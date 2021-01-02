Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Help me with my worries

Calm and peace are a rich treasure.

In the night, as I unwind,

Events of the day rewind,

Some linger longer and to memory bind,

Others, quickly exit the mind.

Unpleasant days can spill into the night,

Disturb serenity, sleep and show their unruly might,

Cause and consequence playback and trouble like a blight,

Twists and turns instead of shuteye are not trite.

Calm and peace are a rare and rich treasure,

Its benefits are beyond count and measure,

Bring incomparable and exquisite pleasure,

Let you feel and experience life bereft of pressure.

With tranquility, events can flow like a smooth stream,

Good, bad, happy, sad, easy, tough-all can come and go like a dream.

All thoughts and feelings can play their part like a team,

Some can stay as an inconsequential sliver, others can shine bright as a beam.

How should I learn to only live in the present and not hind?

How should I leave past events truly behind?

How should I train my mind?

Not to be bothered with thoughts unkind.

Tell me if you know,

How to new seeds sow?

Not to  memories stow.

Events that can make me feel low.

Help me with my worry,

Beyond feeling sorry,

Dark feelings can turn gory,

Together, help me write a new story.

Shalini K Narang

I am a freelance writer and a software professional from the Bay Area in California. I have written extensively on technology, devices, innovations emerging from Silicon Valley and also on people behind the innovations in the fast moving Silicon Valley landscape.

