High Performing Teams; Setting Dual Career Couples up for Success.

I recall reading an article a few months back which talked about the impact working from home is having on our relationships. The article referred to a woman who had seen a completely different side to her husband since they both commenced the work from home regime. She realized her husband was ‘that‘ guy. You know, the guy, at work who says things like ‘let’s circle back on that‘ or ‘we’ll table that until next week‘. Quite frankly, the exposure to her beloveds daily virtual meetings made her cringe. This new working from home arrangement certainly has created some very different relationship dynamics then we could have ever expected.
There are some real positives for dual career couples now working from home. Things like meal times together, less commuting time, cost savings on day-to-day expenses, flexibility and more ‘quality’ (I use that word lightly) time together.
For dual career couples, it also however, brings many new challenges we did not have before; lack of routine and structure with two parents working from home, managing global time zones, home broadband and workspaces issues, school on and off again, bad weather, the list goes on! Pre-covid we would kiss our darlings good bye and arrive at work as individuals having shaken off most of our domestic stresses on our commute to the office. This is no longer possible and unsurprisingly these challenges are impacting women more than men. A recent study by Berkeley stated ‘women do 70% of the child care during the work day, they are disproportionately impacted by the burdens of housework and caregiving that have significantly increased and are more susceptible to severe anxiety and burnout relative to their male counterparts‘.
One question being asked by organizations and couples themselves right now is how can we make this working from home model sustainable for the future? Hare are my top five ways to drive these changes
- Dual Career Couples should be considered a critical working team. Organisations and employees work everyday to build high performing teams in their workplace. We now need to extend our reach to ensure dual career couples are also considered a ‘working team’. If this working team is not aligned and operating at its best it will effect the productivity and engagement of the individuals in their work environment. Coaching to support dual career couples is now a new consideration for organizations. Using a external coach, this can be a highly valuable and confidential benefit to the employee.
- Dual Career Couples can dig deeper. In most cases both partners of a ‘dual career couple’ want the best for their spouse, but no longer is it enough to just ‘muddle through’ juggling day to day practicalities like trying to split domestic duties or managing childcare. Dual career couples need to dig deeper. Digging deeper means proactively thinking and talking about the life they want, together. It’s about addressing how decisions are made as a couple, these include individual career considerations and the balance of power between the couple.
- Dual Career Couples can focus on their team charter: In most cases both partners of a ‘dual career couple’ want the best for their spouse, but maybe their unconscious actions or inactions are negatively impacting their partner and their needs. Couples should look at some of their principles that are important to them, and build their team charter. Some questions to start with are:
- What are our values as a couple?
- What are our fears?
- What is our vision of the future for both work and home?
- What do we want for ourselves as individuals and as a couple
- What do we expect from each other?
- How do we support each other to do this, now and in the future?
- Dual Career Couples can turn their team charter into their day to day lives. Once the team charter is set, dual career couples can then figure out how they can work towards this and what the reality looks like day to day. Can they both prioritize their careers together, if not what are the other options, what support do they need from their employer to be as productive as possible and how do they communicate this to their manage effectively. As opportunities and life decisions pop up; such as a promotion, a relocation or even who collects our sick child from daycare, the couple can consider these decision in conjunction with their team charter, which will for sure help them make a clearer less reactive decision.