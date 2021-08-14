Here’s how you can beat the covid-19 stress as a student

With schools and colleges closed till September this year in India, students are facing changes in the academic pattern and stressing about the uncertainty of their future. Most students are concerned about their exams and the road ahead. Whether you’re an undergraduate or graduate, it is natural to have anxiety and stress about the current circumstances. However, it is essential to beat that stress and pave way for a healthy and optimistic mind.

Express your mind

At this time, it is essential to share your doubts, and concerns with your parents. Remember, they are in this with you and will be in a better position to solve your concerns. Reach out to your friends as well. Expressing your thoughts to close ones can ease the stress and may result in solutions.

Execute plans

Once you find a probable solution to even one of your problems; take that plunge and work towards it. This will motivate you to stay optimistic, focus on your goals and believe in yourself. It can help you gain a better perspective on the other set of concerns. This practice will also help you learn how to approach problems in your future professional life.

Exercise and rest

A happy mind needs the right amount of body work out and rest. Boost your immunity by regularly exercising, eating right and sleeping well. Be it dancing, skipping, boxing, on-spot or jogging, exercises can be in any form.

Stay in touch

Always stay connected with your batch mates, friends and faculty regularly. This social support will help you and your close circle emotionally. The more you disconnect from them, the more isolated you feel. Take some time during the day to connect with them virtually, share your thoughts, express yourself and feel connected. This will definitely reduce your stress levels.