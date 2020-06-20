Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Here’s How Covid-19 Signage Can Help in Reopening Universities

As we continue to power through the Coronavirus pandemic, we’re slowly getting to understand the full scope of its effects. Institutions of higher learning can really benefit from using signs as a way of enabling students and staff from contracting the disease once they reopen.

Covid Signage
Covid Signage

As we continue to power through the Coronavirus pandemic, we’re slowly getting to understand the full scope of its effects. The menacing illness has been particularly catastrophic to the education system; safety measures that have been placed to contain its spread have led to the closure of all learning institutions, bringing education to a literal standstill. Even so, while we’re looking forward to a time when the disease will be completely eradicated, it’s also important to think of ways in which we could possibly return to normalcy even with the ailment still among us. However, this would mean implementing strict guidelines on top of the ones that’re already in place so as to ensure optimum safety. 

Institutions of higher learning would probably be the first ones to open their doors. This is because students in universities and colleges are already adults and need very little supervision when observing social distancing rules. Still, humans are creatures of habit and it’s quite likely that learners in these institutions will revert to their old ways. Thus, information concerning the virus should be displayed everywhere especially at the reception using lobby signage and other sign template options. 

There are a couple of things that learning institutions need to consider when looking to install COVID-19 signage around their campuses. Perhaps the most vital of all these considerations is the location where the signs placed. Ideally, they should be spread across the areas that are most likely to attract large crowds and gatherings in order to be effective. Here are some of the most suitable places to place Coronavirus safety signs within a university’s premises.

Functional Areas

These can be described as places that have been set aside for the purpose of conducting certain activities or tasks.

Classrooms and Laboratories

Lecture halls and classrooms are arguably the most important functional spaces in any learning institution. Moreover, they’re among the places that are most likely to experience drastic changes in a bid to make them compliant with safety regulations. Clear markings and signs should be placed to indicate which sitting positions are suitable and the ones that ought to be avoided. Additionally, since social distancing regulations will definitely reduce the class capacity, signs can also be used to indicate how many students each classroom can accommodate. In the case of laboratories, signage can be used to indicate appropriate workstations that are six feet apart. Also, signs can be used to instruct students on how they’ll wash equipment and surfaces after use. This is because the virus is able to remain on surfaces for long periods of time.

Offices

Workstations in offices and staffrooms should also be reorganized in accordance with the social distancing guidelines. Suitable workstations that’re at least six feet apart should be clearly marked using decals while other interior signage can be used to remind staff about Coronavirus safety measures such as washing hands, keeping social distance, and avoiding touching the face. As an extra precaution, lecturers who don’t have any teaching obligations on any given day should stay home while staff that can perform their duties remotely are encouraged to do so.

Eating and Retail Areas 

Dining halls and canteens are other examples of areas that receive massive human traffic; thus, they should be properly organized in order to continue being functional without the risk of enabling the spread of the novel Coronavirus. One ingenious way to ensure there’s proper organization is clearly marking out suitable queuing positions that observe social distancing guidelines using the appropriate signage. Paths should also be clearly marked out using decals in order to minimize cross-traffic which may lead to close contact. Furthermore, eating establishments within campuses should offer take-away services instead of allowing students and staff to eat at the establishment. 

Common Areas

These are places that are accessible and used by more than one person or a specific group of people. Common areas have the potential to greatly increase the spread of the virus through close contact and surface spreading; hence, the use of informative signage and other prevention measures ought to be stringently employed in such places. 

Elevators and Stairs

Considering how elevators are usually cramped, they pose a great threat when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. Although social distancing measures may dictate that only a couple of people can use an elevator at one given time, you might still be worried that an infected person may have previously used it and left the air inside infested with the virus. Moreover, the dial used to select particular floors may also be harboring the virus as well. For this reason, signage can be used to remind people to sanitize their hands, and use face masks whenever using the elevator; on top of that, they can be used to indicate the number of people allowed in the elevator at any given time. Decals can also be used to show people exactly where to stand in order to maintain social distancing. Still, it’s advisable to use the stairs if you’re only going up to the fifth floor.

Restrooms

Since the prevention of the spread of this deadly ailment largely depends on our individual hygiene habits, public restrooms should be used to spread awareness concerning the disease. Owing to this, signage can be greatly utilized in such areas to inform people about conventional hygiene practices that go a long way in safeguarding their health such as proper handwashing methods and use of masks. In addition, signs can also be used to indicate facilities that should be used in regards to social distancing guidelines; this can come in handy at urinals and sinks.

Receptions

Lobbies and receptions are great places to use signage so as to spread awareness of the virus; this is because these are designated waiting areas, thus people spend a good amount of time here. Signs can also be used to indicate places that are acceptable for sitting and those that aren’t. 

Conclusion

There’s no denying that signs play a big role when it comes to educating the general public; therefore, they can be a highly effective tool as the world tries to return to normalcy. Institutions of higher learning can really benefit from using signs as a way of enabling students and staff from contracting the disease once they reopen.

    Shalu Jaiswal

    Shalu Jaiswal, PR & Branding at Reviews on Top

    I am Shalu. I am a Blogger, Web Developer, and Small Business Owner. I like reading about new technology and enjoys fun around new phones, daily news and, product top reviews and laptops. I follow my heart for learning new stuff or Technology. My Blog's writing style majorly focus on engaging visitors along with making them aware for new things in the market.

