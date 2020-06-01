Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Helping Kids Cope During COVID-19

The Kids are Alright

By

As if trying to play armchair infectious disease expert hasn’t left me at a loss for words with my three young children, the ongoing crisis in Minneapolis has probably set me back further. I’m always tempted to turn off the news, but I worked in the news for more than 15 years and still believe that trying to know the truth is somehow the cornerstone of our democracy. So I do watch with the kids, but not too much and here’s how I report back to them, much as I was taught to do as an intern at NBC News in London, all those years ago.

Keep Calm and Carry On.

Children mirror their parents’ every move and emotion. If you are hysterical, depressed, overwhelmed, or fearful they will surely internalize it. That doesn’t mean we should hide our emotions from our children, but we do need to realize that what they’re really learning during these challenging times is a crucial life-skill that will endure long after the pandemic: how to deal with a crisis. So think about the adult you want to send out into the world, who will surely experience his or her share of crises and use that as your guide.

Rage on the Page, (or in my case) Over the Phone.

Any parent navigating the joys of homeschooling multiple children can tell you that every day is a new adventure in tech failure and general frustration. Yesterday, my twelve year old son lost a four hour project to a glitchy software tool. Always an even keeled child, he was awash in tears. By the end of some 18 hours days, after 6 hours of Zoom, 10 loads of laundry, 5 homemade meals, 2 bedtime stories and at least one near melt-down, we all feel like that famous painting, “The Scream.” My mommy friends and I have discovered a few solid ways to manage these emotions come nightfall.

1) Write it out. Instead of venting at the children or your spouse (who like the children is wondering where the food is and why the laundry isn’t done) consider writing out, stream of consciousness style, including everything single thing that pissed you off all day. It’s really very cathartic. Warning here: You must throw out your rageful page before you go to bed. Otherwise, you may spend the next day explaining to your children and spouse that you really didn’t mean all the terrible things you had to say about them.

2) Call your Mommy friends who are similarly hanging by a thread and talk it out. This method leaves no paper trail and often has the added benefit of laughter. My best girlfriend lives in LA and there’s no amount of misery we can’t diffuse together.

4) Speaking of Limiting Fortnite and other gadgets and games. Here’s my advice: Give.It.Up. The poor things haven’t seen their friends in months. No matter how well they play with their siblings, love their parents or enjoy helping mom with her quarantine herb garden, what they really want is to play with their peers. While not ideal, these video games are a way for them to stay connected. (Once this is all over, you can pick up my new book “How to Get Your Kids Unhooked from Video Games.”)

5) It’s a pun-derful life. One of my three children spends a lot of time trying to pun. (“Yesterday, a robber came to our home and took all of our lamps. I wasn’t upset, I was just delighted.”) Whether it’s wordplay, monopoly, movie-night or a family bike ride, any joyful activity that mimics normality and takes the kids’ minds off the virus, the riots and the other frightening realities of our world is a necessary respite for us all. Last week, I turned off the news and instead loudly played the entire album WHAM! Make It Big (apologies to my husband who, unbeknownst to me, was upstairs being interviewed live on a financial news podcast.)

Bottom line: try your best to live, laugh, and dance your way through this thing. In the wise words of Winston Churchill, “if you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Alison Harmelin is the mother of three, and Cofounder of global wellness brand ZEEL, along with her husband Samer Hamadeh.  Before becoming an “accidental entrepreneur”, Harmelin spent fifteen years in broadcast news as an anchor and reporter, covering such events as the September 11 attacks, the London bombings, and Hurricane Katrina.

    Alison Harmelin, CoFounder & Chief Brand Officer at Zeel

    Alison Harmelin is co-founder of Zeel, a high growth technology start up and the nation’s largest platform of on-demand wellness services. Alison is a former broadcaster, wellness expert, and women’s leadership advocate.

     

    In December 2012, Harmelin, along with her husband, tech entrepreneur Samer Hamadeh, and co-founder Edward Shen, launched Zeel Massage On Demand® – the first app-based at-home massage service providing licensed, vetted therapists across the country. The company has since expanded to include [email protected] and Zeel Spa®, software solutions for delivering wellness to offices, hotels and spas nationwide. Zeel has been ranked among the Inc. 5000 and Crain’s Fast 50 for two consecutive years.

     

    Prior to Zeel, Harmelin served as an anchor and reporter for CBS News based out of the network's headquarters in New York City. She most recently served as a fill-in anchor for CBS News Up-to-the-minute, the CBS Morning News and CBSN, the network's 24 hour streaming channel. Harmelin spent almost a decade as a freelance correspondent for CBS Newspath, the network's 24-hour affiliate feed service. During that time Harmelin regularly anchored CBS MoneyWatch and was a frequent contributor to CBS Radio News and CBSNews.com.

     

    Alison is also a former model and philanthropist, currently serving on the Friends Committee of the Costume Institue of the Metropolitan Museum of New York. She resides with her husband and three children in New York City, is originally from Philadelphia, and earned a B.A. from the University of Southern California

     

    Harmelin’s work as a field reporter spanned more than a decade and included live reporting in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, the London Bombings, Hurricane Katrina, the Collapse of Bear Stearns, and Superstorm Sandy. Harmelin began her career at NBC News in London, has covered the White House and the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., and worked as a local anchor and reporter at television stations in central Pennsylvania and Philadelphia. Prior to her work in television, Harmelin worked for the then District Attorney of Philadelphia, Lynne Abraham. In 2003, Harmelin was nominated for an Emmy for her investigative series on child sex trafficking on the Internet.

     

    A former model, Harmelin sits on The Friends Committee of the Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Originally from Philadelphia, Alison graduated from the University of Southern California. She and her husband Samer are based in New York City and have three children.

     

