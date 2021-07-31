Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Helping friends looking for work

We all know by now how many people are desperate for income and a job.
I see time and again people posting on sites like LinkedIn that they are open for work.
Others, message connections and friends about their need.
The most common reply I see is: “Oh I will definitely look around”.
That’s it.
No further communication.

Also companies that do receive an application, have an automated response that arrives via email. After this, nothing.

What needs to change?
Well, first of all friends can actually help by taking some action and notify their circle of fellow professionals that a friend who is a great candidate is looking for work.
Companies that do not want to hire a team member who has worked for them in the past, should be honest and write on their job posts, that former employees will not be considered for re-hiring.

A lot of people are feeling the frustration, the ghosting, and agony of running around in circles, month after month with zero results.
Let’s all unite and find a better way to help fellow professionals who are really hurting for some much needed income!

Mariella Stockmal, Operations & Risk Management Executive

I combine many years of experience and strategy to create results across various functions from eCommerce, Finance, Operations, and Risk.

Skills and Experience:
* Operations & Office Management
* Finance, Fraud Management and Safety Measures creation to protect brands and companies.
* Claims, Disputes and Chargebacks (Vantiv, Braintree, Ethoca, PayPal, Shopify, Global Collect, Adyen etc.)
* QuickBooks and Bookkeeping
* Policy Creation specific to an organization’s goals
* Ability to solve problems
* Desire to learn new things
* Passion and adaptability
* Slack, Zoom, G-Suite, and other office/business software
* Accustomed to handling sensitive, confidential records.
* Diplomatic and tactful with professionals and non-professionals at all levels
* Word, Excel, Google Drive, Social Media
* Fully equipped home office for remote work assignments
* Languages: Greek, German, English, conversational French and Italian

Job History:
Owner at Business And Risk Management
Jan 2018 – Current
Blog about Business, Risk, Finance and Fraud Protection.

Risk Manager, TrackR
September 2015, January 2018
Protected the company from fraud and unauthorized transactions.
Brought chargeback rate down from 17% to 0.3%.
Also worked with QuickBooks online doing reconciliations and entering data.

Chargebacks – Claims Manager, FastSpring
December 2011 – September 2015, Santa Barbara, CA
Worked closely with co-founders, managed Fraud and Chargebacks, and worked with QuickBooks. Created policies, updated back end to portray proper sales/refunds.

COO, SteveStockmalMusic.com
Music Education - Music Performance
Risk Management and Policy Creation, Financial management.

Operations Manager at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Office Operations Management, policy implementation.

COO, D. Kallonas & Son. Ltd.
Policy creation, overall Company operations, international travel and finance

