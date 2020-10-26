Helpful Apps and Tools to Supplement Remote Learning

As remote learning or blended learning continues to be the new normal, many teachers and parents have found a handful of indispensable apps and tools to supplement what is being taught online. Not only do these tools help support school instruction and studying, but they can help students learn a new language, practice music, or pick up a new skill.

Additionally, many of these tools can help create a sense of community, foster collaboration, and connection with students during a time when we need it most. Overall, these tools make learning interactive and fun for kids and life a lot easier for parents and teachers!

Here are a few of my favorite apps and tools to supplement online learning:

Wide Open School: All of the learning resources for teachers, parents, and students (preschool-grade 12) on the Wide Open School hub have been curated by the editors at Common Sense to assist with distance learning. Every day students can access free, high-quality activities across subjects, all in one place, in an easy-to-use experience.

Duolingo: is the fun, free app for learning 35+ languages through quick, bite-sized lessons. Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing to build your vocabulary and grammar skills.

Khan Academy: offers practice exercises, instructional videos, and a personalized learning dashboard that empower learners to study at their own pace in and outside of the classroom.

Kodable: is an award-winning coding curriculum for kids ages 4-10. Trusted by over 50% of US Elementary Schools, it teaches kids everything they need to know about computer science, from zero to JavaScript – no experience required.

WURRLYedu: our platform, WURRLYedu, delivers culturally relevant lesson plans and a comprehensive suite of tools to make music education fun, effective, and accessible for teachers and students.

Outschool: is the largest marketplace of live online classes for kids, connecting learners, parents, and teachers to create interest-based, small-group learning experiences that take place over video chat.

Flipgrid: is a simple, free, and accessible video discussion experience for PreK to PhD educators, learners, and families to engage around any topic.

Quizlet: is the easiest way to study, practice, and master what students are learning. Kids simply create their own flashcards or choose from millions created by other students.

Clever: is a single sign-on portal that helps 60% of U.S. K–12 schools spend more time learning and less time logging in either from school or home. Clever recently added a Family Portal, so parents have access to all the resources they need to support distance learning as well.

Newsela: is an Instructional Content Platform that brings together engaging, accessible content with integrated assessments and insights to supercharge reading engagement and learning in every subject.

Kahoot: is a game-based learning platform that brings engagement and fun to 1+ billion players every year at school, at work, and at home.

Many of these apps and tools also help offset Zoom fatigue as they encourage active participation, project-based learning, and opportunities for students to work together in smaller groups and not to simply watch the screen all day.