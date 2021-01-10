Here are the tips of Good and growing life in 2021 from Karim Haddad.

The real estate industry is where dynamics keep changing; however, with every low that tries to blow away businesses or agents, they can also expect a bigger high; that’s how this industry has been functioning since years. It is a lucrative market with many profits and endless opportunities for people to utilize and become a success story they desire.

For gaining bigger profits, one must first be prepared for bigger losses and put in maximum efforts, work harder and have the patience to reach where professionals desire to reach as successful consultants, agents and advisors. Today, the Property business is a rising sector that has been attracting many across nations, and when it comes to Dubai, you know the opportunities are limitless.

Karim Haddad is one of the leading luxury real estate advisors and consultants with Harbour Real Estate from Dubai, who through his years of experience and developed expertise in the industry lays out a few tips that can help people grow and scale their consulting business.

Represent topnotch quality properties: Always show excellence in what you do and when it comes to real estate show properties to clients that stand like a great brand. Show people properties conveniently located offer them great quality spaces that are legally verified having a suitable value. Identify and enter into representation contracts with these properties, which will lead to less effort in selling.

Have an extensive reach in the industry: Dealing into multiple properties located at various places of the region, with multiple price brackets and formats, helps advisors and professionals to have an extensive reach in the industry. This multiplies the conversion ratio as consultants can reach out to a larger audience.

Innovate consistently: With so much happening worldwide, best is to keep changing and evolving oneself and the company and innovate consistently to adjust to the industry's changing dynamics. Use even the bad times to your advantage as in every adversity, there is a hidden opportunity, and rising consulting must find these to find success faster.

Apart from the points mentioned above, it is also essential for growing real estate consulting businesses to take risks in a volatile market to gain the same profits. The team must also be willing to work relentlessly towards the consulting business’s vision and help people fulfil their home dreams.