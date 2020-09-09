Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Here’s Why You Would Be A Fool To Listen To Everyone…

I was looking at a guy’s website today after hearing him on a podcast. He advocated a high-ticket strategy for selling goods, and had a long list of testimonials and proof of his success.  A few minutes later, I logged into Instagram and was immediately met with a promoted post: a woman who had just as much proof […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Here&#039;s Why You Would Be A Fool To Listen To Everyone... Dre Baldwin DreAllDay.com

I was looking at a guy’s website today after hearing him on a podcast. He advocated a high-ticket strategy for selling goods, and had a long list of testimonials and proof of his success. 

A few minutes later, I logged into Instagram and was immediately met with a promoted post: a woman who had just as much proof of her success — all from using the exact opposite strategy of the guy who’s site I had just been on: lower-priced products and aiming for a volume of sales. 

Who’s right and who’s wrong? 

Who’s telling the truth and who’s lying? 

Which one actually works

I have solid reasons to believe that they were both right, and both truthful: you could become successful using either method, despite the stark difference in their approaches. Many digital marketers utilize a hybrid of both. 

This article isn’t about what to sell for what price, though. I used that as an example of how different people — proven, successful experts — can have completely different ideas on how to get to the same outcome. 

In this case, it was making money. I’ve seen similar conflicts-of-information in sports, fitness / exercise, communication, nutrition, and a bunch of other stuff that I’m not thinking of right now. What makes it even more damning is when the practitioners debate with and attack each other’s ideas as if only one way can be right. 

Which leaves you, the chooser, confused at best and immobilized by indecision at worst. 

Here’s where you’re expecting me to tell you what to do to resolve this challenge, right? 

Good, because that’s what I’m gonna do. 

Here: You have to make a decision

Sometimes a decision is easy: a bad idea versus a good one. It’s clear that one choice is much better for you than the other, and you don’t need to think hard about it. 

Other times the decision is murkier: two (or more) seemingly good choices. 

You can make money either way, but not both at the same time. 

Two girls/guys who want to hang out Saturday night, and they probably should not meet each other. 

Now you have to trust yourself, value your one judgement and whatever input you’ve sourced from others, and make the leap

Whichever option you choose is the right option: if the other one was the better choice, you would have chosen it. 

Look back, and you turn to salt. 

Your life is and will be the sum of all decisions you’ve made (or not made). 

No decisions, no life

By the way, it would be a wise decision to claim your FREE copy of The Mirror Of Motivation — The Self-Guide To Self-Discipline — so you can stop living a life of doubt and fear, which means all options open up to you. 

Claim your copy here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com 

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic —

#1431: Discernment: Your Skill Of Perception And Judgement

#1309: How To Assess People

#1308: How To Make Smarter Decisions

#920: Strengthening Your Decision-Making Muscle

#919: How To Bet On Yourself

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life — without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?   

(Oh yeah: did I mention the EXCLUSIVE smartphone app that has EVERY MasterClass I’ve ever made?)

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching â€” which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.   

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin (that’s me) has ever created, all organized and structured for youâ€” PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.    

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.      

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnYourGameU.com 

Get Started With Your Free Trial Here

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Meet Orel Shitrit, A Realist Social Media and E-Commerce Expert for Your Business

by Dave Devloper
Community//

Let’s Recognize Trump’s WHO Criticism for What it Is: Political Blame-shifting

by Dr. Paul Zeitz
Community//

Are you looking for perfection or potential?

by Joanna Bloor

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.