Here’s How Social Media Is Taking A Toll On Your Mental Health

It almost feels like we live our lives on the internet while unknowingly relying too much on the trends and getting engrossed in scrolling through online resources so much that it mostly starts feeling like an intense cardio session for our thumbs. From swanky lifestyles of your friends to perfectly filtered “organic” pictures, the constant barrage of news and updates have somewhere made us contemplate our lives while grovelling in the corner of our rooms.

Undoubtedly social media can have its own magical benefits, however, using it obsessively can make you feel unhappy and isolated in the long run! Studies have been long proving the negative effects and mental health issues evoked by the excessive usage of social media. The fear of missing out (FOMO), comparing lifestyles and negative feedback from your friends and acquaintances have mostly impacted the early teens and youth. Here are 5 behaviours where you have been not noticing but apparently you have been hit by the common problems and detrimental effects of social media

Envying friends and lifestyles

Maybe you didn’t actually feel to socialize this time or you usually do not shop something that does not suit your personality, however, if the thread of stories of your friends holding beers and swinging to the music of the bar and that one friend who owns expensive clothing upsets you to feel envious, you might need to consider your thought as it can cost you your mental health in the long run. Simply because the mind takes turns and makes you feel sad after scrolling for a few minutes, does not mean you can’t enjoy yourself. Take a sip of good coffee and start doing what you love the most!

Insomnia and disturbed sleep cycles

While you boast about how you can complete a season in a single night and then you skip your class the very next day is perhaps cutting you off from the real world. As humans, our body expects it to be fed with a night of good sleep, fresh morning and a healthy lifestyle, which often is sacrificed by the selfish needs of “binge-watching” a show and “pulling off” an “all-nighter.”

Apprehensive Towards Social Interactions

Isolating and snuggling yourself with your phone in the bed can affect your personal connections with your friends and family. While wondering why you just got anxious and awkward to have a “real conversation” with the guest at your place, it might be one of the causes of constantly being stuck to your phones and screens. Perhaps you love the protagonist of the show, but enjoying the presence of real human beings is equally important to not get labelled as “Boring” by your friends.

Lack of Attention Span

Do you often find yourself zoning out and re-reading the sentence of the book almost a zillion times? While the incredibly elucidating information readily available on social media can keep your eyes wide open whole night, however, it will also mean it will keep you distracted while you’re not online. The constant eagerness to check phones and thinking about what did you miss out liking and commenting on can be quite sad when you consider what you are missing on in your real life.

Forgetting Your Worth

Amidst the countless profiles posing with their expensive bags and “not so mundane” lifestyles, we are forced to feel ordinary. When we mindlessly stalk people, there’s no hold of time and track of energy drained to know where did your friend head over to for a weekend getaway and why can’t you afford those heels that she is pulling off in the picture. The negative effects of social media are quite common to make you feel sad and doubt your self-worth. That’s when you need to keep your phones aside and talk to someone who makes you feel good about you and not the Vuitton dress that you bought from Singapore.



Well, in conclusion, we understand how social media has been a consistent platform in optimistically shaping our lives and elevating lifestyle, however, as we flip the coin we can also uncover various unnoticed aspects that have been taking a toll on our mental stability. Unplugging might require will power and efforts, but tuning in the activities and schedules can certainly bring positive changes for your mental health. The choice is yours!