Helping Kids Cope During COVID-19

As if trying to play armchair infectious disease expert hasn’t left me at a loss for words with my three young children, the ongoing crisis in Minneapolis has probably set me back further. I’m always tempted to turn off the news, but I worked in the news for more than 15 years and still believe that trying to know the truth is somehow the cornerstone of our democracy. So I do watch with the kids, but not too much and here’s how I report back to them, much as I was taught to do as an intern at NBC News in London, all those years ago.

Keep Calm and Carry On.

Children mirror their parents’ every move and emotion. If you are hysterical, depressed, overwhelmed, or fearful they will surely internalize it. That doesn’t mean we should hide our emotions from our children, but we do need to realize that what they’re really learning during these challenging times is a crucial life-skill that will endure long after the pandemic: how to deal with a crisis. So think about the adult you want to send out into the world, who will surely experience his or her share of crises and use that as your guide.

Rage on the Page, (or in my case) Over the Phone.

Any parent navigating the joys of homeschooling multiple children can tell you that every day is a new adventure in tech failure and general frustration. Yesterday, my twelve year old son lost a four hour project to a glitchy software tool. Always an even keeled child, he was awash in tears. By the end of some 18 hours days, after 6 hours of Zoom, 10 loads of laundry, 5 homemade meals, 2 bedtime stories and at least one near melt-down, we all feel like that famous painting, “The Scream.” My mommy friends and I have discovered a few solid ways to manage these emotions come nightfall.

1) Write it out. Instead of venting at the children or your spouse (who like the children is wondering where the food is and why the laundry isn’t done) consider writing out, stream of consciousness style, including everything single thing that pissed you off all day. It’s really very cathartic. Warning here: You must throw out your rageful page before you go to bed. Otherwise, you may spend the next day explaining to your children and spouse that you really didn’t mean all the terrible things you had to say about them.

2) Call your Mommy friends who are similarly hanging by a thread and talk it out. This method leaves no paper trail and often has the added benefit of laughter. My best girlfriend lives in LA and there’s no amount of misery we can’t diffuse together.

4) Speaking of Limiting Fortnite and other gadgets and games. Here’s my advice: Give.It.Up. The poor things haven’t seen their friends in months. No matter how well they play with their siblings, love their parents or enjoy helping mom with her quarantine herb garden, what they really want is to play with their peers. While not ideal, these video games are a way for them to stay connected. (Once this is all over, you can pick up my new book “How to Get Your Kids Unhooked from Video Games.”)

5) It’s a pun-derful life. One of my three children spends a lot of time trying to pun. (“Yesterday, a robber came to our home and took all of our lamps. I wasn’t upset, I was just delighted.”) Whether it’s wordplay, monopoly, movie-night or a family bike ride, any joyful activity that mimics normality and takes the kids’ minds off the virus, the riots and the other frightening realities of our world is a necessary respite for us all. Last week, I turned off the news and instead loudly played the entire album WHAM! Make It Big (apologies to my husband who, unbeknownst to me, was upstairs being interviewed live on a financial news podcast.)

Bottom line: try your best to live, laugh, and dance your way through this thing. In the wise words of Winston Churchill, “if you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Alison Harmelin is the mother of three, and Cofounder of global wellness brand ZEEL, along with her husband Samer Hamadeh. Before becoming an “accidental entrepreneur”, Harmelin spent fifteen years in broadcast news as an anchor and reporter, covering such events as the September 11 attacks, the London bombings, and Hurricane Katrina.