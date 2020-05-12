Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Helping expats cope with the COVID-19 world

Expats and migrants have a unique experience of COVID-19. Understanding this will help both individuals, and their employers, gain perspective on how they may be feeling as life enters the next ‘new normal’.

By

Living away from your home country during COVID-19 can be tough.

Life is typically more uncertain for expats – but this is amplified in the current environment. The looming recession threatens jobs, with downstream effect on visa status and ability to remain where you’re currently living. Concern about forced repatriation causes huge stress on individuals and families. The future is unclear for many expats to an even greater degree than for locals.

Most internationals are separated from loved ones and don’t know when/if they will see them again. There are harrowing stories of locals unable to be with dying relatives in the same city, but relief will come as restrictions ease. For expats, this situation will continue as long as borders are closed, and flights restricted.

Many countries have reported spikes in racism due to COVID-19. This will put added stress on expats as they start to move about more freely again, and could be a worry for parents sending their children back to school.

But expats also have some superpowers for navigating the current environment.

They may in fact be better prepared for this situation than many other people.

Choosing to move countries is a way of seeking out change. International relocation builds prior experience of uncertainty, transitions, sudden and big changes. Expats have faced these challenges before and have a reservoir of emotional and practical tools to call on. 

Expats are resilient, flexible and willing to adapt. Some expats have compared going into Level 4 lockdown as akin to arriving in a new country where you quickly need to adopt to a whole new way of life – even activities locals previously took for granted like supermarket shopping were completely different with limited hours, queues and product shortages. Newcomers were able to go with it more readily than some locals whose lifestyle was very settled and established.

Living offshore builds coping strategies for isolation and connecting online/long distance. Many expats feel they have already been through a period of social isolation on arriving in their new country without knowing anyone. They learned that this would not last forever, and how to be happy with their own company. All skills now serving them well. And while most locals have discovered Zoom and Netflix parties only recently, people who’ve lived away from loved ones for many years are already adept at establishing and maintaining online relationships and have transferred these skills to the WFH environment.

It’s easy to focus on the stresses of being an expat or migrant in the current environment – where so much is beyond your control. But we hope this article will highlight the unique strengths and past experience that will help you get through.

    Bridget Romanes, Principal at Mobile Relocation

    Bridget is an global mobility practitioner and strategist with degrees in Economics and Political Science and a background as an expat, international trade negotiator, communicator and analyst.

    Expat wellbeing is personal interest, and Bridget has partnered with expat mental health specialist, Dr Sonia Jaeger, to deliver a series of award-winning wellbeing workshops to expats in businesses throughout New Zealand.  These have been adapted and are now being delivered virtually to help expats cope with the challenges of the COVID-19 world.

    Ongoing learning and thought leadership key to Mobile's mission. Bridget presents on global mobility in New Zealand and internationally, and her work has been published by the The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI) and in the textbook Talent Management in Small Advanced Economies.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Living as Expats Prepared Our Family for COVID
    Community//

    Living as Expats Prepared Us for COVID Quarantine Life

    by Amanda Calnan Vowels
    Community//

    Escape Brexit Britain… To Switzerland!

    by Heather Collins
    Community//

    What to Know Before Moving Abroad

    by Emily Wilson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.