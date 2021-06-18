Helge Seetzen of TandemLaunch: “To build a successful startup, you obviously need a lot of things”

To build a successful startup, you obviously need a lot of things. You need a good product idea, a reasonable addressable market, great execution, a strong team, and you need capital.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Helge Seetzen.

Helge is an award-winning technologist, entrepreneur, and a recognized global authority on technology transfer and display technologies. As General Partner of TandemLaunch, he works with inventors and entrepreneurs to build high growth technology companies. His past successes include the transformation of raw university IP into fully commercialized LED TV technology, including selling his last company — Brightside Technologies — to Dolby Laboratories after sealing partnerships with several of the largest consumer electronics companies in the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I arrived in Canada over 20 years ago from Germany to do my undergrad at UBC. During that time, I got involved with a professor in physics, who had built a laboratory around structured service physics and was working on a number of concepts with potential commercial applications. I ended up, more or less by coincidence, raising my hand and saying, yes, I’d love to spin out this venture. I went out, built a company, and then spun up another company out of that company to commercialize display technologies. The technologies are the local dimming LED TV technology, which we all know, and High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, allowing you to watch content on Netflix or Amazon Prime and is found in your cell phone camera.

This became a peripheral-aided company and was sold to Dolby Labs. I then finished up what would become my PhD eventually, and moved from the West Coast — from Silicon Valley to Montreal — to start TandemLaunch.

TandemLaunch is a venture studio that builds companies around university inventions from around the globe. As a venture capital fund currently managing three funds, we assemble teams around IP and finance, scale and develop them into companies.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

There were three distinct genesis components that lead to the TandemLaunch business model. In 2010, when we started TandemLaunch, there were no venture studios, other than maybe ideal apps in the 2000s. TandemLaunch is not just an accelerator or an incubator, it is the whole package. Any indirect competitors didn’t exist yet or weren’t widely known, so we were able to capitalize on being a first mover.

Genesis one: we knew there were a ton of inventions at universities that could have real-world applications. I wanted to find students like me who had an entrepreneurial passion and wanted to build a company, but either didn’t have the complete skill set (didn’t want to start anything until they were better scientists or didn’t know the first thing about building a startup). TandemLaunch leverages this challenge as an opportunity to help founders commercialize university technology.

Genesis two: there was a massive appetite for the technologies when we sold my startup, BrightSide, to Dolby. Dolby valued the IP significantly, and most of that IP came out of a network of partnerships that we had set up; we had taken IP from a dozen or so universities, funneled it into the company, and made it part of our partnership consortium — also known as supply and demand.

Genesis three: even though, at Brightside, we had figured out the supply and demand equation, we were still one company. When it came time to sell the company, we could only really sell it to one buyer, leaving some value opportunity on the table. The idea behind TandemLaunch is to leverage that supply and demand match but find a way for each venture to pursue its own destiny, markets, acquisition opportunities, partnerships and investment opportunities, and that’s why the current model has successfully created over 30 companies.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

There are lots of people who have helped, inspired, and mentored me over the years, especially during my first business. Lorne Whitehead, the professor at UBC who gave me that first opportunity as an undergrad student to work in his lab, both inspired me and ultimately co-found a company with me. There have been many others over the years who have also offered support and inspiration. The most inspiration and support I’ve received over a long period of time is from my wife. We’ve been together for 23 years now, and in all our years together, while I embarked on crazy journeys with lots of startups and economic risk, she has always stood by my side and supported me, cheering, “we can do this, we can do this if you want to do it, if you want to take the money you made on that deal and put it back on the roulette table and spin the wheel again, let’s go.” I am fortunate to have many wonderful people in my life who have my back throughout this journey.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our basic model continues to be quite unique, even to this day. There are a lot of accelerators that help existing companies move faster through seed stage funds that invest in companies and there are a lot of university incubators that help university inventors invent, but what makes TandemLaunch unique is the turnkey nature of bringing all these pieces together so we can pair a set of individuals and match them with university technology. We then build a team around them, provide the operational infrastructure, and support them financially. Essentially, we help them with everything they need to get their startup off the ground. To my knowledge, I don’t know of any organization that does that. I’m sure there’s somebody somewhere but, there are few players in the space, which is large, and they all have their own unique twist on the story. Our little niche seems to be working well for us.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We’ve created 1000 high tech jobs in the Montreal area through our portfolio companies and we continue to make the effort in order to have a good social impact. For example, we run a social entrepreneurship program, a young women’s leadership program, and we are very committed to diversity throughout our various initiatives.

The biggest impact I’ve had was almost entirely accidental. I mentioned that my last startup built display technology (local dimming LED TV). We created the startup with the intent to build high contrast HDR displays to make TV watching a better experience. If you build a nice TV, it’s hard to say you’ve done something good for the world — it’s about entertainment and that’s about it. It turns out that a side effect of the technology is its ability to save power because it reduces the average power consumption of linseed oil that a normal LCD display would consume. The net result of this is televisions became 2–3 times more efficient, which is significant as television happened to be the largest energy consuming product in households at the time in North America and Europe. This technology was broadly adopted and became the dominant display technology for over a decade, with 80–90% market penetration depending on the vertical in question. We were able to save a significant amount of power for humanity, positively affecting greenhouse gas emissions. This is by far the biggest impact I believe I’ll have in my lifetime, and it was by accident!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think there are a number of traits that have contributed to my success.

1) I have a strong understanding of both the technical and business domains. I live very comfortably across the divide between technical and business. This has helped me create a business model that embodies that dynamic and has proved to be useful in creating tech startups. But I would be reluctant to broadly characterize this as something that successful business leaders have to have.

2) Perseverance definitely helps. There were a lot of moments in the last 20 years where our startups or TandemLaunch (or whatever I was doing at the time!) was on the verge of collapse or running out of money. And we persevered and powered through, which took both time and energy. I remember when we were in the closing phase of selling my last startup. My wife, due to give birth at any moment and on bed rest at home, almost ripped my head off when I told her I had to fly to San Francisco to resolve a critical problem in order to close the deal. It takes a certain amount of perseverance to make it through those kinds of moments!

3) Collaboration is another critical trait, and one upon which we’ve built our business model. I think one of my strengths is bringing stakeholders to the table and building network systems. I’m not a natural socializer but I’m typically able to get people engaged and keep them engaged, which is a different skill than opening doors. Again, our business model relies heavily on being in a nexus between the university sphere, industrial sphere, investor sphere and talent pool sphere, and bringing these groups together. But like I said, there are many other businesses where different traits will make you very successful.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Not particularly, although that’s not to say I’ve never received any bad advice. As many other leaders do, I have faced my fair share of tactical issues over the years, but ultimately, I’m grateful that my startups, ventures and funds have experienced success. Setbacks are inevitable, but you can’t let yourself be dragged down. You have to figure out what to do next and do your best.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

As a 19 year old immigrant, I spoke rudimentary English. I had learned French in high school in Germany, which turned out not to be particularly useful in Vancouver (the bilingual nature of Canada was a bit overstated in the brochure provided to me by the Canadian Embassy in Germany!). At the time, I didn’t speak the language, I had a mismatched education and social status compared to local students. That was significantly challenging. Then, in 2001, I incorporated a startup. Not a good time — the .com bubble had just exploded, the world was in shambles, and investors were running for the hills. However, I’ve learned to start my companies in the valleys, rather than the peaks. TandemLaunch was started in 2010, right after the 2008 economic crisis, which made things difficult because you’re starting something from nothing. However, it means that the people that end up working and collaborating with you, and those who are investing or partnering, are motivated to do things right. When you start something at the peak, people are hyped up and everyone wants to build a startup because it’s cool, even though a lot of them don’t have the right traits or background and consequently fail. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but you have to keep going.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

My motto is get stuff done and keep going. I don’t have any special techniques that I’m aware of, I don’t meditate or have any special tricks really, it’s just: look at the problem, try to solve it, and move on. My biggest blessing has been that for all the uncertainty, challenge, and risk in my professional life, I’ve had nothing but rock solid stability in my personal life. That has helped me immensely because I don’t think I could deal with all the chaos on the professional side if there was also chaos at home. And again, I have my wife and wonderful children to thank for that environment. My wife is in the same boat: she is also able to have an extremely challenging, complex, and dynamic career because she can count on stability at home.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

It’s been 20+ years and I’m still an entrepreneur so I would say the joy of the thrill comes easy — it’s great when things are exciting. When enduring the lows, when lots of things go wrong, I’ve always found the best approach is to focus on what’s wrong, fix it and move forward. My partner in my very first venture always said something like “things are never as good as they seem and never as bad as they feel,” and I usually repeat that to myself once in a while when things are really bad. They’re typically not as catastrophic as you think and you can probably find a way out of it. When things seem really good, they’re probably not as good and exciting so you want to damper your enthusiasm a little bit so you don’t get caught up in it. As an SM startup operator, you definitely experience a lot of highs and lows. These days, in my current job as a VC and operator, the highs and lows compliment each other because somebody within the portfolio of companies is always having a good day and somebody is always having a bad day, and I see the leveled off result of that. It’s really about focusing on execution; on what you can do, what you can control, and getting things done to the best of your abilities.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I’m going to be blunt. If you’re the asking the question, the answer is venture capital because bootstrapping is only really a viable option if the thing you’re trying to do has an immediate revenue generation potential. There aren’t a lot of ideas that have that. I’m not a big fan of bootstrapping. There are some people that try to make money that way, but still end up consulting or engaging in side activities and that can be incredibly inefficient because the mindshare of the founder and leadership is the most valuable thing in a startup. If you’re selling that mindshare somewhere else, you’re better off working a job and saving up some capital to get your startup going when you’re ready. I haven’t seen a lot of companies be successful by doing this kind of thing, unless you can monetize the business and raise capital early on and quickly. Now that may not be venture capital, it may be grand financing, it may be other sources of money, but typically you need capital to get anything significant off the ground. And that’s the short answer.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

To build a successful startup, you obviously need a lot of things. You need a good product idea, a reasonable addressable market, great execution, a strong team, and you need capital. Managing relationships with stakeholders, investors and other partners is critical. Those are the main ingredients you need to make you ‘special sauce’. The hard part is getting the mix right to create the startup: finding partners, collaborators, co-founders, and executives who have the same strong, eager commitment to the venture as you. That can be really difficult. It’s hard to find a business strategy or a product idea that is unique, differentiated and builds an unfair competitive advantage. Fundamentally, startups that are very successful have an unfair advantage or an unfair share of something and ideally have a lot of it. If you look at some of the most successful startups in the last decade or two, they have an unfair differentiation: either in the sense of unfair access to capital, unfair access to key people, unfair advantages on the technology side, you name it. Of course, you have to create that advantage, it isn’t just handed to you. You’re creating a magnet, finding a way to attract an unfair share of the world’s supply of talent, money and so forth. That is key. You want a systemic advantage, and you want to sustain and capitalize on it. If you don’t have that unfair advantage, you can only be so smart, you can only work so hard. Your job as a founder, an innovator, a CEO, is to build in systemic advantages for your business that others don’t have, because the default outcome for startups is failure. I think the first most important thing is to have a systemic unfair advantage in key areas: talent, technology, product, business model, capital. Those are the ingredients that fuel the startup. And that’s the key to success.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There are two classes of errors that kill startups early on. The first one is dumb mistakes — and there are countless of them because most people either have never done this thing before, or even if they have, they’ve only done one iteration within one particular framework. It’s rare for people to have built 20 startups in a row, for example, and the variance across startups is high. So, unless you’ve done something 10, 20, 30 times, it’s hard to get a comprehensive view of all the possibilities. The most common mistakes are dumb mistakes and I’ve certainly made my share of them. In my first venture, we hired someone with a big equity stake. We didn’t understand the concept of reverse vesting or vesting period, so when we fired him after a few months, he continued to make a lot of money down the line. Although it didn’t kill the company, it did wipe out 5% of all the value of the business.

Mistakes such as not organizing your taxes, not organizing your capital structure, incorrectly filing your corporation papers, missing out on key government tax credits or grants, the list goes on, should be avoided. You might not even realize you’re making a mistake because you don’t know any better.

The other big mistake I see both early and late stage entrepreneurs making is having a transactional mindset, with the notion that if I do X for you, you’ll do Y for me. That is the fundamental basis of commerce, but startups don’t work this way. With startups, you have to invest — time, money, energy, enthusiasm — you have put something into the equation, and it might take a while to get something out of the equation. While some of what you get might be negative return on investment, you might get back more, and some might be in different categories of support, think network benefits or some benefit you didn’t anticipate.

A transactional mindset is problematic because it doesn’t encourage people to pay into the karmic piggy bank — it simply encourages you to withdraw, and that breaks the bank and ultimately, the startup. It can also create cultural issues, friction amongst cofounders, departures, etc. I believe it was Paul Graham of Y Combinator who published an essay years ago stating that 80% of their startups fail because of team friction issues and disagreements. Not the business, the product or the market, literally people squabbling. In my career, I have found that many of the squabblers have a transactional mindset. Rather than asking ‘what have you done for me today’ they should be saying ‘I’m investing in a 5–10 year relationship and I know it will have a fluctuating balance over time’. Whether that’s with their co-founders, executives, investors, board members, you name it, you’re maintaining these balances and they will not always net out positive for you every single day. You have to have a conviction-based mentality for the venture to succeed, not a transactional mentality.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I am not the best advisor when it comes to physical wellness. I’m healthy, but I’m certainly not doing anywhere near enough what I should be in terms of personal fitness and things like that. It has never been a passion of mine, even before building start-ups. When thinking of mental health, I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to maintain my mental wellness, despite having a very high stress job. Obviously, everybody has a different level of susceptibility to stress. People friction, business risk and commercial risk are the things that get to me. While I don’t have a particular coping mechanism, I focus on what needs fixing and then try my best to fix it. That likely isn’t particularly insightful, but that is what has worked for me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

At TandemLaunch, I believe that that we are doing good things. While the impact might not be on a global scale, we have brought a lot of technologies to market, helped a lot of people become successful entrepreneurs and created jobs on a local scale. We certainly didn’t invent the cure for hunger or cancer, but I do think I’ve been able to build TandemLaunch in a way that effectively leverages my skill set to bring good to people.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Not specifically. I am fortunate enough to meet and interact with many interesting people and companies regularly. I’ve had the opportunity to meet countless brilliant people throughout the course of my career, and I’m always interested in meeting more, but my interest in people is awakened when I interact with them, not based on their Twitter profile. I love interacting with people so really, I’d like to engage with anybody that is doing something interesting or disruptive.

