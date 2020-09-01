Helping Your Community During the Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, supporting the local communities is essential, especially during these difficult times. As state and city leaders urge citizens to stay at home and adhere to safety measures to curb infection rates, many people wonder how they can be there for their loved ones. Below are helpful ways you can support your loved ones and be there for them:

Share the little you have

No matter how little you have, share some with those in need. Food banks today are struggling, local businesses and restaurants are closing down due to low sales. You can donate as little as 5 dollars to your local grocery store whenever you go shopping. It might seem small, but it will go a long way to help someone in need. Little gestures such as smiling and waving at neighbors as you go for your daily walk can be acts of kindness.

Donate your transit money

With the stay-at-home orders, most people are not using public transportation. If you’re such a person, you could consider canceling your transit order and donating that money to non-profits and those in need.

Have conversations with strangers

When taking your daily walks or going to the grocery store for basics, say hi to the people you meet on the road, have a conversation with strangers, and say kind words. You may lighten up their moods, especially if they are having a bad day. We mustn’t forget how to be human, especially during this period.

Support local businesses

Businesses in your community are suffering, especially with reduced sales. You can order food from your favorite local diner to support them. Ensure that you adhere to your state’s safety measures to protect yourself and those around you from contracting the virus.

Be creative

Contact some of your friends and see what you could do together to help your community through the pandemic. Most people are having a hard time, especially with current rates of job layoffs. Some people are going through mental or financial difficulties. Come up with a way to help them through their hardships.

Any support you can offer people during this crisis, no matter how little, will positively impact the community. During this pandemic, our communities require us to influence change in both equitable and innovative ways.