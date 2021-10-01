Heidi Luerra Of RAW Artists: “Keep better track of details that matter to your clients, customers and employees”

Keep better track of details that matter to your clients, customers and employees. This provides a better experience for all.

Heidi Luerra is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, and the Founder & CEO of the global arts organization, RAW Artists Inc.

In 2009, in the throes of the US recession, she started RAW Artists from her kitchen table with zero dollars and bootstrapped the organization to a multi-million dollar, Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company that has employed over 200 people since its inception. Heidi and her team grew the mission to five countries and almost 100 cities around the world during a 12-year span before pivoting to a technology company for creative entrepreneurs post 2020 pandemic.

As the author of The Work of Art: A No-Nonsense Field Guide for Creative Entrepreneurs, Heidi writes and speaks on the topics of leadership, entrepreneurship, and the new creative business landscape. Heidi regularly contributes to educational advisory boards, podcasts, panels, business mentioning programs, and creative conferences.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve been a creative person since birth, an entrepreneur since I was 11 years old, but my career started when I was 19. Fresh out of high school I started my own clothing line for tweens. As a young fashion designer, I was doing anything I could to market myself. Most of that involved being in front of the wrong demographic and setting up a booth anywhere that would let me do so. I sold at swap meets and underground hip-hop shows. It wasn’t ideal. I dreamt of a way that I could showcase my clothing line and gain buyer’s attention. I also had quite a few friends that I thought were extremely talented in fashion, music and art. I felt like it was an injustice that there was nowhere for us to go to be seen or heard.

In 2005, my friends and I all pitched in a bit of money and I directed a collaborative independent arts showcase. It was an instant hit! We had an attendance of over 750 people. Other creatives started coming to me in droves wanting to participate in the (non-existent/non-planned) next one. It was clear that there was a need for a platform of this nature.

After some time trying to balance my collection and this new creative event concept, I decided to lay my line to rest to focus solely on the fashion, music, and art show. No one was doing anything like it at the time. It was super rewarding to watch artists sell work, designs get picked up by boutiques and musicians get signed to labels. I felt I had found my calling.

After years of helping designers, musicians, and artists and a brief stint in the corporate world, I decided to take all my past experience and mix it into a new showcase platform that featured more artistic crafts, with an ultimate plan to take the showcase concept national in multiple cities, I decided I would call it RAW.

RAW Artists was born in 2009 in downtown Los Angeles. Our mission is to provide tools, resources, education and exposure for independent artists and creative entrepreneurs everywhere. Before the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown for all events, we were operating in 70 cities globally with a team of 55 employees in our downtown Los Angeles headquarters.

RAW went from a single showcase idea that I formed at my kitchen table 12 years ago to an Inc 5000 fastest-growing, multi-million dollar company. To date, we’ve showcased hundreds of thousands of artists in cities across the globe. We’ve helped launch and upstart careers, sell their work and wares and have ultimately provided independent artists a dynamic and diverse platform to showcase their creative expression.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There have been tremendous people and teachers along my journey. RAW would not be what it is without the small army of dedicated people that in the beginning saw the vision and agreed to help pioneer the project and those that came later that helped to grow and refine it daily.

If I had to pick a single individual, I would highlight my partner, Matthew Klahorst. He’s a web developer and his ability to take the systems and processes that live in my brain and build technology out of them is has truly been our differentiating factor. Our proprietary technology is the sole reason we could scale RAW to multiple locations and grow our mission globally. He was also RAW’s first supporter. He has always rooted for me. We make a good team.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Our mission has always been to provide tools, resources, exposure and education to independent artists and creative entrepreneurs everywhere. At the core of RAW artists we’ve always worked hard under the ethos that we’re stronger together than we’ll ever be a part. Though we are a for profit organization we are extremely mission-driven. It took us seven years to become profitable and to this day, profit has never been the number one priority. I think focusing on what you’re building, how it’s impacting the world, and doing it well leads to more success than profit can garner.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Our company just launched PLATFORM by RAW Artists™ which is a proprietary software that we built out of organic need to plan, promote and produce independent arts showcases around the globe. It’s functionality includes a CRM, ticket selling and tracking center, event management tools, reporting as well as a time-released learning and resource center.

For the first time our organization is opening up our knowledge base, technology, tools, trademark and resources and offering them to the public in the form of a license program.

Given the very unique time in the events industry, licenses are priced conservatively ranging from 10 dollars-40k dollars for a four year period. This creates more career opportunities for creative entrepreneurs and allows the independent art scene to grow back sooner and stronger.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

The pandemic was a big turning point for live, in-person gatherings and events. Obviously, they weren’t permitted to occur. Our industry was the first to shutter and is struggling to get back up to speed, even now, 18 months later.

We went from a company that planned, promoted and produced live arts events ourselves, with our technology virtually unseen on the backend, to a company that will now be led with that same technology and the use of it. On a practical level that is how we’ve chosen to leverage technology to transform our company.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

The systems and processes we created and refined over the last decade have been key in scaling our company globally. Without them we wouldn’t have been able to reach arts communities large and small. Building our own software freed up time to focus on other avenues of our business, the generally led to a better experience for anyone involved in our organization from employees to ticket holders.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Eliminate or automate mundane or repetitive tasks = more time for more important aspects. Track and report progress = more visibility means better and faster decisions. Keep better track of details that matter to your clients, customers and employees. This provides a better experience for all. Project Management = more efficiency means time and money saved. Provide a centralized location for information/a single source of truth = less mistakes, more goals met and happier team members

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

When we were a much larger team, we hosted all-hands leadership SWOT meetings on a quarterly basis to generate some creative ideas. Doing a SWOT analysis typically resonates with each team member in a unique way.

Creativity is innate to every human, people who work for you are no exception. They typically have the best ideas on what needs to improve.

I also think listening to your customers, asking for feedback, and/or straight asking them what they’d like to see in the future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not sure that it’s been said by anyone famous but the quote that has been most impactful for me the past two years has been: “Everything is temporary”.

It’s a reminder to cherish the good and hold on through the bad.

How can our readers further follow your work?

www.RAWartists.com/platform

www.HeidiLuerra.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!