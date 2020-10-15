Heidi Powell: “Take care of yourself”

Take care of yourself, starting with your skin! Skincare and self-care are not about vanity. It’s about respecting ourselves enough to do the small things right. It’s also about taking care of our faces in a way that can help us look our best. When we LOOK our best, we FEEL our best. When we FEEL our best, we ACT our best. This is why I decided to start Athia, a skincare line with my friend and fellow female empowerment babe, Brooke Ence. To help women everywhere be their best!

I had the pleasure of interviewing Heidi Powell.

Heidi Powell is a fitness and transformation expert, a mother of four, an entrepreneur, a New York Times best-selling author, and an incredibly strong woman with an empowering message. She was the co-host of ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss. Recently, Heidi co-founded the skincare line Athia with Brooke Ence. Athia’s mission is to inspire, empower, and create a community of strong women. Each Athia purchase directly helps provide scholarships for young girls around the world through their partnership with She’s The First.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I have always been in the world of transformation and self-betterment. From participating in team sports and competitive athletics growing up, to starting my career as a trainer straight out of high school, to struggling with a decade long eating disorder, helping people change their lives as a result of my expertise and experience is something I’ve found fulfillment around and immense passion within.

As a co-host and transformation specialist on ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, I spent 6 years coaching 76 individuals throughout their own life-changing transformations. These inspiring episodes have made their way into 148 countries, and are making their mark on the world.

While most of my transformation guidance has been showcased by way of weight loss on television and from our fitness, I believe in and specialize in ALL forms of transformation, using an inside-out approach.

Health isn’t just what we eat and how we move. Health is made up of how we CARE for our bodies in all ways: Physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

How we take care of ourselves (or do not) is a reflection of how we respect ourselves (or do not). If we cannot do the small things (make the bed, brush teeth, shower regularly, follow a skincare regimen), how can we expect to do the big things that show/prove our value and worth?

Also, whether we like it or not, how we LOOK (or THINK we look) impacts how we FEEL. How we FEEL determines our moods and how we ACT. Our actions dictate our habits. Our habits build (or destroy) our FUTURE.

For this reason, I believe teaching women how to properly care for their skin with Athia products has a direct connection to their confidence and how they show up in life

Enter my passion and desire to change lives through proper skincare, in addition to diet and exercise.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have made me who I am, and who have helped me achieve the level of success I have. I don’t even know where to start!

For starters, I’d have to say my mom who has cheered me on from the sidelines from day one, and believes I’m better than I actually am!

My late father, who led by example and blessed me with drive and determination to be and do anything I want.

In the business world, I of course give so much credit to my ex-husband, Chris Powell, who I was so lucky to build the life and the empire we currently have. I didn’t even know I had the power that I have until he came into my life and showed me his power. His ability to dream big taught me through his example that I too am capable of dreaming big and doing big. His example showed me that we all are meant for greatness…not just some of us.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Well, if someone knows their dreams might be dashed, they most certainly are dashed. If you want to succeed at anything in life, especially something as hard as this…YOU MUST BELIEVE 100% in your ability to get there. Without belief, you will never put forth the effort to get to where you want to go. Doubt will kill more dreams than a lack of ability ever will.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I once heard a quote that I live by now. “They don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” You could drop all the knowledge in the world on your page, you could pay for followers and scale growth massively with all the right techniques. But at the end of the day, if your audience doesn’t know that you care about them and that you care to connect, none of it matters. They will find people that do, and they will pay them the money for the same service you provide. CARE, CARE, CARE!!!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Muscular Therapy. This can include deep tissue massage, gua sha, and cupping, to name a few. I’m very active, and on top of it, I have 4 kids that require my activity to be taken to another level. I am a multi-business owner, a single mom, and an athlete, and a recovering ACL reconstructive surgery patient. Taking care of my body is so crucial for me, as it is for anyone. We only get one body. Our goal should be to maximize the years we get with it. Daily workout. If I don’t move my body every day, even when I’m sore and wanting to move the least, I notice the negative impact it has on my mind. Just 5 minutes a day will completely change the way you think, the way you feel, and the way you approach your day!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Daily Gratitude Practice. Every day, I wake up and write 5 things I am grateful for. By starting my day with a grateful heart, my mind is set in a place that allows me to look for the good in all that I do that day, instead of feeling stuck or weighed down. Meditation. While I am no expert, I have realized the power of allowing myself to be with myself by way of guided mediation as often as possible. I wish I could say I was religious enough about it to do daily, but I usually do 3–4 times a week. Meditation clears the clutter in my head and helps me feel the peace that exists, but can be hard to see, in the midst of chaos.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Take care of yourself, starting with your skin! Skincare and self-care are not about vanity. It’s about respecting ourselves enough to do the small things right. It’s also about taking care of our faces in a way that can help us look our best. When we LOOK our best, we FEEL our best. When we FEEL our best, we ACT our best. This is why I decided to start Athia, a skincare line with my friend and fellow female empowerment babe, Brooke Ence. To help women everywhere be their best! Sleep! 7–8 hours a day will change how you think, how you feel, and how you look. When we sleep, our bodies release growth hormones, which are essential to our natural fountain of youth. The healthier our sleep patterns are, the more beautiful we will feel. Be-YOU-tiful. Just be unapologetically yourself. There is absolutely nothing more beautiful and freeing than that.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I recently read The Four Agreements, and it has fundamentally changed the way that I view my life and my self-imposed limitations. It has also changed how I view myself and my potential to remain in a space of happiness and peace independent of others, in a major way. It is a must read.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre, or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I love them all! Oddly, the one I get the most raised eyebrows about is nose hair waxing! Seems disgusting, but more disgusting is the idea of spider legs crawling out of anyone’s nose! Ha!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I feel like I am already on track to do this. I never set out to be an influencer. That was never my goal. I just wanted to be me. Part of me is helping, uplifting, and empowering others to be their absolute greatest. I am committed to creating change in this world by way of my knowledge, experiences, successes, failures, care, and vulnerability…, and I feel I am already effectively doing so.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

The Rock. He’s incredible. Not only has he masterfully built himself and his businesses from nothing, but he prioritizes his family, his health, and his happiness. He seems to be good people. He deserves all the power in the world, and I’d just love to pick his brain, feel his heart, and hear him gush about his kids and wife.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on IG @realheidipowell and my website www.heidipowell.net.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!