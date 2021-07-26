Helen Schifter Talks Higher Education

Helen Schifter says most young people look forward to graduating from high school not only because it is a significant achievement, but also because it brings with it a sense of liberation. There will be no more school! There will be no more 6 a.m. alarm clocks, hall passes, or schoolwork. A bad attitude toward education develops in many young people. This is largely due to the lack of freedom and self-direction throughout middle and high school, however, schools vary according to Helen Schifter. While students may have elective classes to choose from, much of secondary school can feel more like a burden or responsibility than a choice. This could be because many curriculums are pre-determined, many classes are pre-selected for students, and many assignments have strict limits that offer little space for originality. It’s an educational situation that most of us fight through since we know how crucial high school graduation is. It’s no surprise, however, that many teenagers believe their high school graduation day to be the conclusion of their scholastic journey. Because we as a community do not acknowledge the full spectrum of reasons for continuing education after high school, some young people may decide it is not for them and, as a result, miss out on many of the potential benefits.

Forms of higher education

We’ll look at some well-known and lesser-known reasons that various forms of higher education from vocational schools and certificate programs to Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree programs may serve in the sections below. It’s not just about the learning; it’s also about the chance for personal growth.

Career preparation

Some teenagers have a good concept of what kind of job they want to have when they grow up. Post-secondary education will largely act as a vehicle for these individuals to acquire the skills, training, and knowledge required to pursue their selected job. One of the most well-known reasons for people to pursue higher education is this as per Helen Schifter. Many young people, on the other hand, are unsure about what they want to accomplish with their lives, which is quite normal. Setting goals is excellent, but no rule says we have to have our entire life mapped out by the age of 17. Many large colleges advise incoming students to wait until after their freshman year, or even their sophomore year, to choose a focus area. So, even if you’re not sure what career path you want to take, keep in mind that academic settings are one of the finest locations to explore your possibilities and make that decision.

Comprehensive practical benefits

The ability to prepare for a career isn’t the sole advantage of a college education. There is a slew of others that are equally vital. Consider the following sectors where those with high school graduation are more likely to succeed: A person with only a high school education earns $35,400 per year, compared to $44,800 for a two-year (Associate’s) degree and $56,500 for a four-year (Bachelor’s) degree as per told by Helen Schifter. Even when student loan debt is included, those with a two-year or four-year degree earn significantly more over their lifetimes than those with only a high school diploma. People with a post-secondary degree are more likely to make healthier decisions. Only 8% of four-year degree holders smoked in 2012, compared to 20% of those with an Associate’s degree and 25% of those with only a high school diploma. In the 25-34 age group, 85 percent of those with a Bachelor’s degree and 71% of those with an Associate’s degree exercised regularly, compared to 60% of those with no post-secondary education. This pattern was seen in people of all ages.