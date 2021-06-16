Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

He’s a Baker and a Lover

Yum-that sounds good to me Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and then go do that. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive. Violence Unveiled, Howard Thurman​ Meaning is what makes us come alive and is the theme of this week’s Love at Lunch. When interviewed for […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Yum-that sounds good to me

Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and then go do that. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive. 

Violence Unveiled, Howard Thurman​


Meaning is what makes us come alive and is the theme of this week’s Love at Lunch.

When interviewed for a film series called Lives Explored, which featured stories of people who lived truly engaged lives from all walks of life, reflecting on what gave his life purpose and meaning, Francois, a Sara Lee bakery supervisor, referred to himself as a baker and a lover.

He reflected: “My job is to make sure that the product that we put out there is of higher quality. That’s something that’s is dear to my heart. At the same time, I want to make sure that the people I work with love working with me, enjoy the fact that I interact with them and the fact that I care about them. It’s not just about the product; I care about the people I work with, ask them how they’re doing, how’s their family, the little things go along way. The employees like to know that I care about their lives, know how they’re feeling out of work. It brings me a lot of joy to my heart. I come home, and I am happy that we put a great product out there, and the employees are enjoying working with me and doing a great job and loving what they do. These are two elements I really hold dear to my heart. “

He goes on to say, “you can’t fail by being loving to someone. You can never fail in that. It might take time, but there is no way you can fail in being loving”. Deepening Engagement, Diane Millis

This is meaning.

Of all of the components of creating a flourishing life, meaning, the fourth component of the PERMA framework is my favourite.

Reading how Francois describes his job makes me well up. His work matters. He knows meaning. Not because he’s got a masters degree, not because he’s a graduate of one of the world’s top culinary schools, but because he knows deeply what is meaningful to him. He shows people love and that matters.

We all have that chance. We can look deeper into our day to day lives and discover what gives our lives meaning.

If life has lost its lustre, uncovering more meaning in your life is the magic that you need. The video talks about ways to cultivate more meaning. One might even shock you. It’s not hard to find, and when you do, you might become your version of a baker and a lover. AND then you will truly feel alive.

I would love to hear what makes you come alive. For me, I am no baker, but I am indeed a lover. I LOVE people, and I love to see them come alive. It feels like a miracle. Hit reply and tell me what brings you meaning and makes you come alive.

Lots of love to you,

Leona xo

P.S. If you missed last week’s Love at Lunch about building thriving relationships, you can check it out here https://leonadevinne.com/happiness/healthy-relationships/


P.P.S. If you want to know more about PERMA, the five components of flourishing (in a practical/life-changing way), you can join the launch list for my book, Finding Your Joy Spot, where each chapter highlights one of the parts of flourishing and creating a joy-filled life. https://leonadevinne.com/findingyourjoyspot/

    Leona deVinne, Coach, Consultant, Author at leonadevinne.com, deVille Partners

    Leona deVinne is the founder of deVille Partners, leonadevinne.com and joysocks.ca. She’s a certified leadership coach, experienced facilitator, a resilience and EQ expert, and a custom program designer. She's worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

    In her career, she's noticed that the closer people come to live in line with their values, bolster their resilience and honour who they are at their core, the more joy they experience. They truly begin to thrive. The more joy, the greater health and vitality. For everyone, their journey to joy looks different, but the results are the same; intentional life-giving goodness that blows their hair back with delight. If you ache for more joy here's your chance to create more. Check out her latest book, Finding Your Joy Spot, helping you discover joy in unexpected places. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=leona+devinne&rh=n%3A158280011&ref=nb_sb_noss

    More info about Joy Socks-a non-profit that gives away goofy, gift-wrapped socks to people in charities, shelters and hospitals that could use a smile. For each book sold a pair of Joy Socks is donated to adolescents in mental health wards in local hospitals.

     

     

    We’ve worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

     

    We partner with our clients to understand their needs and address them effectively. We help you create a thriving organization.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Emotional Well-being//

    What is Your Passion?

    by Rani St. Pucchi
    Wisdom//

    12 Questions That Will Change Your Life

    by Ryan Holiday
    Community//

    What if you found out that the whole purpose of life was just to ENJOY it?

    by Project Love
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.