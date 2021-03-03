Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Helping Aging Parents with Medical Care

As people age, their medical care tends to become more demanding and sensitive, leaving them with no option other than getting attentive care and family help. Today providing medical care to aging parents is one of the major priorities for their children. However, in most instances, children consider getting qualified caregivers to take care of their parents because of their busy everyday schedules. This being the case, the children ensure the aging parents have social connections, satisfaction, excitement, and comfort with the caregivers to be mentally, physically, and psychologically stable.

According to the World Health Organization, older people face health conditions like neck and back pain, chronic diseases, arthritis, and diabetes. Besides, geriatric syndromes like urinary incontinence, dementia, vertigo, and depression, are also associated with old age. Therefore, the caregivers and children need to know how best to control and handle any aging parent’s condition. Thus, the caregivers should consider the following while offering medical care to aging parents;

• Consider their Health and Medical Needs

A time aging parents may develop health symptoms that may need urgent assistance from their caregivers as they get evaluated. They may suffer from chronic conditions making them unable to make vital health decisions in case of a health emergency.

• Ensure they Stay in a Safe Environment

A safe environment ensures that parents can quickly call out in case they need help. One can achieve this by ensuring that the floor is always dry, including grabbing bars in the stair railings and the bathroom, lighting their rooms, and ensuring that the required appliances are easy to reach.

• Consider Aging Care Options

There are several care options one can opt for depending on the health condition of the aging parent. One can choose in-home caregiving or seek help from organizations dealing with older people, like certified agencies that look after the aging.

• Include them in Decision Making

To reduce chances of depression and anxiety to the aging parent, it is always good to involve them in decision making, from their financial to health issues, to ensure they remain updated on what’s happening in their lives.

Caring for elderly parents ought not to be a burden but a responsibility. Therefore, it’s always good to seek support from professionals, experts, and caregivers to best care for aging parents.

This article was originally published on hazenmirts.co.

    Hazen Mirts Logo

    Hazen Mirts, President and Chief Executive Officer at Enrollment First, Inc.

    Born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hazen Mirts is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Enrollment First, Inc.  Enrollment First was founded with the mission of providing full-service life and health insurance plans to the niche markets of temporary, part-time, and contracted employees.

    Hazen Mirts has more than two decades of experience as an independent agent and direct seller, in the insurance industry. Hazen has dedicated his career to assisting individuals and companies with all of their insurance needs. Since founding Enrollment First in 2002, Hazen and his team have worked to grow the company —which now has satellite offices in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.

    Hazen Mirts started his career in the insurance industry in 1997 at his grandfather's suggestion. After working with Northwestern Mutual, Hazen realized that there was a gap in the industry where individuals’ needs weren’t being met—and left the company to start Enrollment First, Inc.

    Specializing in truckers’ benefits, Enrollment First, Inc. is one of the fastest-growing companies in the region. Hazen Mirts and his company provide the only 401(k) plan for 1099 recipients. They even provide sleep apnea and wellness coverage. Working to provide solutions to many individuals who are constantly on the go, Enrollment First, Inc. utilizes call centers staffed with full-time licensed and salaried agents. Enrollment First agents do not work on commission and can sell clients over the phone. This ensures they provide the best service without using pressure sales tactics and because of this their client roster nationwide now includes over a thousand firms.

    Driven by his desire to provide care to a traditionally underserved population of America’s workforce, Hazen Mirts is proud to have played a hand in developing a new style of healthcare and service in a market that is otherwise ignored due to being labeled high-turnover by traditional insurance companies. Since many physicians will not see patients who are uninsured, Hazen and Enrollment First, Inc. have developed cost-effective and individualized plans that will grant more people access to the healthcare they deserve.

    For more information on Hazen Mirrts and his expertise and insight into the insurance industry, please be sure to check out his blog.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

