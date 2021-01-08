Hibari Misora’s Serenade Of Mother’s Love, For A Nation Reborn!

Faith in a greater power, and spiritual strength than our own, has been a way for people to press through, during times of difficulty. Its as ancient as the beginning of humanity. Furthermore, it is also a space of great surrender, and allowing oneself to be vulnerable. A person cannot undermine the sacredness of prayer, and in believing in a greater power, laying in Divine grace. That’s the beauty of, faith. When tough times water through, the human Spirit is tested. How will you react? How will people respond? Will they give up in defeat? OR Will they continue to press own, while praying to that higher power for guidance in navigating through that difficult journey? Now, that’s the question which needs to be addressed. That is the question we must ask ourselves whenever we address the power of prayer and of Divinity.

And so, we are back to observe and assess the audacity of prayer. We come to experience the audacity of hope! What does it say about a people, and a nation, who are able to maintain strength and courage, during a time of uncertainty, when one feels that all hope is lost? What does it say? Where does strength come from, and how does it continue its task in reviving the human Spirit? Of course that is something worthy of knowing. One of the beautiful attributes, surrounding the precious nature of faith is that it requires, action. It requires consistency. It requires prayer and action in connecting oneself to that greater power. It is a necessity when the feelings of doubt and hopelessness, arise. And those who call upon their faith, are moved to achieve greater wonders within their midst. And so, we come to grapple with the power, of music.

Music is a gift and power from Heaven’s creation. Music creates a wellness of strength and agility. It is through music, where faith and hope are celebrated. Through music, there is an infinite power and wonder, where humanity is able to lay one’s burdens and fears into the Heavens. One lays doubt within the hands of that higher power, and there is a sense of relief, and awakening. Through music, and music that is intertwined into the praises of Heaven, people become restored and filled with the power, of hope. It is hope, during those turbulent times-during chaotic times-where people are strengthened. It is hope, during those painful times, when nations become stronger, and re-align ourselves to our spiritual path, into Creation. And what is phenomenal is that, hope can never be erased! Its blanket is, eternal!

There are singers and artists, who have sang about the powers of, hope. Certain singers have their own style and interpretation when singing well-known classics and styles. Nevertheless, from the very moment that such songs are performed, there is an overwhelming power, which arises from their mouths. The power is so Divine, that one cannot help, but to shred the Spirit of doubt. Faith is abundant, and everlasting. It is found in every culture, and every nation. And so, as we come to navigate through those times of difficulty and uncertainty, permit us to move back to the nation of Japan.

Shortly after World War II, it is apparent that the use of music as healer took place, for the restoration of a nation. Music created certain avenues for power and wellness. Furthermore, music situated itself as being an entity of cultural ambassadorship. Through cultural traditions, the Japanese people were able to establish the image of peace, as a reflection of, who they were. The naturalness of their humanity. The kindness of their Being. Furthermore, the activities of Japanese performers to sing Jazz (Black American musical traditions) and other forms of music, outside of Japan, created a particular haven for the re-birth of Japan’s imagery, within the guise of the international community. Furthermore, it was an invitation for healing. There was one Japanese singer, in particular, who orchestrated that wellness factor. Her name is none other than. . .

Hibari Misora

Hibari Misora was not only a cultural icon, but a singer and actress of Japanese origin. In fact her cultural ambassadorship resulted in her being awarded, the Medal Of Honor. Her birth name was actually Kazue Kato. It was later on, when she would change her name to Misora. In addition to “improving the welfare of the public,” she is also the “first woman to receive the People’s Honor Award.” Such came as a result of her musical efforts in bringing healing, and reviving the Spirits, to Japanese people, shortly after the war. Its another lesson for people to remember the significance of music, throughout any land; and its spacing.

Music had clearly blessed the Japanese maiden from her childhood days. In fact, it was at the age of 8, where she was recognized as a child prodigy and began to navigate through perform at different convert halls. Her recording career began at the age of 12. From there she would move on to increase the visibility of her creative gifts in film and television. Her acting career was just as vibrant, and successful, as her singing career. Of course, she went on to be featured in 160 films. It is evident that from the moment she was born, she was meant to succeed.

There is a particular song, where we observe one performance of faith, in Japan. Its a famous song, and it is performed all over the world, in churches and concert halls. During times of pain, crisis, and the need to experience a rebirth in these trying times, it is songs such as these, which come to the rescue. Soon, a nation doesn’t feel so alone. They begin to experience the wonder of Divinity, and the power of returning to that Divinity, when it appears that all hope has been lost. One such song is her performance of “Ave Maria.”

It is the Spirit of Mother and Child. Madonna and Child. When a child is in need, is crying, feels pain, and is experiencing fear, who do they call on? They call on the, Spirit of Mother. They call on, Mother. It is Mother who provides nourishment, wellness, and care for the Child. It is Mother who safeguards and protects the child. And so, when it comes to a nation, and the well-being of a nation, who do the people turn to? MOTHER! When we venture into the song, “Ave Maria,” we are experiencing the power of the Virgin Mary and the child, Yashua! As a baby, it was Mary who cared for Yashua, and protected him, during his time of sorrow. She was also there for him, and stayed with him, during his crucifixion. And it was her presence, which gave him that necessary, hope. Though, the song is not a traditional Japanese song, it is still relevant to the Japanese nation, and the times ahead. It was this very same Spirit, which revived them, shortly after World War II. It will be the very same Spirit, which assisted them, after.

“Hail Mary, Mother of Grace!” What a blessings in itself to make reference to, Mother! After all, it is her image-through whatever image it takes-which brings rebirth to life’s energies. It is her presence and ability to give life, which brings that healing, so desired by the masses. Listening to Hibari Misora’s rendition, and articulation of “Ave Maria,” one can tell that she took such a piece, and made it her own. The song is truly a love letter to the Madonna and Child–Virgin Mary and Yashua! What is enchanting about this song is how it is performed in the Japanese language! Let’s go deeper!

Language is a manner into how any culture, or nation of people, convey themselves, within the Universe! Sound is powerful. The variations of sound are the ways, in which people convey their identity, and reflect cultural and ethnic understandings onto Earthly spaces. Language-how they are written and conveyed-are forms of art! They bring an overwhelming pleasure into the sensory of human creativity and design. When we bring the power of language into music, there is something about it which just appears to be so fantastical. For Hibari Misora to have performed the song of “Ave Maria,” within her native, Japanese song, means that there is a level of healing taking place, within that very language. During World War II, the Japanese language was interpreted as a hostile one. Life’s essence was not associated with the language, by the international community. It was considered the language of the “enemy.” And, anyone speaking it was suspected of trying to cause destruction in the Western world. Yet, here she is, a Japanese iconic, demonstrating how the Japanese language can be used as a source of creativity for a famous song, in the Western world. Contributing to its artistic desire, while also receiving that very same level of nourishment. It is passionate. It is powerful. Furthermore, it is a testament to how language and music, serves as vehicles for healing! And, it happens, throughout a myriad of nations. Somehow, the right song, and timing, has the power to bringing that all to effect. The use of the Japanese language, within this song, brings affirmation for the entire world, that love and peace, is just as natural in Japan, as with any other place in the world. So, sing that special song!

That reminder and sacred vitamin of music brings forth a unique lens into the power of change. Time creates that ability and healing phase. When it is coupled with music, Heaven moves into celebration, for peace, restored. There were certain pleasures and movements awaiting to be revealed. What Hibari Misora was able to accomplish through her duration on Earth, meant there was hope for Japan, after all. It meant that her gift served as medicine for the nation of Japan. Its another take on the world of music and entertainment. How people are able to use their talents and gifts to bring healing to others, to the land, and for Heaven’s celebration, is why we have been gifted with its, grace! It is a secret tool for human wellness and restoration! In fact, we can say that its one of the greatest tools!

Hibari Misora is one of the most celebrated singers and artists in the nation of Japan. She was that Mother and Maiden image, who presided over Japanese waters and lands, as the musical wonder, that she was! In 1994, the Hibari Misora Museum, was created in her honor! The city of Arashiyama, Kyoto has been blessed! In 2008, there was also the creation of the Hibari Misora Theater. She has earned her right to be presented and depicted, within her nation; within the island of Japan. The Virgin Mary and the child, Yashua graced the nation of Japan, through Misora’s performance of this song. And, with the Japanese tongue! “Hail Mary, Mother Of Grace. . .! Just remember these words when you feel scared and discomforted! “Hail Mother, Mother Of Grace!” Japan, whenever you feel afraid, remember these words! Reflect on the song of Mother, so that your nation can be, REBORN!

