Here’s one Simple Technique to Create a Life and Career You Love

You must have heard about them. You may know, but you may also know. They are seemingly mythical people who lead a dream life. When I hear the story of someone who has taken a giant leap and succeeded in their dear life, I am immediately amazed and want to hear more. What they are actually doing is usually not what I am most interested in and they hear more about the bets made against them.

I knew how to get what they wanted, figured out the initial steps needed to get there, and then, amazingly, really jumped in and did it. I am very interested in this.

Justin Patentius is one of them. In fact, she is not one of them, she teaches others how to achieve life and work like a dream. Recently I had the opportunity to talk to Justin. She shared her vision and mission to help others realize their dreams.

“I envision a world where people do what they love and feel satisfied,” Justin said. “Everybody has some inspiration in their heart and [they] have to develop it.

Three things entrepreneurs need to know to overcome uncertainty

Justin currently lives in Portugal. He and his partners both run businesses that can be maintained and served by design from anywhere in the world. The best part is that they get to live in different parts of the world through their work and give them the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in the local culture. They want an experience that goes beyond short trips.

Justin’s business is in line with his values. Through face-to-face coaching, she helps creative and orderly leaders move forward with their choices. Its main objective is to help people to match their values ​​and work and take small steps to reach their goals.

So what’s the best way to do this? Justin often says that the process of creating the life you want is not overworking, but focusing on what is most important to you. Justin assists clients through a process called “weeding the garden.” That is, removing the thoughts that hinder progress.

Being overwhelmed and overwhelmed can disrupt the process. It is imperative to recognize what really matters and erase what is not. And Justin noticed that very busy people would be more successful after being focused. A customer spends only three hours a week on his business, but his business is thriving because he knows what to do with the time available. There is little garbage.

“If the river isn’t flowing, how can we remove the obstacles blocking it?” Justin says. Recognizing a disability means asking better questions about yourself. To identify these obstacles, I can ask some questions about my job.

What makes this interesting?

Does it feel lighter or easier?

What in particular interests me?

You can identify your innate strengths and talents by asking these three simple questions. Once you understand these, you can apply them to focus on fun tasks and delegate other tasks to keep your business process running smoothly. If you only do what you love, you are one step closer to a dream-like life.