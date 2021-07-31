Helping friends looking for work

We all know by now how many people are desperate for income and a job.

I see time and again people posting on sites like LinkedIn that they are open for work.

Others, message connections and friends about their need.

The most common reply I see is: “Oh I will definitely look around”.

That’s it.

No further communication.

Also companies that do receive an application, have an automated response that arrives via email. After this, nothing.

What needs to change?

Well, first of all friends can actually help by taking some action and notify their circle of fellow professionals that a friend who is a great candidate is looking for work.

Companies that do not want to hire a team member who has worked for them in the past, should be honest and write on their job posts, that former employees will not be considered for re-hiring.

A lot of people are feeling the frustration, the ghosting, and agony of running around in circles, month after month with zero results.

Let’s all unite and find a better way to help fellow professionals who are really hurting for some much needed income!