Helen Snape: “Take time out if you need to ”

Helen is a Healthy Relationships Coach who helps ‘good girls’ grow their guilt-free ‘No’ and find fulfilling relationships by building boundaries, confidence and effective communication skills. Helen has been coaching for over 10 years, has a degree in Psychology from the University of Warwick and after a successful 19-year career in Human Resources, qualified in transformational coaching, mindfulness, body-oriented coaching and coaching with trauma. An award-winning speaker, Helen has been interviewed on BBC Radio, the Women’s Economic Forum and been featured in Happiful magazine.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for inviting me! I grew up in a comfortable family in Essex, England, with two older brothers who I fought with a lot. Even so, I was a tomboy, loved wearing jeans and climbing the apple trees in the back garden. I learnt that ‘nice’ girls are meant to wear dresses and do fancy things with their hair and I followed what I thought I ‘ought’ to do.

I was the perfect ‘good’ girl at school — quiet, compliant and conscientious. I was highly sensitive and painfully shy. I was also bright and loved to study and I relied on academic success to feel better about myself. When I reached university I felt that I was making a fresh start for myself. That is where I met my future husband and I ended up in a toxic marriage — but that’s another story!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My work now as a Healthy Relationships Coach has been inspired by a colleague and also my own experience of being such a train wreck when it came to relationships.

After working for 19 years in Human Resources and using coaching skills in my work, a colleague of mine asked if I had thought of becoming a coach full-time and they gave me a copy of the book ‘Feel the fear and do it anyway’ by Susan Jeffers. That was a turning point for me to take the leap from employment to the life of a solopreneur and coach.

Given my HR background I had imagined that I would become an executive or career coach. But I realized that I needed to focus on what I was truly passionate about — and that was to help other women break free of people-pleasing patterns and instead consciously create healthy relationships for themselves and future generations. See, I am a recovering people-pleaser. A people-pleaser is someone who says ‘Yes’ to everything and everyone except themselves. Whilst it often means you are a caring and kind person, it also means you aren’t taking care of yourself and that will have consequences — disconnection in relationships, being taken advantage of, not getting the recognition you deserve, exhaustion and of course, burnout.

I believe that healthy relationships are key to our happiness and that we can un-learn people-pleasing patterns and reclaim our voice, our power and go on to create the best relationships of our lives, both at work and at home.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I had lots of knowledge and ideas about the transformation I could bring to women’s lives, but I was keeping it a well-kept secret! I felt so uncomfortable sharing what I could do. Simone Vincenzi, co-founder of GTEX, helped me to keep stepping outside my comfort zone, focus on the one next step rather than get overwhelmed with possibilities and to take action (rather than wait until everything is ‘perfect’).

I remember attending one of GTEX’s training courses where there was a competition to deliver the best short pitch, describing what we do and why. It was the first time I was sharing my story of leaving my marriage and I was so nervous. We had to pitch to our table first and to my surprise, my pitch was chosen. Then we had to pitch to the whole room. I thought my legs would give way! But I did it! It was a reminder that I can do hard things. And then to my astonishment, I won the competition. I was told I am a powerful speaker.

That opened up for me a whole avenue of public speaking that I would never before have dreamt of doing. It made me realise I am so much bigger than my fears would have me believe. I continue to enjoy the support, encouragement and community that GTEX provides.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Just as I was learning to feel more comfortable speaking at events, I thought I would stretch myself and start speaking on camera, starting with some Facebook Lives. At the time, a lot of people were experimenting with filming landscape rather than vertical. I was sure my mobile phone wouldn’t let me do a landscape Facebook Live, but lots of people insisted it would work if I followed the correct steps.

I followed all the steps and shot my first Facebook Live landscape. Except it wasn’t landscape. There I am, my head sideways on screen and I could die of embarrassment.

What I learnt was that no-one cared. The only person that was giving me a hard time about it was me. I learnt it’s okay to mess up on camera. No-one is going to remember. And then I found the whole episode really funny and so it also reminded me not to take myself too seriously.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

‘People will love you. People will hate you. And none of it will have anything to do with you.’ — Abraham Hicks

As somebody that spent half my life constantly worried what other people were thinking and feeling and whether our relationship was okay or not and working so hard to maintain harmony, this quote was like a slap to the face. You mean I’ve been working this hard in my relationships and that won’t make everyone love me?!

It points to three key lessons for me. One is that people’s reactions and feelings towards you are shaped by their own unique upbringing, family, community, religion and culture.

The second is that we tend to make assumptions about why people react or respond to us in a particular way and that affects our own thoughts and feelings. If we held off making assumptions and instead ask directly, we save ourselves a lot of unnecessary suffering.

And finally it take the pressure off. Some people will love you and that’s lovely. Some people will hate you. That’s life and it’s not your problem.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am launching a new program, Embodied Freedom in Relationships, that will help women tap into their inner knowing, speak up for themselves and have healthy relationships. It is a more holistic approach for those that ‘know better’, yet still slip back into people-pleasing patterns. Not all our issues can be dealt with through talking. Sometimes we need a whole systems approach — body, mind, heart and spirit.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence — when I have a goal in mind, I will keep heading towards it. I might fail a lot along the way or take detours, but I will keep getting back up and keep going. For example, I wanted to create a free community for women on the journey of recovering from people-pleasing and initially set up a local meet-up group. Whilst a few women came along, I realized I wanted to reach more women. So I moved the meet-up group into a Facebook Group, Freedom for People-Pleasers, instead and it has allowed women from all over the world to find the support that they need.

Curiosity — I love learning and I assimilate new information quickly. This was especially advantageous working in Human Resources because employment law and best practice is constantly changing and evolving. You have to be on top of it to be the best at your job, so it’s a bonus if you enjoy finding out what’s new, what’s changed and why. And my curiosity serves me well as a coach!

Empathy — I am a highly sensitive person and an empath. This means that I easily pick up on the feelings and energy of other people. It is a gift and one that I have been learning to protect with boundaries. Empathy lets other people feel deeply understood and so it is incredibly helpful in my coaching practice in tuning into my clients and holding space for them.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I developed repetitive strain injury (RSI) and burnt out at work because I was high functioning, reliable and would say ‘Yes’ to every request because I wanted to do well! I have had to learn about RSI and burnout for myself and what it takes to recover and put in place measures to prevent recurrences.

In addition to my own experience, having worked in Human Resources for a long time, I know how employers can support staff who have burnt out (and how to create an environment where they don’t burn out in the first place!).

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

As biological beings we are designed for cycles of ‘on’ and ‘off’, or ‘work’ and ‘rest’. Not only does that mean that we take adequate holidays and get enough sleep, it means taking rest breaks at work and making them count, for example by not worrying about work during those breaks. When we don’t honor this on/off cycle, or don’t fully complete our rest periods, and we keep overriding what our body needs, our whole experience spirals out of control and we are dysregulated.

This can include mental symptoms such as difficulty concentrating or memory problems. Emotional symptoms such as getting easily overwhelmed and distraught. Physical symptoms like problems sleeping and eating too much or too little.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is when our whole being is auto-regulating and we have a sense of being in balance, within ourselves and with the external world. What this might look like at work is having energy, enjoying our work and maintaining a balance life of work, rest and play.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout is when our system has overloaded and gone on strike! It’s our body doing what it can to conserve what little energy we have left. Burnout is debilitating and incredibly serious. It has already impacted your health medium-term because recovering from burnout isn’t instant. If you try to ignore it and ‘soldier on’ you may jeopardize your health long-term, including what type of work you can do, or whether you can return to work at all.

Indeed, during my time in HR, I saw a few very conscientious and committed workers return to work too quickly and it set back their recovery by months.

Burnout not only drains you physically but it takes its toll mentally and emotionally too. You can’t function like you used to and that can give rise to anger, fear and grief.

Also, having a burnout makes you more susceptible to burning out again. You will have to be on your guard to prevent a recurrence.

Having any of our society suffer burnout costs us as a society. There will be immediate costs such as sickness pay and the loss of a productive worker. We are losing the talent and creativity of driven individuals. I think it also speaks to what we value as a society. Our bodies are not just taxis for our brains. In a healthy society we should care about the whole person and respect that we are all biological beings who need a balance of work, rest and play.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

There are a lot of contributing factors and burnout will look a little different from one person to the next. But I would like to mention three common causes I come across:

Organizational/external pressures — it is so common for organizations to seek to do more with less staff, so they re-organize and allocate more tasks between fewer people. There is only so much that people can absorb before they are taking on too much. For entrepreneurs, it may be unreasonable demands from clients. In some cases the work culture is toxic and there isn’t an interest in employee wellbeing. Poor work boundaries — our boundaries are what we communicate to other people about how we want to be treated. If we don’t communicate them or we don’t know what our boundaries are, other people aren’t mind readers. They might, for example, assume you are fine to take on a new project, because you haven’t told them otherwise. Or you may hate it when that colleague distracts you with football talk, but if you don’t say anything, they are likely to continue to do it! A driven personality — often the people that burnout are high functioning, conscientious people who love their job. It doesn’t seem fair, does it?! They get so absorbed in their work, they forget to take breaks during the day, they take work home with them, they prioritize work over hobbies, seeing friends, or family time. They just can’t stop and they don’t want to.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

If you have burnt out at work, these are my top 5 tips to recovering and thriving:

Take time out if you need to — this is not always easy to do, but it may be essential for you to recover. I felt so embarrassed when I had to take time off to recover from burnout and RSI. I absolutely did not want to take time off and I gave myself such a hard time about it! Our minds can run really fast, but our bodies are slower — they need time to rest, reset and heal. Be kind to yourself and your body. Talk to someone at work — ideally your manager, or Human Resources. When you share what’s going on for you with your employer, they can signpost you to support that might be available to you as an employee, such as an employee assistance service or private medical provision. You can also talk with them about possible adjustments, temporary or long-term, you might need for your work, such as a reduction in hours, provision of ergonomic equipment or adjusting your duties. I remember supporting a manager of a large team who decided they needed to relinquish their management responsibilities before returning to work as that is what they were finding most stressful. It enabled us to create a win: win for everyone involved. Create healthy work boundaries — boundaries are self-care in action and often they need attention by someone who has burnt out. Your boundaries will be unique to you, but some examples of what work boundaries might look like are:

Not participating in office gossip

Not socializing with colleagues after work

Not working overtime without pay

Taking your holidays

Delegating

4. Come back slowly — Even if you begin to feel better, remember that you are coming back from a different baseline. Don’t put yourself under unnecessary pressure to come back at 100%. I remember a woman who was dedicated to her job, insisting on returning to work full-time after two weeks. She managed to work for another four weeks, before having to take off six months. She was heart broken because she loved her job. But her body insisted that she rest. Seriously consider negotiating a gradual return to work.

5. Set clear routines for yourself — this is giving yourself a new structure for your work life that builds in boundaries and self-care, so that you don’t forget, fall back into your old ways and burnout again. When I returned to work, I would do stretches before working at the computer. I set myself an alarm every 45 minutes to remind me to take a 5-minute break, move and do a few stretches again. I would switch off from work during my lunch break. And I would leave work on time.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Firstly, check your expectations. You might be used to the person who seemed super-human, loved their job and could juggle a million things. That person needs a break. They may need to take a step back from commitments outside of work too, so that may mean less socializing, for example.

Secondly, the best thing you can do is listen. It’s so tempting when we see someone we care about struggling, to go in with all sorts of ‘helpful’ advice. However, don’t assume that that is what they want from you. They may not be ready to take in any advice or they are finding their own information. What they can most do with is being heard and understood.

Thirdly, you can ask what they need from you. Then, if they do want your advice, you are free to give it. Or maybe they want some extra help around the home. You can see what support they actually want.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers should encourage employees who have burnt out to take the time off that they need. They should then initiate a discussion with the employee before the employee returns to work to discuss a return to work plan.

A return to work plan will involve looking at short-term and longer-term measures, that will assist the employee to return in a phased way, so they are not overwhelmed and risk another burnout. Examples include a gradual build up to their contractual hours over a number of weeks, an adjustment to their duties, alternative duties and workspace changes such as equipment, lighting or where they work from.

The employer should meet regularly with the employee to review the return to work plan and the measures agreed and adjust them as necessary.

On a wider level it’s about reviewing the culture of the organisation. Does the organisation have realistic expectations of its employees? Does it say it believes in work-life balance but the reality is totally different? Are senior leaders and managers setting good examples?

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I would point to the statistics! Over 60% of UK workers reported symptoms of burnout during the pandemic. I would point employers to their own workforce data, for example the number of days lost through sickness of employees taking time off for conditions related to mental health such as burnout, stress, anxiety and depression. And at how their employee engagement levels relate to productivity and customer satisfaction.

I would also highlight that the pandemic has led a lot of people to reassess what really matters to them. A lot of people have had time to live life at a slower pace, to spend more time with family and friends and so they will look for organizations to work for that respect work-life balance and encourage it.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The common mistakes I have have seen are:

Only addressing the physical symptoms — when we get ill we go to see a doctor and most doctors will focus on the areas they understand, the physical symptoms. But we are not just physical beings! When I saw a doctor about my RSI I was told to rest and take painkillers. I knew there was more to it than that so I did my research and learnt about all the different aspects that led to my burnout, so that I could take a holistic approach to recovery. This included my work environment and equipment, how I structured my time, my posture, my breathing and also my obsession with working. When you are learning about burnout and recovery, look at every area of your life, not just the physical symptoms.

Trying to return to work too early — As I have said, often those who burnout absolutely love their jobs and are keen to return to work. And often their employer is in a hurry to have them back! The danger is that they return to work too early and too quickly and risk burning out all over again and this time for longer. Accept that this has to be a gradual return to work and what was ‘normal’ before might not be the new normal for you now.

Forgetting that you burnt out — Once recovered, it’s so easy to forget about it. You fall back into your old work habits and hey, presto… you are on your way to burning out again. To avoid this, make a list of potential early warning signs so you can spot when work is becoming a problem and share these with your partner or a trusted friend or family member. It might be when you have trouble getting to sleep, it might be an inability to stop racing thoughts, it might be aches and pains at night, or working later than a certain time for a number of days.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be a movement to consciously create healthy relationships for ourselves and for our future generations. Emotional connection and healthy relationships are key to our happiness. Most of us go into relationships using the knowledge and experience we grew up with and it’s not always the most helpful for us now as adults. It also means we may inadvertently pass on inter-generational traumas and patterns, affecting our children’s lives too. The good news is we can un-learn old patterns and break those cycles, allowing us to have the best relationships of our lives.

