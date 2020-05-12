Helping expats cope with the COVID-19 world

Living away from your home country during COVID-19 can be tough.

Life is typically more uncertain for expats – but this is amplified in the current environment. The looming recession threatens jobs, with downstream effect on visa status and ability to remain where you’re currently living. Concern about forced repatriation causes huge stress on individuals and families. The future is unclear for many expats to an even greater degree than for locals.

Most internationals are separated from loved ones and don’t know when/if they will see them again. There are harrowing stories of locals unable to be with dying relatives in the same city, but relief will come as restrictions ease. For expats, this situation will continue as long as borders are closed, and flights restricted.

Many countries have reported spikes in racism due to COVID-19. This will put added stress on expats as they start to move about more freely again, and could be a worry for parents sending their children back to school.

But expats also have some superpowers for navigating the current environment.

They may in fact be better prepared for this situation than many other people.

Choosing to move countries is a way of seeking out change. International relocation builds prior experience of uncertainty, transitions, sudden and big changes. Expats have faced these challenges before and have a reservoir of emotional and practical tools to call on.

Expats are resilient, flexible and willing to adapt. Some expats have compared going into Level 4 lockdown as akin to arriving in a new country where you quickly need to adopt to a whole new way of life – even activities locals previously took for granted like supermarket shopping were completely different with limited hours, queues and product shortages. Newcomers were able to go with it more readily than some locals whose lifestyle was very settled and established.

Living offshore builds coping strategies for isolation and connecting online/long distance. Many expats feel they have already been through a period of social isolation on arriving in their new country without knowing anyone. They learned that this would not last forever, and how to be happy with their own company. All skills now serving them well. And while most locals have discovered Zoom and Netflix parties only recently, people who’ve lived away from loved ones for many years are already adept at establishing and maintaining online relationships and have transferred these skills to the WFH environment.

It’s easy to focus on the stresses of being an expat or migrant in the current environment – where so much is beyond your control. But we hope this article will highlight the unique strengths and past experience that will help you get through.