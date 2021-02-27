Here Are 10 Positive Psychology Practices for Boosting Happiness

You can read all the anxiety advice in the world, but none of it matters unless you take action. To feel better, you have to ruthlessly focus your efforts on those things that reduce anxiety and increase positive emotions. You also have to stop doing things that make you feel down, tense, or keep you up at night.

To make it easier for you to feel happier, set aside 5 to 60 minutes per day to tackle one of the steps below. The more tasks you complete, the more progress you’ll make.

Positive Psychology emphasizes gratitude, and this is especially important if you’re raising children. Research on teens shows that giving back boosts positive emotions, mental health, life satisfaction, and increases their motivation to use their positive strengths to contribute to society.

Here’s to improving your happiness, and paying it forward.

Action #1: Know that Life Hurts, but Happiness Is the Cure

Happy and unhappy people have the same pain and trauma. The difference is happy people possess a disposition that helps them bounce back very quickly. When you cultivate a happier attitude, you become less dependent on external sources of validation and trust your thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.

The following five facts highlight happiness as a key factor in reducing anxiety:

Happy people are smarter and more creative.

Happy people have more stable and happy marriages.

Happy people make more money.

Happy people are healthier and live longer.

Happy people are more generous.

Don’t wait to start your attitude adjustment. The sooner you do this, the faster you’ll develop the motivation to change your anxious ways.

Action #2: Start a Gratitude Journal

When we ruminate about negatives events, we lose perspective. Keep a simple journal of what you’re grateful for, and write three things daily at least twice per week. Refer to your journal when you feel down… Continue Reading >>>

