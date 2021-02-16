Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Here is what you need to do in the morning!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
A fresh sunrise for good morning
Photo by Unsplash.

Hey, folks. How are you? I assume you all are well and experiencing sweet from the nature. The nature is uncertain and for that, you need to comply with it. The day can really only be called a day if you have grab the direct sunlight. If you ask for my choice, I will prefer the sunbath even. So, there are lot of things that I would like share with you that gonna make your morning pretty amazing. How can we say Good Morning to others if our morning wasn’t bad. So, to make your morning very fresh and sweet, read this article till end to grab some sweet information from it.

Tip-1: Wake up and grab the direct sunlight first. According to many experts from healthline.com, the very morning direct sunlight really gonna help you in increasing your heath in both way – physically and mentally. You may have query on how it gonna help you be healthy mentally. Well, the question may arise because we all know that it gonna give you Vitamin-D, which is very important for your bones. But, the direct sunlight fills an extra energy in your brain. In the morning, the direct sunlight let you feel pretty confidence in doing your job. And, more importantly, it helps you to stay positive in every activity you gonna perform throughout the day. Ya, I understand the tea of coffee is ruling more than 3 decades in making your day good or bad. But, the direct sunlight is also not far behind. Tasty tea of coffee makes your mood good, but it won’t fill up the power required to stay confident. In other words, the morning sunlight won’t let you tired mentally. And, that’s what we should expect from it.

Tip-2: Clean your mouth gently. I would recommend to do grooming at your home instead visiting the saloon. It won’t only save your time but also will be considered as an extra activity. My mean is that it will be completely different from your daily routine works. So, you gonna feel like ohh, you have did something unique today that you don’t everyday. For that, you only need the best beard trimmer. And, if you ask for my opinion, let your wife to do that. This way, the LOVE is really gonna get increment by one step. And, this way you will also feel very good, which indirectly contribute to the energy that will make your day fresh and impressive.

Tip-3: Consider taking a sunbath at least twice a week. I always do. Actually, I recommend you to take it daily if you own a little swimming pool. It’s really a good experience of getting bath with direct sunlight. However, it’s recommended in early morning only. During the sunbath, the rays of sun touch your body through the water. And, this way, not only water but also your body will feel warm. Overall, a quite good experience you will get.

Tip-4: Take breakfast with your family, not alone. Because, the morning conversation will help you stay connected and also increase tightness of bond between your family members and you. While taking breakfast, don’t think about the work you are about to do today. And more importantly, don’t forget to praise the taste of breakfast. Because, this is one of the way you can prefer to make your mother of wife happy. So, this kinda conversations will boost your energy to stay confident throughout the day. In addition to that, it also won’t let you get tired.

So, that’s all for now.

    HARDIK SHIROYA

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

