Helpful Apps and Tools to Supplement Remote Learning

By

As remote learning or blended learning continues to be the new normal, many teachers and parents have found a handful of indispensable apps and tools to supplement what is being taught online. Not only do these tools help support school instruction and studying, but they can help students learn a new language, practice music, or pick up a new skill. 

Additionally, many of these tools can help create a sense of community, foster collaboration, and connection with students during a time when we need it most. Overall, these tools make learning interactive and fun for kids and life a lot easier for parents and teachers!

Here are a few of my favorite apps and tools to supplement online learning: 

Wide Open School: All of the learning resources for teachers, parents, and students (preschool-grade 12) on the Wide Open School hub have been curated by the editors at Common Sense to assist with distance learning. Every day students can access free, high-quality activities across subjects, all in one place, in an easy-to-use experience.

Duolingo: is the fun, free app for learning 35+ languages through quick, bite-sized lessons. Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing to build your vocabulary and grammar skills.

Khan Academy: offers practice exercises, instructional videos, and a personalized learning dashboard that empower learners to study at their own pace in and outside of the classroom.

Kodable: is an award-winning coding curriculum for kids ages 4-10. Trusted by over 50% of US Elementary Schools, it teaches kids everything they need to know about computer science, from zero to JavaScript – no experience required.

WURRLYedu: our platform, WURRLYedu, delivers culturally relevant lesson plans and a comprehensive suite of tools to make music education fun, effective, and accessible for teachers and students.

Outschool: is the largest marketplace of live online classes for kids, connecting learners, parents, and teachers to create interest-based, small-group learning experiences that take place over video chat.

Flipgrid: is a simple, free, and accessible video discussion experience for PreK to PhD educators, learners, and families to engage around any topic.

Quizlet: is the easiest way to study, practice, and master what students are learning. Kids simply create their own flashcards or choose from millions created by other students.

Clever: is a single sign-on portal that helps 60% of U.S. K–12 schools spend more time learning and less time logging in either from school or home. Clever recently added a Family Portal, so parents have access to all the resources they need to support distance learning as well. 

Newsela: is an Instructional Content Platform that brings together engaging, accessible content with integrated assessments and insights to supercharge reading engagement and learning in every subject.

Kahoot: is a game-based learning platform that brings engagement and fun to 1+ billion players every year at school, at work, and at home.

Many of these apps and tools also help offset Zoom fatigue as they encourage active participation, project-based learning, and opportunities for students to work together in smaller groups and not to simply watch the screen all day.

Nadine Levitt, Founder & CEO at WURRLYedu

Nadine is a Swiss-born German, Kiwi, US transplant, and founder of the music technology company, Wurrly, LLC. She began her career as a lawyer but after 6 years of practice, she began to pursue a career in music as a professional opera singer and songwriter. She has performed extensively all over the United States and the world, sharing the stage with David Foster, Andrea Boccelli, Kiri Te Kanawa, Roger Daltry, Christina Perri, and Steven Tyler to name a few. Passionate about music in schools she sits on the national board of Little Kids Rock and on the Advisory Board of Harmony Project, and in 2016 led the development of the music education platform WURRLYedu, which is a three-pronged solution for music educators used in schools across 22 states. Nadine is also the author of My Mama Says Inside Me Lives A Village, a book series for children, parents, and teachers to talk to kids about the proper way to think, deal and express their many feelings.

