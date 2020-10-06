Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Here’s How To Reprogram Your Brain To Achieve More Focus On Your Goals

There is a funny truth in the business world: hard work is not always success. If you have long believed in this perceived relationship, you may find it unbelievable that there is actually no direct cause-and-effect relationship between these two things. So if you can’t draw a clear line between hard work and achieving your […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Reprogram Your Brain To Achieve More Focus On Your Goals

There is a funny truth in the business world: hard work is not always success. If you have long believed in this perceived relationship, you may find it unbelievable that there is actually no direct cause-and-effect relationship between these two things.

So if you can’t draw a clear line between hard work and achieving your goals, what else?

To solve this puzzle, I reached out to my mentor trainer JV Krum III – a writer, keynote speaker and serial entrepreneur, who earned his millions at the age of 25. Now he is showing other business trainers and consultants how to move from six to seven and beyond in their business and teaching high net worth entrepreneurs how to move from a small wave to a tidal wave that is their passion and their Is both. Affects their profits.

When I asked him how to systematically set goals and achieve them quickly, he gave me a reason why most people never achieve their biggest goals.

He pointed his head and said, “Whatever you get in life, you have to get it first.”

First step towards financial freedom

In his book, “Conscious Millionaire: Grow Your Business by a Difference”, he goes into the depths of what he calls “Concious Millionaire Visualization”, a high-level form of goal visualization. This not only enables you to transcend most approaches to visualization, but it also allows you to live to your highest potential.

begravningsbyråmalmö.nu Granted, much has been written about the power of visualization, particularly in the realm of athletes, who use visualization before embarking on their own in their goals. But when it makes sense to imagine yourself physically moving up the ski slope at the Olympics, is it even possible to get yourself a tremendous amount of money?

According to Krum, this is not only possible, but also important in achieving your financial and business goals.

Most people – even those who believe they are using visualization – never imagine themselves the way they want to. In fact, most are trapped in an emotionally deficient situation and are never able to position themselves at a high level of performance.

Instead, those who achieve tremendous success learn – and do so quickly – and then embody the mysteries to get themselves to the state of mind that they have attained their goals.

They think what to do to become rich. They go through their days as if they had achieved that promotion. At night they go to bed and are thankful that they bought this dream home, even though they have not yet chosen it.

Imagine your biggest goals

Your mindset, as I personally learned, is everything. What I have learned, however, is that the power of visualization does not come through voodoo or magical energy (although I am willing to discuss it). Instead, I have found that visualization works in part as we make various subtle decisions based on our state of mind. In other words, we make small, not seeming deviations in our daily habits, which give very different results over time.

Since we make thousands of decisions every day, it is easy to imagine that a small deviation in one of those decisions – depending on your mood – can either lead you to achieving your goal or the old One can get stuck in the same decision all the time for decision. always.

Rana, Ph.D. Psychologist

Rana Rajput is a Spiritual Writer. She dreams of a world, where each one us could be what they were meant to be.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

4 Simple Steps to Make Visualisation Work for You

by Coach Dris
Work Smarter//

The Entrepreneur Roadmap: 4 Steps To Guaranteed Success

by Nadia Shapiro
Nazman Mizan/Getty Images
Purpose//

How to Train Your Brain to Create Better Habits

by Thomas Oppong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.