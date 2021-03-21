Hello Spring, I am ready.

Quiet, dull winter behind us

Breathtaking glossy icicles have detached from the house

Melting snow nourishing the grass for growth



Perpetual, daily gray mornings take a hike

Brighter morning sun, brighter outlook

Spring ahead that clock into lightness



Uncover the outdoor furniture, shed that heavy clothing

Black athleisure wear change-up to tie-dyes, pastels, and shackets

Ease up on Netflix

Puzzles to picnics



Crocuses peeking through the ground

Winter bulbs rearing their heads

Baby green buds on trees, where are you

Pesky squirrels back soon



2020 further and further away, heavy feeling with so much loss

Climate change still wreaking havoc

Vaccines making their way around,

Dreaming of social plans



Freedom of gatherings with caution

Thoughts of travel

Feeling movement in our holding pattern



Repair roads, repairing friendships, repair our health,

More fresh air, more vitamin D

Clearer pavements to resume outdoor walks and hikes

Softball and baseball and all the spring sports



My front door is ready and prepared for more people than packages.

Time to heal.

Time to grow.

Time to spring ahead.

All is hopeful.