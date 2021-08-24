Helping Employees Recover From Burnout

Even the most enjoyable jobs tend to become overwhelming at times, but everyone is counting on you to bring your “A” game as a leader. Neglecting to do so will not only put yourself at risk of failing, but your team will likely go down as well. Here are a few things you can do for yourself and your employees when burnout is on the horizon.

While feeling overwhelmed or overworked are the typical causes of burnout, other factors often come into play. The best thing that you can do as a leader is to figure out what those things are. With an empathetic heart, work to find solutions where they fit, and always maintain an optimistic disposition.

Parties and award ceremonies are perfect for lifting spirits, but various in-house activities work just as well if you are limited by budget or time constraints. The prospect of winning something, no matter how small, can spark a lot of joy in the workplace, so try working in a raffle or a friendly contest. You can even plan a festive dress-up day, presenting the best-dressed employee with a little something to brag about.

While this might not be an option for all businesses, flexible scheduling can help to restore one’s mojo. If remote working is a viable option, offer it from time to time. If someone needs to leave a couple of hours earlier on Thursdays, find coverage. And more importantly, don’t just allow your employees to take PTO days; encourage them to do so.

There is only so much that you can do to convince others to take their health seriously, but one thing you can do is set a good example. Make a point to mention how refreshing it is to get a full night’s rest before a long day of work, how eating more fruits and veggies provide the fuel needed to complete each shift with more vitality, how exercising keeps the body both functional and resilient, and how destressing techniques, like meditation and therapy, are essential for emotional wellness.

Trying days are inevitable, but it is up to you to ensure that the moral doesn’t plummet because of it. When your team is struggling to get out of a funk, be the source of inspiration they need to spring back into action.