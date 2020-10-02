Hetal Desai Shares Tips For Staying Passionate About Work

Hetal started her venture and named her fashion label as Veer Fashions. She began to showcase her work at prominent shows and exhibitions in Gujarat which went ahead to become a huge hit amongst the residents of Ahmedabad.

Hetal Desai has won several awards in the past for her huge body of work and is looking forward to expanding her business in the foreign market as well and carve a niche for her brand globally.

As stated by Einstein “Every person is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to fly high, it will give its entire life believing that it is insane”.

When was the last time you finished a big project, aced an important presentation or did something that you were really proud of? Can you remember the intense happiness, focus and drive that you felt afterwards? This is the passion that you should embrace every day at work -let the seemingly unimportant daily victories fill you with passion and excitement for your role.

Hetal says, individuals should, therefore, do things that make them stay happy at work as a passion at work can reawaken and reconnect with what’s meaningful for you. There is nothing worse than having to wake up every morning during the week to mindlessly go do work you don’t even care about. However, this is never really an issue when you are passionate about the work you do. If you are not forced to work somewhere because of monetary constraint, you truly enjoy what you do and you never really work a day in your life.

She says something that I find inspires me is taking the time to reach out to people I admire. Even a simple email conversation can spark that passion that sometimes gets lost. So don’t be afraid to reach out to those who influence and inspire you as it could bring that passion back. Sometimes we have to do the right thing first and let the inspiration hit us a second. Regardless of how you’re feeling about your work, never lose an ounce of integrity. Keep doing your best. Starting to back down won’t make you feel any better.

“Doing what you love and feeling passionate about your work only goes so far. Back up that passion with characteristics that will get you farther,” Hetal. “Integrity is everything. If you commit to something, follow through on that promise. Protecting your accountability is a keystone to prolonged success.” A lot of people seem to have a hard time finding something to be passionate about. They think that if they just wait long enough something will eventually come along. But I think this is the wrong approach. Finding your greatest passions requires you to be a lot more active. You can’t be passionate about something without actually doing it. So you need to try it out right away. It doesn’t matter if you’re good at it or not, just do it.

The good thing about starting it right away is that you get a feel for what the activity is all about. If you’ve never tried it before, you might have preconceived notions. So instead of seeing it for what it might be, you see it for what it is. Ask other people for ideas. See what others have discovered as their passions. Look all over the Internet for ideas. The more possibilities you find, the more likely your chances of finding your true passion.

Can’t find your passion at first? Give up after a few days and you’re sure to fail. Keep trying, for months on end if necessary, and you’ll find it eventually. Thought you found your passion but you got tired of it? No problem! Start over again and find a new passion. There may be more than one passion in your lifetime, so explore all the possibilities she quoted.