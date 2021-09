Hey You.

Do you really know what I’ve gone through?

Hey You. Have you ever experienced my pain?

Hey You.

Do you tolerate my struggles daily?

No.

That would be your answer.

That being said,

Don’t tell me you understand my pain.

Because you don’t.

Don’t tell me It could be worse.

Because I know that.

Don’t tell me it will be okay.

Because I will always be okay.

Hey You.

You don’t know.