Here’s What Employees Say They Want From Leadership

What are qualities that can make a good leader? The person overseeing a team has great responsibility. Companies and their successes depend on the management of a good leader. In order to reach goals successfully, the boss should have a personality that inspires the team to put in their best effort.

Employees notice when a leader is sympathetic to them. They can also sense when their leader is simply bossing them around. No one likes to be treated like a number in an equation. If your employees don’t feel respected and heard, they won’t be motivated to work with you.

Here are some qualities that most employees value in a leader.

1- A LISTENING EAR

It’s easy to give orders, but would you take the time to ask your team if there is something they need? Have you asked lately if they are happy with the direction the company is taking? Good businesses should learn to function as one body, and each worker is essential. If employees don’t feel that they fit in, a leader will take action to make the office a positive environment for everyone.

2- MOTIVATIONAL OUTLOOK

As humans, no one can be positive all the time–but when you are leading a team, you need to believe in the potential for success. If your employees don’t feel motivated by your outlook, the environment might be affected by negativity. When there is trouble, find a solution. Leaders should be able to see into the future, as well as solve problems with creativity.

3- CALL OUT STRENGTHS

Every now and then, remind your employees of what they are good at. A bit of praise can change their outlook on an otherwise glum day. If your team feels that their leader sees their strengths, they will work harder to perfect these skills. The result is a stronger team with confidence that will help in the long run.

CONCLUSION

Leadership is not easy, but when a project is finished successfully, each tough decision proves worthwhile. You need your employees to trust you in order to have them work for you, so focus on developing qualities that will make them feel like part of the team.

    Bernie Audet, Senior Partner at Creative Financial Group

