brings many new challenges we did not have before; lack of routine and structure with two parents working from home, managing global time zones, home broadband and workspaces issues, school on and off again, bad weather, the list goes on! Pre-covid we would kiss our darlings good bye and arrive at work as individuals having shaken off most of our domestic stresses on our commute to the office. This is no longer possible and unsurprisingly these challenges are impacting women more than men. A recent study by Berkeley stated ‘women do 70% of the child care during the work day, they are disproportionately impacted by the burdens of housework and caregiving that have significantly increased and are more susceptible to severe anxiety and burnout relative to their male counterparts‘.

One question being asked by organizations and couples themselves right now is how can we make this working from home model sustainable for the future? Hare are my top five ways to drive these changes