Helpful Daily Activities for Dementia Patients: 4 Tips to Keep Your Loved Ones Engaged

Seeing your loved ones with dementia all bored and dull is frustrating. Lucky for you, you’ve landed on just the perfect spot. Read this write-up and see how your worries reduce in a heartbeat!

About the people who have dementia,

They need some excitement in their lives- to fill their otherwise plain schedules with some stimulation.

Encouraging such people to participate in activities can prevent them from becoming depressed, anxious, and irritable.

Plus, staying active is vital for one’s physical and brain fitness- dementia or no dementia.

Four Super Easy yet Fun Daily Activities to Bring Joy to People with Dementia

If you are concerned with having your loved ones not getting angry or agitated due to lack of fun,

Fret not.

Let me offer you four activities to have your loved ones try out. Keep in mind; this is a trial and error process. Don’t lose hope if a particular activity from below doesn’t appeal to them.

Experiment with the activities, get your loved ones to try and indulge in them, and see what their next favorite hobby becomes!

Pro-tip:

Do carry out the ones that you think might encourage them to develop emotional bonds with others or feel efficient and occupied with their lives.

Chances are, your loved ones will become more expressive and healthier.

You have got to encourage them to make the best and most out of their disease, after all.

Nothing feels more therapeutic than being close to nature.

Being surrounded by nature is the best source of oxygen and inner peace. It also helps soothe minds, letting go of negativities, and embracing contentment.

There are uncountable activities you and your loved ones can do while being out in the fresh, open air.

For instance, you can indulge in some gardening, plant trees with them. It can help them feel a sense of accomplishment- something they helped grow. Trimming plants and cleaning the garden are some of the most productive and calming things dementia patients can do.

Apart from this, you and your loved ones can also take light early morning strolls. The air is the most tranquil during this time- soft chirping sounds in the background, the air a little crisp and healing.

According to the New York Times, some walking improves the physical health of individuals suffering from memory losses caused due to old age.

Games do wonders.

If any of your adored ones have dementia, I’m sure you have already gathered as much information as you can. Be it the DementiaTalk articles about symptoms or preventative measures. As you search for helpful tips for laid-back and engaging activities, I will offer you one of the simplest one:

Play games!

They assist in you and your adored ones spending a good time bonding over silly yet exciting games.

For instance, you can finish crosswords together. Mind you, get the easier ones, and not super complex ones.

You can also try doing puzzles together. Buy the ones with fewer pieces and assemble them together.

Furthermore,

Something as simple as you sharing quirky and hilarious stories or jokes is sometimes what you need to make your loved ones feel better. Playing good old board games like scrabble and snakes and ladder is amazing as well. Card games and bingos are also effective games to wash away boredom and help your loved ones have a great time.

Music is a Serene Treatment on its own.

Music is a phenomenon that quite a lot of people still do not fully understand. It is a therapy on its own, making people feel belonged, comforted, and at home.

Music touches our emotions, having people feel connected, nostalgic, and reminiscent about their past times.

That is why, for people with dementia, listening to soft, soothing music can help them reflect on their memories. You can put on some of their favorite songs and customize a playlist for them, comprising their favorite artists or genres. You can also play music or concert videos for your loved ones.

In addition, if they are going through a rough time, are upset or irritated with anything,

Putting on a pleasant and relaxing melody can really help improve their moods too.

Researches were done to find an association between dementia and music and led to definite conclusions. Music can raise hormone levels in people with dementia and slow down cognitive fall-out speed.

It is also found actually to help decrease risks of dementia in individuals as well. This is what makes music one of the absolute necessities for people with dementia.

Cooking and Baking take the cake.

You can spend time with dementia patients, cooking, and baking with them. There is no need to go over the board. Try out simple recipes or maybe the soul food you would have with them before their illness.

Food creates that cozy and homely aura. You are sure to feel more connected to your loved ones by sharing some time in the kitchen together.

To lift their spirits and motivate them to participate with enthusiasm, you can also offer your loved ones some sweets or treats for their efforts.

Advice from yours truly:

Suppose cooking is an issue- because flames and hot oil, etc., go for baking. Bake some cookies or any other of their favorite delicacy. You can even bake a quick favorite savory dish of your loved ones. Some good food in their stomachs will improve their moods as a bonus.

Foreword

Sure, I have listed some of the best and exciting things you can have your loved ones do. However, if they show no- or a less favorable response to them, again, I speak, there is no need to blame yourself or think you aren’t doing it right or enough.

Take a calming breath and give yourself and your loved one some rest. Try again sometime later with another activity. Who knows what they will find more thrilling instead, alright?

Furthermore, don’t agonize over outcomes. Just make sure your loved ones feel exuberant enough to socialize and spend their time doing productive things.

You have been doing great caring for them, trust me. You both have got this!