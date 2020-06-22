Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Here’s the One Thing You Need to Say to Yourself When Faced with a Giant

Everyone is talking about resiliency. What is it, and how do you obtain it?

By
Dictionary.com defines resilience as “the power or ability to return to the original form, position, etc., after being bent, compressed, or stretched; elasticity.”

“ability to recover readily from illness, depression, adversity, or the like; buoyancy.”

When you face what looks like an impossible task or problem, what do you do? I’m talking about the big stuff that sometimes leaves you paralyzed.

Resiliency comes from adverse experiences in our lives over time. Each experience grows us a little more. Maturity comes alongside resiliency in life as a close brother.

First, do this

First, learn to pray. I hope you’re better at that than I am! Prayer should always be a priority. In fact, you and I should be breathing out prayers all day long — so that when something comes up, that’s what comes out of our mouths first.

Besides prayer and reading/meditating on strengthening scriptures, here is another strategy that helps me whenever I don’t think I can handle a situation. It’s a bit of a mind game:

Then, say this

Say to yourself, “Cry if you have to.”

That simple, little thought puts all of life’s woes into perspective. As you contemplate whether the hardship is worth the tears, ninety-nine percent of the time, you won’t end up crying.

Why? Maybe because you had made something out to be bigger than it really was. Or, your situation is enormous, but you know you need to get your head in the game. You won’t see that, though, until you tell yourself to cry if you need to.

Then, with God’s help, take a deep breath, and set out on the task. One small step at a time. If you don’t need to cry, though it’s hard, you can take those steps forward.

Try it the next time you face trials that make you want to turn and run for the hills. And join me in working on praying first about everything in life — the enjoyable and challenging times alike.

God is BIG — and He has created you to be resilient!

Jo Scheidt, Freelance Writer for Hire at The Write JoJo

Jo Scheidt is a Prayer Blogger, B2B Writer, and Ghostwriter - with some editing mixed in. You can find her jamming out to TobyMac on a regular basis. No, that's not country music.

