Helping others can teach you to help yourself – Abhishek Dhawan

Abhishek Dhawan
Helping others: it’s a fundamental part of humanity, bonding together and helping a fellow man or woman. In times of tragedy, the stories of those who help others are inspiring, such as helping the nation recover from national disasters and terrorist attacks. Some men and women even devote their lives to helping others, from the police force that protects our cities, to the fire departments who run into burning buildings, to the service men and women who risk their lives for the common good.

Abhishek Dhawan is an industrialist and an anthropologist who has given a larger part of his life to public welfare. In 2010, he was given the responsibility as Firozpur block president and subsequently in 2012 he was assigned the responsibility for Yuva Morcha as state executive. He has also served Yuva Morcha as secretary and he has been working as media co-in charge for Yuva Morcha Punjab.

Abhishek says volunteering your time, money, or energy to help others doesn’t just make the world better—it also makes you better.  There is a Chinese saying that goes: “If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go fishing. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help somebody.” For centuries, the greatest thinkers have suggested the same thing: Happiness is found in helping others.

Doing things for others – whether small, unplanned acts or regular volunteering – is a powerful way to boost our own happiness as well of those around us. The people we help may be strangers, family, friends, colleagues or neighbours. They can be old or young, nearby or far away said Abhishek Dhawan.

“Look for chances to lighten a burden for someone else and you’ll be surprised to find that your own burdens aren’t quite so heavy to bear. The great thing about service is that you can help others and feel great about it,”

Helping others facing their own challenges can put yours into perspective. This is particularly true if your ‘problems’ are small by comparison. It’s easy to take things like health, shelter or family for granted until you spend time with people living in profoundly difficult situations. Use these opportunities to cultivate gratitude and inspire you to make the most of what you have.

When you do good for others, the recipients of your kindness aren’t the only ones reaping the benefits. There are a ton of perks in it for you, too. It’s maybe the most cited benefit of doing good: you’ll feel great. Helping others is a great way to feel better about yourself. Seeing a smile or even tears of joy makes it all worth it. It’s as simple as that he quoted.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

