Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Helping Your Child Finish the School Year Strong

Helping Your Child Finish the School Year Strong As the end of the school year approaches, students of all ages begin to feel fatigued with classroom learning. This sensation is especially strong in the warmer months when they think about their plans for the summer and become restless. However, you can do things as a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Helping Your Child Finish the School Year Strong

As the end of the school year approaches, students of all ages begin to feel fatigued with classroom learning. This sensation is especially strong in the warmer months when they think about their plans for the summer and become restless. However, you can do things as a parent to keep your kids motivated and invested in their education. Here are some tips.

Stock Up on New Supplies

After months of using the same school supplies, they may be run down, broken, or missing. Take the time to go through your child’s supplies to see what needs to be replaced. Investing in new school supplies will give your children the tools they need to succeed. Additionally, getting new supplies that they can pick out will be exciting for your children, and they will be eager to use the new items.

Reinforce Positive Thinking

Your children seek to emulate you, so hearing you talk negatively about the school year can impact their motivation. Even commenting that you can’t wait for summer can be enough to drain your child’s ambition, creating a mindset that’s more focused on vacation. Until the school year does end, you should keep the focus on performing well. Talk to your children about school with enthusiasm, and show an interest in their activities. This will help them maintain a positive mindset that stays focused on their academic achievements.

Stick to an Established Routine

Even though the weather is warmer and the days are longer, don’t change the schedule you have for your children. Keep their bedtimes consistent, and try to plan for meals to be eaten at the same time each day. You can also continue to encourage your kids to read or study ahead. When they do accomplish something extra, be sure to reward them. Earning rewards will reinforce good study and learning habits.

You can also keep your children invested in their education until the end of the school year by encouraging them to set short-term goals. These goals can be diverse, including getting a certain grade in each class, learning something new, or any other academic goal that seems worthwhile. Rewarding your children for achieving each goal will help them to strive to continue to attain more goals.

    dr edward thalheimer&#039;s photo

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer, Founder at The Tutoring Center

    Dr. Edward Thalheimer is a Long Beach-based entrepreneur and leader in education. In 1997, he founded The Tutoring Center with the mission of enhancing children's academic skills through a unique approach that is tailored to each child's personal needs and challenges. When he is not at work, Dr. Thalheimer can be found spending time with his wife and daughter, who happen to share his passion for martial arts and jiu-jitsu. Given Dr. Thalheimer's own interest in the styles — and the fact he met his wife through his first studio in South Central Los Angeles — the family always knew that martial arts and jiu-jitsu would play major roles in their lives. If you are interested in learning more about Dr. Edward Thalheimer and his interests, be sure to visit his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Help Your Children Deal With Back to School Anxiety and Stress

    by John Riddle
    Community//

    Back to School: How to Safely Navigate the New School Year

    by Sophia L. Thomas
    Community//

    Why Back-to-School Disrupts Productivity

    by John Rampton
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.