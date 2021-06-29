Helen Louise Adams: “Be 100% yourself”

Follow your intuition. When I first started out in business I was quite naive, and got influenced by a lot of people who wanted to take advantage of me. I ignored my gut feeling on more than one occasion, which cost me hundreds of pounds, as well as a lot of time and energy.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Helen Louise Adams

Helen Adams is the leader of the Female Business Revolution. She coaches female fortypreneurs who want to get out of their own way and create lives that THEY actually want….and give more than just “1 F” about their business. Her mission is to empower one million women to reach financial freedom in the next 10 years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up as an only child with a headmaster for a father and a teacher for a mother. From a very young age I had that feeling that I couldn’t ever be myself, I always had to be what they wanted me to be. At the same time, I had a deep knowing that I would break out of that environment and one day blaze my own trail. I used to fall asleep at night dreaming of being on stage in front of a big audience who were cheering and clapping. And I’d often visualize myself sitting with people and helping them move forward.

So even at that stage I knew I’d been put on this Earth to present, teach or both.

My parents had very different ideas from me about what living a successful life involved. They believed in studying hard, going to uni, and then getting a 9 to 5 job with a good company. I believed in following my passion to make the money come. However, as I was still young, I thought that maybe they were right after all….and a little bit of my dream died. But only a little bit!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite “Life Lesson Quote” is a line taken from a famous 80s song — “Always believe in your soul.” This goes back all the way to those first strong dreams I had as a child. Instead of following my soul, I took the path of family and society’s expectations, and never felt totally fulfilled. I was always receiving signs which I would sometimes follow but then keep sabotaging when the voices of my parents and society got louder in my head. This resulted in life being a roller coaster. Since becoming more in tune with my soul, I’ve learned to become calmer and as a result everything is much more of a flow.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The first is my determination. If I feel 100% aligned to something, I will stick at it and not give up. When lots of people were buying into the story that nobody had money to invest in lockdown, I stuck to what I believed and kept my business growing.

The second is my vision. I always have the big picture in mind with everything I do and this helps me to take actions that would speed up the end process. So for instance, if I’m choosing where to network or give talks, I will target places with the most receptive audience.

The third is my optimism. Having a positive outlook on life has certainly helped me through the rough times. It helped me bounce back quicker from divorce and start a career as a teacher to support myself and my son.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Before my second chapter, I worked in the financial sector, then in various customer service roles, and after that as a teacher.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

After my last job as a teacher, I knew it was time for a new challenge. I decided to qualify as a coach. As the years went by it became clearer and clearer to me that my mission was to work with women and help them to become financially independent so they could get out of their own way and start living the lives they actually wanted. To help them grab onto the dreams they dared dream when they were little and now start living them. And to use their finances to make the impact they wanted to make in the world.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

A few days after I had finished at the school, I was in a bookshop. A book called “Be your Own Life Coach” kept standing out and drawing my attention. I started to walk out of the shop and something made me turn back and buy it! I took it home and I was hooked. Shortly afterwards I enrolled on a Coaching Course and signed up four clients straight afterwards….I could hardly believe it!

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

As my journey continued I began to learn more and more how to tap into my intuition, and gradually began to notice a pattern. When I felt aligned and happy, things started to flow and my bank balance grew. When I had days where I was not so aligned, everything felt like a struggle, and the money would start to dwindle away.

It took me a long time to realize that I could affect this consciously, but when I did, it was a game changer.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

In February of this year I launched a brand new programme called “Intuitive Income” which teaches women how to bring in more money with ease and flow by tapping into their intuition. By the end of the eight weeks their money mindset has transformed and their bank balance increased. My aim is to have helped 300 women through this programme by the end of the year.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes….my dear friend Tara Stewart. She always saw the capability in me even when I doubted myself and she would be the first one to take part in my courses and programs. She also inspires me a great deal as she’s had so much thrown at her by life but bounces back and keeps rising higher.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

One of the women who joined my Intuitive Income programme was totally transformed. She was hesitant before joining, as she had never spent on or invested in herself up to that point. Once she was committed, everything changed. She dove deep into the exercises and played full out, and at the end of the eight weeks she was a completely different person with an extra £5000 to her name!

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Struggles with believing in myself were a constant battle for me until fairly recently. I would go through phases where my belief would be really strong, followed by patches where I would continually second guess myself. Then I discovered journalling, and found out that a lack of worthiness was at the root of the problem. I let that belief go by writing it on a piece of paper and burning it. This helped me clear my energy and I was able to welcome new opportunities in.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

The most important thing I did was to hire a coach. A coach is your most valuable investment as they can see what you can’t, and help you get there faster and easier and save a ton of time and energy. I also joined quite a few networking groups where i built up strong relationships with other female entrepreneurs. There’s nothing like the support of other women.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

A few months before I started the business in its current form, I was at a low point. Money was tight and I remember going to the cheapest pub in town, sitting at a table and drinking pints of soda all day long. I was there one day watching a video of a coach doing a live and something told me right there and then that I had to work with her. I didn’t have the money at that moment but I kept believing….and three days later I found the investment. Once we started working together, everything turned round.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Follow your intuition. When I first started out in business I was quite naive, and got influenced by a lot of people who wanted to take advantage of me. I ignored my gut feeling on more than one occasion, which cost me hundreds of pounds, as well as a lot of time and energy. Be 100% yourself. By nature I’m a fun, playful kind of person but I stopped letting that side of me show as I thought it would stop people from taking me seriously. Fortunately one of my coaches told me that people love to see the real person behind the business….and since I followed that advice, more people have been taking an interest in my work. Find your niche. So many people, including me, when they first started out in business, think they have to be all things to all people. As they are stepping out into something new, they are fearful of losing money if they turn anyone away. However when I discovered my niche, and clearly branded myself as an authority in that niche, I attracted the right people to me and made money faster and easier. Don’t try to do everything yourself. When I look back, I spent so much time doing things that I wasn’t good at and found boring, just because I thought I should do it myself. But as I discovered, it’s far better to do the things you enjoy and outsource the things you don’t…then you can focus on working with clients and making the difference you came here to make. Always do what you say you are going to do. Trust is one of the most important parts of business. Don’t make the mistake of saying yes to everything! I did that through trying to please people and ended up letting others down. Only commit to what you know you’ll be able to do and people will be far more likely to come to you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I’m leading right now….which is the Female Business Revolution. The aim is to empower one million women worldwide to become financially free, but it goes even beyond that, helping to play a part in creating a world where women have true equality, where they can be, do and have whatever they want.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Jen Sincero….I love her work and I would love to get a ton more badassery tips from her!

