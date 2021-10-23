Hedy Rubinger Of Arnall Golden Gregory: “Teamwork brings both joy and success”

Teamwork brings both joy and success. The practice of law can be isolating — attorneys spend significant time reading and writing. Working with a team of incredibly bright and fun colleagues provides energy and enjoyment. We spend so much time together and my teammates are some of my very best friends. Working with a team is also good for business. Clients can entrust to us significant projects, even multi billion dollar transactions, knowing that an established team, rather than a siloed attorney, is working collaboratively to achieve our client’s goals.

Hedy Rubinger is a partner and chair of the Healthcare practice at the law firm Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) in Atlanta. Rubinger also serves on the firm’s Executive Committee. She represents all types of healthcare providers and investors in healthcare and related fields. She ranks among the top healthcare attorneys in the country from organizations such as Chambers and Best Lawyers in America.

When not practicing law, Hedy is a runner, skier, and has recently taken up golf. She and her husband David are the parents of four children, Jill, Scott, Adam, and Eric, and a puppy named Dansby.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I grew up in Mobile, Alabama, and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. I decided to “tackle” New York City and attend Columbia Law School. While in law school, I was assigned to a health law project I thought was interesting.

Drawing from that experience, I interviewed at firms with healthcare clients and joined Arnall Golden Gregory. AGG didn’t have a dedicated healthcare practice at the time.

After I expressed interest in focusing on healthcare, the firm agreed to let me work on all healthcare work that came in the door. At the time, this was a big risk. No one knew how much or how little work that might be. Early on, I handled primarily healthcare litigation matters, but then transitioned into healthcare operations and transactions work.

As the firm’s first dedicated healthcare associate, I worked on a cross-section of projects, learning from partners and associates who were working on matters for clients with healthcare issues. I was young, a sponge, learning from so many different people, and being exposed to various healthcare topics. This experience gave me a solid foundation.

And I learned from more than just partners. I followed advice from legal assistants, paralegals, associates — I had many different people training me. You can learn from everyone at every level of an organization.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I represented a client on the healthcare regulatory aspects of a highly complex transaction. After the transaction concluded, the private equity firm on the other side called asking if I was willing to engage in more of these types of cases. From that point on, my focus expanded to representing investors in healthcare, and I grew a team to cover a wide range of legal issues within the industry. For that particular client and its spin-offs, our team has handled billions of dollars in transactional volume. One of the lessons I learned is that if you do a really good job for your client, other involved parties notice and might later hire you to represent them.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It would be impossible to focus on just one person to whom I am most grateful, but my family certainly tops the list. I grew up in an entrepreneurial family. My grandparents, who immigrated to the United States, started an Army Navy store when they arrived in Mobile. My grandmother worked alongside my grandfather to grow the business. When my parents formed my dad’s law firm, my mom worked alongside my dad to grow the firm. So, I had both my mom and grandmother showing me how to be a successful working mom.

I never expected to turn out like my dad, but I did. My dad loves practicing law and still practices today, in his 80s. My dad has always worked hard and long hours, and from my point of view when I was a child, it seemed like drudgery. He didn’t push me into law school, so my family was surprised when I decided to go.

Similarly, when my oldest child was in middle school, she would do her homework in my office after school before heading off to dance class. She always commented that my work seemed dull and dreadful. She also surprised our family when she decided to go to law school. I imagine that I instilled in her what my dad taught me — a strong work ethic and a desire to build deep relationships with clients. My dad’s specific advice was “know your clients by understanding their business, don’t just solve a legal issue they need your help on.” You can be a much better problem solver if you know their industry. I spend hours reading industry publications. Doing so equips me with a deeper understanding of how shifts in the industry impact my clients’ business goals, and I can anticipate legal challenges that may come to light.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I am a big believer in private investment into the healthcare industry and, through my work, I am helping make that happen. AGG represents a wide range of healthcare investors who are adding needed capital to update, expand, and innovate the healthcare system.

As a natural extension of my work representing the long-term care industry, I have developed a personal interest in finding a cure for dementia. I lobbied for my law firm to adopt the Alzheimer’s Association as a charity of choice. Through AGG’s charitable organizations committee, we sponsor the Alzheimer’s Association and engage in active fundraising.

Similarly, another strong interest of mine is aging, which also dovetails into my practice representing nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home health companies, and hospice providers. I am focused on issues surrounding aging in America, as are my clients who serve this segment of the industry.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

As I was building my career, my early focus was on my practice, clients, and firm. I was also a wife and mom to four young children. Exercise was not part of the equation. It wasn’t until I had all four of my children that I started exercising. I had a pivotal moment when I went with my girlfriends on a birthday trip out west. We went on a group hike with hikers of all ages. It was the first time I noticed that women much older than me were significantly more fit than me. I decided on that trip that I needed to somehow fit exercise into my busy life. It seemed that running was the most efficient exercise, so I gave it a try. I started slow. Everyone in my life knew when I ran my first mile because I was so proud of myself. I’m still proud of myself when I accomplish a running goal. Given that time is a premium, rather than exercise alone, I exercise with friends. We typically run and do so early in the morning. It checks several boxes: socializing with my friends, building relationships, and doing something healthy for my body. When everyone is busy with work and kids, the perfect time to connect with friends can be when you are walking, running, or driving to exercise class together. It’s fun to learn new skills as an adult. I never had the opportunity to ski until a few years ago. My husband and I decided that we wanted to expose our kids to skiing and that’s when I learned, too. I now read about skiing, watch ski competitions on TV, and try to get out west whenever possible. I’m not particularly good (at all), but I have a great time on the slopes. Last year, I decided to learn to play golf — especially because my husband and sons love the game and want me to learn. I’m awful but am having fun learning a new skill. During lockdown, I was able to find exercise connections online. I especially enjoy the Facebook group “Peloton Law Moms” and exercise virtually through an app with many of these women. My kids laugh at all the stories I “hear” through my virtual connections and pass along to them. It has been great to find a group that shares similar demands on time and the desire to somehow squeeze in an exercise session during a busy day. I added exercise into my life for my health. It never occurred to me that exercise would be great for my career. As I learned to ski and bike and hike, I would discuss these activities with clients. Even though I’m not particularly athletic or talented at any of these activities, clients invite me on bike trips, ski trips, hiking trips. This would not have happened if I hadn’t discovered the importance of exercise. Exercise has been good for my career, my health, my social life, and is very enjoyable.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Teamwork brings both joy and success. The practice of law can be isolating — attorneys spend significant time reading and writing. Working with a team of incredibly bright and fun colleagues provides energy and enjoyment. We spend so much time together and my teammates are some of my very best friends. Working with a team is also good for business. Clients can entrust to us significant projects, even multi billion dollar transactions, knowing that an established team, rather than a siloed attorney, is working collaboratively to achieve our client’s goals. Be more than just a lawyer to clients. I didn’t realize when I started practicing law that I would become entrenched in the inner workings of my clients’ business, getting to know the key players along the way. The relationships I build become very deep and trusting. I am able to match clients facing similar issues and introduce clients to resources and strategic partners. It is extremely rewarding to be a dot connector within an industry. Think and act like an entrepreneur. As lawyers, we are trained in the law, not in business development. Although I am a lawyer by training, it is essential I think and act like an entrepreneur. Contributing to a firm’s bottom line, bringing in new clients, expanding work for existing clients, recruiting new legal talent, developing young lawyers, are all ways an entrepreneurial attorney can help shape a firm and ensure its success. I am grateful to work at a firm where we are empowered to start new initiatives and leave our mark. Don’t underestimate the value of time management. It is a critical skill. Advancing in my career has meant expanding my client base, increasing the volume of work, building internal teams, and stepping into leadership positions inside and outside the firm. At AGG, I became chair of the healthcare practice and a member of the Executive Committee. Outside of AGG, I became involved in community activities and was even selected to be a part of the time intensive Leadership Atlanta program. Each of these has brought increased demands on my time and focus, yet all are essential priorities. It became instantly apparent that I needed to manage my time inside and outside of the office efficiently. Part of my ability to do so has been to “live by the list” and keep my calendar up to date at all times. At this point in my career I have learned to expect the unexpected and regularly pivot to address the most urgent issue of the moment. You can’t predict the future. I am fortunate that much of my success happened organically. It has been fun not knowing what’s coming next. Even though I have been practicing for a while now, I continue to love work each day. I am excited about the future.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hedyrubinger/

Thank you for these fantastic insights!