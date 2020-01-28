Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Helping Your Team Avoid Burnout

Creating the Right Workplace Culture Starts with Respect.

By

Stress and burnout can be significant problems, especially in situations where they are not addressed or dealt with effectively. Finding ways to minimize the impact that emotional strain or exhaustion may be having on their workers and staff is an important responsibility, one that managers and team leaders tend to overlook all too often. When left unchecked, burnout can impede productivity, create a toxic workplace atmosphere or even cause professionals to seek out other job and career opportunities outside of the company.

Treating Workers With Respect

Treating staff and associates as just another cog in the machine can be very detrimental for morale. The stress and pressure of a big project or a looming deadline can make it easy to overlook the human side of things, especially in situations where a group, team or even an entire department fail to meet performance expectations. Speaking with their employees in order to ensure that their needs and concerns are able to be both heard and addressed can go a long way towards reducing burnout.

Creating the Right Workplace Culture

Organizations that place profitability over all other concerns could be doing themselves a disservice in the long run. While there may be little to no short-term benefit towards taking steps to improve the atmosphere and culture of the workplace, the right social environments can often be a significant asset. From attracting top-tier talent to inspiring existing staff and associates to give it their all, a positive workplace culture can benefit almost every aspect of a business’s day-to-day operations.

Work-Life Balance

There is more to life than just work. Recognizing that their employees have lives and interests outside of the office is something that managers do all too infrequently. Jobs and positions that do not allow for a sustainable work-life balance often see higher instances of burnout. Even the most competitive salary and the best benefits may do little to improve morale for workers who have had to sacrifice too many of their personal goals in order fulfill their professional obligations. Adjusting the schedule, relaxing the dress code or encouraging employees to provide ideas and suggestions for how to bring their personal and professional lives into balance can be a very effective way of avoiding burnout within the workplace.

Flavio Almeida | Thrive Global

Flavio Almeida, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Instructor and Entrepreneur at Gracie Barra

Flavio Almeida has quite an extensive history with Gracie Barra, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Gracie Barra North America, the Regional Director of Gracie Barra Arizona, and the Head Instructor at Gracie Barra of North Phoenix. He currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

 

Flavio has been a student of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu since childhood and relishes the ability to teach others what martial arts has taught him. Despite having an intense passion for the discipline, at first, there wasn't a career track available for him in the world of martial arts that he was seeking. He spent his free time in college teaching as many classes as possible while working towards earning a Bachelor's degree in Economics. After graduating, he was hired by the Brazilian Branch of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

 

Flavio found himself thriving in the corporate world working as a consultant for many influential Brazilian and multi-national companies, such as Petrobras, Alco BP, Natura, Praxair, and CVRD. During this time, he was able to make important business connections and learn what it takes to run such large businesses, a skill that would come in handy later in his professional career as an entrepreneur. He learned the right way to communicate with both employees and peers. Though he relished his time learning about business from great leaders and minds, he missed the world of martial arts, especially Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. When an opportunity appeared to teach full-time at a Gracie Barra academy, Flavio jumped at it. With over 800 schools on six continents, Flavio Almeida knew this was the type of organization he was meant to be associated with.

 

Now, Flavio holds multiple positions within the Gracie Barra organization, including the operation of his own academy in Phoenix, Arizona. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Gracie Barra Franchise Systems, Inc. which is located in Irvine, California. He loves Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and all that it instills in its practitioners, including determination, leadership skills, and mental acuity. After a lifetime in BJJ and a span of time in business, Flavio Almeida is passionate about the parallels between martial arts and entrepreneurship. He works every day to make sure that his students take what they have learned on the mat and apply it to their personal and professional lives, and now he's here to share that same wisdom with you.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Shutterstock
Community//

Chronically Ill Work Cultures are Making Employees Burned Out

by Alie Jules
//

How Can Employers Reduce Women’s Burnout in the Workplace?

by Jo Greene
jaclyn yared grand rapids header
Community//

How to Avoid Experiencing Burnout in the Workplace

by Jaclyn Yared Grand Rapids

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.