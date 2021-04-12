Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Helping Your Community in 2021

Last year was not a typical year, and 2021 is looking very similar. Our communities have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and that means they need our help more than ever. Giving back to your community in even the smallest ways can have a huge impact. If you’re wondering how you can get involved, consider these options.

1. Organize an online fundraiser

Social media has made fundraising much easier in recent years. You can set something up through an online fundraising site, or even host a fundraiser on a social media platform like Facebook. It’s an easy way to get your friends and family involved, without seeming pushy.

2. Support small businesses

Small businesses have taken the biggest hit with the pandemic, which means supporting them is even more important this year as they begin to recover. Something as simple as ordering take-out from your local diner versus a large chain restaurant can have a big impact. Shop at local stores versus big online retailers as well to give back even more to your community.

3. Volunteer your time

In-person volunteering is still much needed right now. While mask-wearing and social distancing is required for most volunteer opportunities, you can still help out local homeless shelters, meal delivery services, and more by offering up some of your time.

4. Send cards

Our elderly population has really suffered due to social distancing. Many of them feel alone and isolated. Sending cheerful cards is one way to make them feel loved and supported. You can even get the kids involved with this and make it a fun arts & crafts project.

5. Encourage others to get involved

While your contribution means a lot, getting more people involved is even better! Encourage your family, friends, and co-workers to give back to the community in whatever way they can. Donating their time and money are just a few ways to get involved. The more hands we have on deck, the quicker our communities will get back to thriving.

Giving back benefits your community, but it also benefits you! The feeling you get when you help out is unmatched. Let’s make 2021 the year of giving back.

Originally published on DanielSchwabWyoming.net

    Daniel Schwab, Founder & Director at TerraWest Conservancy

    Daniel Schwab, of Afton, Wyoming, grew up adventuring in the spring creeks of Star Valley. As he got older, his father and grandfather taught him how to hunt and fly-fish, two activities which further instilled in him an appreciation and love for the environment. Now, as a businessman, Daniel realized that he could weave his passion for environmental conservation into his professional endeavors, thus producing three successful and impactful companies—TerraWest Conservancy, Renegade Wyoming, and Feathered Hook of Jackson Hole. Each of his three businesses prioritize conservation while expanding and improving the local economy. Learn more about Daniel Schwab by visiting his website, linked above.

