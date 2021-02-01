Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Here’s How You Can Experience Joy and Meaning Every Day

Can you believe it’s February already? Time is flying past, even when it’s not the best of times. Sometimes, a day can feel so heavy, as though it’s a weight that just doesn’t move. But when we look back, weeks and months can feel like a blink of an eye. I’ve been thinking a lot […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Can you believe it’s February already? Time is flying past, even when it’s not the best of times. Sometimes, a day can feel so heavy, as though it’s a weight that just doesn’t move. But when we look back, weeks and months can feel like a blink of an eye.

I’ve been thinking a lot recently of what this means for our lives. Fast or slow, good or bad, our lives are passing us by. And each day we get is an opportunity to either live in alignment with ourselves. Or out of it. Each day is a blessing to be true to who we are and came here to be. Or shirk our responsibility.

While all this sounds good, the real challenge I see when I work with women, is that many of us (in fact most of us) don’t know who we are. We’ve been running away from ourselves almost all our lives. Doing what others expect of us. Fitting into all kinds of externally determined molds. Fulfilling our roles as a mother, daughter, employee, boss…

Of course, many of this is important — we cannot just up and leave to live as a hermit, or shirk our responsibilities. But we can start living in far greater alignment with ourselves by asking ourselves questions we’ve never asked before.

What makes my work feel more meaningful?
What brings me joy?
What triggers me? Why?
What change would I love to make in my day?
What change would I love to see in the world?
What am I being called to do?
Who am I being called to become?

When you spend time in silence, more questions will come to you. They’ll be the questions you most need to ask yourself. Your answers are the actions you need to take.

It could mean waking up 15 minutes earlier to write every day. It could mean calling or visiting your mom twice a week. It could mean delegating some of the work that doesn’t light you up to a team member who will enjoy it more.

The more you live in alignment with yourself, the more peace, joy, confidence and meaning you experience. And the less stuck, frustrated, angry or unhappy you feel with your life.

You become more of the person you are. And in being yourself, more often than not, you also find the work you came in the world to do.

Enjoy the discovery! 

    Homaira Kabir, Women's Confidence and Leadership Coach

    Homaira writes and coaches about thriving at work and in life despite challenge and through change. Her free confidence quiz is based on her research on women's flourishing.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Maya Karkalicheva/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    5 Steps to Letting the Magic of Your Life Naturally Unfold

    by Emily Madill
    Community//

    Being an empath doesn’t make you weird, it makes you human.

    by Melanie Huestis
    Community//

    What Happens After “Lockdown”?

    by Ayelet Baron

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.