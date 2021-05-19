Heaven’s Grand Persona and the Gardens Of Delight! Zhou Xiaoyan #China

So many structures have created the legacy of nations. Their stories. Their artistry. Their purpose for that land. What is it about the very treasure of architecture, which adds to the legacy of a people and their country? Could it be more than the grandiose persona, which aligns with it? Of course, that is a major component of it. When architectural components establish that larger-than-life persona, it appears as if it is connecting us to the realm of Divinity, and Heaven’s delight! Achieving, and obtaining, the impossible is at the very heart of their aesthetics. Well, perhaps, just perhaps, that’s it. It’s more of the idea and the spiritual connection; moreso, than the structure, itself! It’s the fact that the human mind was able to concoct such an idea, and project it into the atmosphere. Taking it from the invisible realm and bringing it into the visible. It’s the very blessing, and true definition, of magic.

From around the world, different structures have lasted the test of time. They have weathered the roughest storms, and have survived the harshest wars. When foreign eyes stated that it was “impossible,” they took on the challenge of performing impossibilities. These grand structures did way more than show how large a particular nation was. On the contrary, they demonstrated the very audacity, audacity power, of the human Spirit! It was the belief and Spirit of a people, which created historical structures and monuments. Therefore, it is the lessons of the human Spirit, which gives life (and sentimental nourishment) to the very meaning of architecture. Lastly, it answers the question concerning why there is such a thing as architecture, and why the Most High has placed it within the very hearts for people to design. The passion is invigorating; serving as the living testimony of there truly being a greater power than we!

When architecture is further aligned with the very blessings of nature, an even more beautiful painting is birthed. For starters, it proves that Heaven has ordained for humanity to have oneness with the Earth. Such is in alignment with the Biblical prayer, “on Earth as it is in Heaven.” The Creator’s imagination is abundantly rich. For not only has neverending variety been crafted and designed, but it has been made pleasing to the very eyes. Beauty, and the holistic remedies from within, are more than pleasing to Heaven’s delight. Nature’s own beauty and rituals indicate just how healing Earth’s alignment with Heaven, can truly be, when it’s appreciated, and performed, properly!

So now we move to another nation, whose fame has stretched for centuries of time. And, it has one of its greatest of structures to thank for that. It was not called “great” for nothing. Yes! The Great Wall Of China! And, its greatness is embedded in the hearts, minds, bodies, and Spirits of the Chinese people! Who would have ever imagined that such a structure could have been built? Then again, it’s not the structure itself, which is captivating. Surrender our minds to Heaven’s delight! It’s the fact that people believed it could be done. Overcoming the naysayers, disbelievers, and those who said that “it couldn’t be done.” Achieving the impossible meant that one had to have had faith in a higher power.

Music presents the beauty for moving through those tales of impossibilities. When a song is composed simply for that purpose, you feel as if you are re-living what it meant to have achieved, the impossible! When a legendary singer performs a tribute song to The Great Wall, one has no choice, but to listen. For not only does it reveal the secrets and precious treasures of Divinity, but it ensures to foretell of that precious tenderness of the Creator’s master plan, and humanity’s presence in it all!

There was one such singer, of Chinese gardens, who did just that. Moving through the treasures and memory, blessed by the Divine! A true blessing it was. For music is one of the greatest sources of praise! A voice ringing out the elegance of Chinese gardens, as it decorates a monunent, which reflects the grandness of Heaven’s delight! That artist is none other than China’s legendary singer. . .

Zhou Xiaoyan