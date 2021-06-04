Quick Note Diary: Hemant Kumar #India

One of the jewels surrounding the beauties of moving through time’s healer is the swaying method relating to the movement. How we move through our life’s journey speaks volumes. Music is no different. Certain musicians have the power and ability to move their audience, through a different layer. Of course, that requires a deeper explanation. For another time, for another day!

Traveling through the world of India, we find another example. It is an intriguing and soothing vibe, for the method of simply bringing pleasure, and treasure to the auditory. My, how enchanting, it truly is!

Another sound of India, and how pleasing, it truly is! It happens to bring a certain comfort to the wind! Blessing the waters, with a euphoria of treasures for, release! My, how elegant, very elegant, the sound of water and music, collectively!

For one legendary, Indian singer and musician, his rich tonality, accompanied, with a hidden glacier of Earthly vibes; it moves through a layer of powerful intensity and delicacy. In addition, his performance of the song “Na Tum Humein Jano,” has the power of invoking a story about the blessings of water. A water story, indeed! For myself, it’s a particular tickling of the imagination; at least for myself, anyhow! Deeper words, for other times!

Hemant Kumar