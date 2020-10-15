Here is How You Can Turn Your Big Idea Into Business Reality

As a business consultant, I hear many of you, entrepreneurs talk about making your dreams come true. Many of you have structured this dream and can express it in a specific set of goals, with a time to achieve it.

You all hope that I have a magical formula for success, but the reality is that you can only choose goals that match your passion, your work ethic, and the desired outcome.

I believe that part of the problem is fear of failure or reluctance, perhaps due to lack of confidence or habit of waiting for someone else to tell you what to do.

I can’t help getting you in the right mindset, but I can offer you specific proven steps to turn a business dream into a reality based on your work experience at all levels. In the world of business:

Refine your focus to identify your major business goal.

As Yogi Berra said, “If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll end up somewhere else.” Without a measurable goal, dhl will be constantly disappointed not to see progress, and you will never feel content with success. Avoid futile goals, such as making a lot of money or becoming a market leader.

Develop an “uplift pitch” as the first path to your goal.

An elevator speech is a compendium of problem-solving that anyone can understand within 60 seconds of traveling in an elevator to their office. He should be a symbol of enough passion and reality to convince you and a rational businessman that you are beyond the stage of dreams.

With quantitative milestones, create a timeline of success.

You can break any reasonable business dream into at least 10 small milestones, which can be achieved in one to two years. It is right to be upbeat and aggressive, but do not be afraid to make sure that with the help of advisors and experts in the field, make sure that your assumptions are realistic in today’s business world.

Complete each step with the necessary actions to succeed.

You probably already know the main challenges for each step, but it helps to write them down, review them, and have a written list to update as you learn more. If necessary, break the big steps into smaller steps, as most can only accomplish one big goal in a series of small steps.

Prioritize activities and execution at each stage.

Remember the old 80-20 rule, where 80% of the value usually comes from 20% shares. Do the most important work first and celebrate every little success. By the way, you now have a viable business plan that keeps you on the right track from dreaming to business success.

Stop speaking and writing and start executing the plan.

Completing this first step is now a well-defined action, not an obscure step into the unknown. The market is changing rapidly these days, so the slower you move, the more likely it is that your plan will need a change – and this will push your competition ahead of you. Celebrate your successes.

Network to find motivational and necessary team members.

Creating a business is not a single operation. You need to surround yourself with team members and partners with complementary skills and dreams that match your own. Do not be too busy to negotiate relationships with partners to attend industry conferences, meet with experts and participate in intervals.

Record what you learn each day and update the plan.

No business plan can win by being stable, so use what you learn every day to improve your plan. The result is that tasks become easier and more satisfying. The new momentum will be encouraging and inspiring rather than stressful and frustrating. Keep track of each progress step.

In my experience, imagining a dream is a necessary, but not sufficient, step to succeed in business. In fact, the concentration required to map a set of execution steps and manage them until success requires a very different mindset.

As a consultant, I focus on the proper pattern and measurement of these steps, as the activities are common to all businesses.

So don’t give up on your dreams. The challenge is to apply the same passion and energy to the next phase of running the business that is necessary to make dreams come true. There are many resources to help you achieve this.